NWSL confirms: Boston Breakers fold

Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
The National Women’s Soccer League says the Boston Breakers will cease operations in advance of the 2018 season.

The league announced the move Sunday.

There had been widespread rumors that an investor or group of investors might step forward to save the team. Fans who bought tickets for the upcoming season will be given full refunds, the league said.

The league now embarks on its sixth season with nine teams. Earlier this year, FC Kansas City also folded but its players went to a new team in Salt Lake City associated with the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.

The league will hold a dispersal draft on Tuesday to move Breakers’ players to new teams. A weighted draw for the draft will be held on Monday. Players are allowed to opt out of the draft.

While roster size for the league’s other clubs remains at a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 20, contracted Breakers players, including national team allocated players, and 2018 draft picks who are picked up by other teams won’t be counted toward rosters or salary caps.

“In the best interest for the long-term viability of the NWSL, we will operate with nine clubs in 2018 to ensure a stronger league where all parties involved are aligned and committed to the core mission of continued growth and development as we move into our sixth season.” NWSL Managing Director Amanda Duffy said in a statement.

Serie A wrap: Surprises up and down the table

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
It was a wild, wild week in Serie A, where most of the relegation scrappers collected points and two Roman Top Five sides lost, one at home!

Napoli’s 57 and Juventus’ 56 points are double digits clear of the chasing pack after this loony couple days of Italian top flight play.

AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

Patrick Cutrone’s opener gave the hosts a lead which would last just five minutes, but Giacomo Bonaventura nodded this beautiful ball home to edge AC Milan closer to the Top Four race.

SPAL 1-1 Inter Milan

Remember Alberto Paloschi? The ex-Swansea City striker has given lowly SPAL an invaluable point with a 90th minute goal to make amends for a 48th minute own goal as Inter drifted further off the pace set by Napoli and Juventus in the chase for a scudetto.

Fiorentina 1-4 Verona

It was a big week for relegation battlers, as on-loan Moise Kean (Juventus) scored twice to pull the visitors within three points of safety.

Crotone 1-1 Cagliari

Marcello Trotta‘s first half penalty was canceled out deep into first half stoppage as Cagliari denied 17th place Crotone all three points.

Elsewhere
Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta — Saturday
Chievo 0-2 Juventus — Saturday
Genoa 0-1 Udinese — Behrami with lone goal
Torino 3-0 Benevento — Falque opens scoring in 3rd
Napoli 3-1 Bologna — Two more for Mertens
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria — Duvan Zapata scores late

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Napoli 22 18 3 1 48 14 34 8-2-1 10-1-0 57
 Juventus 22 18 2 2 52 15 37 9-1-1 9-1-1 56
 Lazio 22 14 4 4 57 27 30 6-2-2 8-2-2 46
 Inter Milan 22 12 8 2 37 17 20 7-3-1 5-5-1 44
 Roma 22 12 5 5 32 17 15 7-1-4 5-4-1 41
 Sampdoria 22 11 4 7 41 31 10 8-1-2 3-3-5 37
 AC Milan 22 10 4 8 29 29 0 6-2-3 4-2-5 34
 Atalanta 22 9 6 7 34 27 7 5-3-3 4-3-4 33
 Udinese 22 10 2 10 35 31 4 5-1-5 5-1-5 32
 Torino 22 7 11 4 32 28 4 4-5-2 3-6-2 32
 Fiorentina 22 7 7 8 31 28 3 4-4-3 3-3-5 28
 Bologna 22 8 3 11 27 33 -6 3-3-5 5-0-6 27
 Chievo 22 5 7 10 21 39 -18 3-4-4 2-3-6 22
 Sassuolo 22 6 4 12 14 34 -20 2-3-6 4-1-6 22
 Genoa 22 5 6 11 16 24 -8 2-2-7 3-4-4 21
 Cagliari 22 6 3 13 20 34 -14 3-1-7 3-2-6 21
 Crotone 22 5 4 13 17 39 -22 3-3-5 2-1-8 19
 SPAL 22 3 8 11 23 40 -17 2-5-4 1-3-7 17
 Verona 22 4 4 14 22 45 -23 2-1-8 2-3-6 16
 Benevento 22 2 1 19 13 49 -36 2-1-8 0-0-11 7

La Liga wrap: Messi free kick completes Barca comeback (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
The league leaders got some luck and some Leo to stretch its unbeaten league season to 21 matches in one of four Sunday matches in La Liga.

