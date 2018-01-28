Mario Hermoso scores unconventional hat-trick in Espanyol defeat

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s not uncommon to see hat tricks, however, Mario Hermoso gave the phrase a different meaning in Sunday’s La Liga defeat.

The Espanyol defender managed to score three times for his Espanyol side, however, two of those goals were guided into his own net.

Leganes went on to win 3-2 over the club from Barcelona, with Hermoso’s two own goals proving to be quite costly for the visitors.

The 22-year-old defender deflected two separate crosses into the Espanyol in the 11th and 82nd minutes, before Hermoso finally scored on the right end of the pitch with two minutes remaining in regular time.

However, by that point it was was all too late for the former Real Madrid academy player and his side to complete a comeback.