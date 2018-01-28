La Liga wrap: Messi free kick completes Barca comeback (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The league leaders got some luck and some Leo to stretch its unbeaten league season to 21 matches in one of four Sunday matches in La Liga.

Barcelona 2-1 Alaves

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dragged Barcelona back from Alaves’ unlikely upset bid with goals in the final 15 minutes as the hosts increased their La Liga lead to 11 points over second place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Former Man City product John Guidetti gave Alaves a lead after just 23 minutes of play, and Barca needed a couple breaks to get the win.

Suarez’s goal took a turn off a ducking Gerard Pique’s hand on its way into the goal, and Paco Alcacer appeared to be just offside before he was fouled to set Messi up for the below free kick.

Philippe Coutinho started the match for his first La Liga match since a 2011-12 loan stint at Espanyol, but departed with the deficit 1-0.

Messsssssssssssssiiiiiiii!!!!!!

@FCBarcelona's number 10 pulls out his protractor before bending the laws of physics to his will. 2-1. #BarcaAlaves pic.twitter.com/eCIGSzsGPL — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 28, 2018

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

Antoine Griezmann ended a scoreless stalemate just after the hour mark, and Fernando Torres busted it wide open in the 73rd minute before Thomas finished the scoring 15 minutes later.

Diego Simeone’s men took advantage of Real Madrid’s blowout of Valencia, taking a six-point lead over third placed Los Che. City rivals Madrid are eight points back of Atleti with a match-in-hand.

Elsewhere

Leganes 3-2 Espanyol

Sevilla 1-1 Getafe