Barcelona 2-1 Alaves

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dragged Barcelona back from Alaves’ unlikely upset bid with goals in the final 15 minutes as the hosts increased their La Liga lead to 11 points over second place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Former Man City product John Guidetti gave Alaves a lead after just 23 minutes of play, and Barca needed a couple breaks to get the win.

Suarez’s goal took a turn off a ducking Gerard Pique’s hand on its way into the goal, and Paco Alcacer appeared to be just offside before he was fouled to set Messi up for the below free kick.

Philippe Coutinho started the match for his first La Liga match since a 2011-12 loan stint at Espanyol, but departed with the deficit 1-0.

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

Antoine Griezmann ended a scoreless stalemate just after the hour mark, and Fernando Torres busted it wide open in the 73rd minute before Thomas finished the scoring 15 minutes later.

Diego Simeone’s men took advantage of Real Madrid’s blowout of Valencia, taking a six-point lead over third placed Los Che. City rivals Madrid are eight points back of Atleti with a match-in-hand.

Elsewhere
Leganes 3-2 Espanyol
Sevilla 1-1 Getafe

Sane out “weeks” as Guardiola renews protection calls to refs

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
Leroy Sane was chopped down with a terrible studs-up tackle during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Cardiff City, and the Manchester City man is expected to miss significant time with an ankle injury.

He’s fortunate it’s not worse, as Cardiff’s Joe Bennett made sliding contact with Sane’s leg as the German wizard made a near field-length dribble.

Pep Guardiola was raging after the injury, as an obscured referee needed the linesman to advise a straight red card. Instead, a yellow came.

That’s hardly any comfort as Guardiola says Sane will be out for a minimum of “two to three weeks,” a time span which includes league matches against West Brom, Burnley, and Leicester City before a Feb. 13 UEFA Champions League first leg against Basel. It also puts Sane’s status for the League Cup Final on Feb. 25 in question.

From ManCity.com:

“They [officials] have to protect the players,” Guardiola said. “Not my players. All players. They [refs] are there to protect the players. When there is fault, there is fault, and when it is dangerous, it is dangerous. I don’t understand the goal [Bernardo] that we didn’t get, but that is okay. We can accept that. But they have to protect the players. They have to do their job.”

All clubs face horror tackles, but teams have been explicitly physical against the difficult-to-slow City set-up. It’s difficult to fault Guardiola for his criticism, and ex-Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender Bennett should see retroactive disciplinary action for his foul.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Ronaldo to Chelsea? Citizens chase Hazard

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Sunday’s transfer rumors are coming in hot, so you better buckle up.

Perhaps Real Madrid’s inconsistency this season could bring good fortunes to the defending Premier League champions.

The Sun is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a move to Chelsea this summer, with the Portuguese international content on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

While London may seem a bit strange as a choice of destination for Ronaldo, especially given his past at Manchester United, the Red Devils likely cancelled out any chance of bringing back the star forward when they recently acquired Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

However, any move to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge is likely contingent on Chelsea losing Eden Hazard over the summer.

Although the Belgian star is under contract with the Blues until 2020, Hazard has been linked time and time again with Real and Paris Saint-Germain, so if the 27-year-old does leave then Ronaldo would clearly be a suitable replacement.

Hazard could very well stay in the PL though, whether that be with Chelsea or another top English side.

One report states that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are preparing to launch an astonishing $212 million bid for the Chelsea attacker.

Hazard, who has scored 12 goals this season for the Blues, nearly joined the Citizens back in 2012 when he first came to Stamford Bridge.

Complications in the deal with Man City stopped the move from going through, and allowed the Blues to acquire the Belgian.

Arturo Vidal could be on his way to the PL this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in selling the Chilean international.

Chelsea have been linked with the veteran midfielder for some time now, however, the Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United could make a play for the 30-year-old.

A move to Stamford Bridge makes a bit more sense given Conte’s track record having coached Vidal at Juventus, but Jose Mourinho seems intent on adding more to his Red Devils squad, too.