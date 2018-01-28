“Really bad defending” sums up Klopp’s thoughts on Liverpool upset

For their third straight year under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool was eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds’ 3-2 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion once again displayed the club’s defensive incapabilities, despite Klopp’s lineup featuring big-money signing Virgil Van Dijk.

Klopp and Co. have now dropped two consecutive matches in all competitions since their thrilling 4-3 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City, leaving the Liverpool manager baffled by his club’s lack of defensive effort.

“Everybody saw; we made big mistakes and let them come back in the game,” Klopp told BT Sport. “It’s obvious what we did wrong. We won the first balls but we lost the second and the third, so it makes no sense.

“You must be much more clinical and shoot it in the stand if you are not sure where you can pass the ball.”

The Reds boss was most displeased by West Brom’s second goal, which saw Jay Rodriguez waltz through the center of the defense to tap home a cross from the left side of the Liverpool penalty area.

“The second one; wow, really bad defending,” Klopp said. “The whole group involved in that situation, not really compact, we let them play the ball, make the cross and the goal scorer is completely free in the box.

“That’s not how defending should be. Then we don’t use the chance with the penalty, which can happen, of course.”