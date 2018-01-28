More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Mario Hermoso scores unconventional hat-trick in Espanyol defeat

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
It’s not uncommon to see hat tricks, however, Mario Hermoso gave the phrase a different meaning in Sunday’s La Liga defeat.

The Espanyol defender managed to score three times for his Espanyol side, however, two of those goals were guided into his own net.

Leganes went on to win 3-2 over the club from Barcelona, with Hermoso’s two own goals proving to be quite costly for the visitors.

The 22-year-old defender deflected two separate crosses into the Espanyol in the 11th and 82nd minutes, before Hermoso finally scored on the right end of the pitch with two minutes remaining in regular time.

However, by that point it was was all too late for the former Real Madrid academy player and his side to complete a comeback.

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle: Fifth round beckons for Conte’s boys

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 10:26 AM EST
Antonio Conte and Co. shook off their disappointing midweek effort against Arsenal with a convincing outing at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea picked up a 3-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, behind a pair of Michy Batshayi goals and Marcos Alonso‘s second-half free kick.

Significant pressure early and often from the hosts proved to be a lot to handle for the Magpies, who conceded twice in the first stanza.

Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 31st minute, when he tapped home a close-range effort that started from a clever Pedro long ball into the path of Eden Hazard.

12 minutes later, the Belgian international secured his brace with a thunderous strike that deflected off the leg of Jamaal Lascelles and over goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The clincher came in the 72nd minute from a familiar spot on the field, when Alonso scored another brilliant free kick to extend the Blues lead to 3-0.

With the match already swaying in favor of Conte’s group, the Italian manager opted to bring on 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi in the closing minutes.

The England Under-17 international played a role in the team’s World Cup triumph in 2017, in addition to winning an FA Youth Cup with the Blues.

Chelsea is the sixth Premier League side to book its place in the fifth round, with several clubs needing to play replays to determine their FA Cup fate.

“Really bad defending” sums up Klopp’s thoughts on Liverpool upset

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
For their third straight year under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool was eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds’ 3-2 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion once again displayed the club’s defensive incapabilities, despite Klopp’s lineup featuring big-money signing Virgil Van Dijk.

Klopp and Co. have now dropped two consecutive matches in all competitions since their thrilling 4-3 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City, leaving the Liverpool manager baffled by his club’s lack of defensive effort.

“Everybody saw; we made big mistakes and let them come back in the game,” Klopp told BT Sport. “It’s obvious what we did wrong. We won the first balls but we lost the second and the third, so it makes no sense.

“You must be much more clinical and shoot it in the stand if you are not sure where you can pass the ball.”

The Reds boss was most displeased by West Brom’s second goal, which saw Jay Rodriguez waltz through the center of the defense to tap home a cross from the left side of the Liverpool penalty area.

“The second one; wow, really bad defending,” Klopp said. “The whole group involved in that situation, not really compact, we let them play the ball, make the cross and the goal scorer is completely free in the box.

“That’s not how defending should be. Then we don’t use the chance with the penalty, which can happen, of course.”

Follow Live — Chelsea hosts Newcastle; Man City in action

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 8:10 AM EST
Liverpool and West Ham each suffered the brutality of FA Cup-sets on Saturday, while Harry Kane rescued an opportunity for Tottenham to play a replay against League Two side Newport County.

With three Premier League teams in action on Sunday, the focus will shift to Chelsea and Manchester City, in particular, who aim to avoid setbacks of their own.

The Blues will likely feature plenty of different faces at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte‘s side battles through several key injuries, including to Thibaut Courtois, Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Antonio Conte’s side was involved in a crushing defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, as Chelsea was eliminated in the Carabao Cup semifinals by 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Man City will meet the Gunners in the Carabao final after advancing a day prior. Pep Guardiola and Co. will surely use some squad rotation as well, particularly as Champions League action begins to pick up again in a few weeks.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle — 8:30 a.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET

Stuttgart parts ways with Hannes Wolf as coach

Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 7:08 AM EST
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Stuttgart is looking for a new coach after parting company with Hannes Wolf.

The Bundesliga side says the decision was made following discussions with Wolf that lasted well into the night after Stuttgart’s 2-0 loss at home to Schalke on Saturday.

It was Stuttgart’s seventh loss in eight Bundesliga games and it leaves the side just three points above the relegation zone.

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke says, “We need a new impulse to get back onto a more successful track. None of us wanted to be in this situation and we would very much have liked to have continued working with Hannes, because he is an exceptional coach and a wonderful character.”

The 36-year-old Wolf led Stuttgart to promotion as second division champion last season. He had been in charge since September 2016.

Wolf says he is “very grateful for almost a year and a half of unbelievably intensive and mostly wonderful times.”

Stuttgart says a decision on a successor will be made “in the next few days.”