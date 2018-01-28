“Really bad defending” sums up Klopp’s thoughts on Liverpool upset

Klopp and Co. have now dropped two consecutive matches in all competitions since their thrilling 4-3 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City, leaving the Liverpool manager baffled by his club’s lack of defensive effort.
“Everybody saw; we made big mistakes and let them come back in the game,” Klopp told BT Sport. “It’s obvious what we did wrong. We won the first balls but we lost the second and the third, so it makes no sense.
“You must be much more clinical and shoot it in the stand if you are not sure where you can pass the ball.”
The Reds boss was most displeased by West Brom’s second goal, which saw Jay Rodriguez waltz through the center of the defense to tap home a cross from the left side of the Liverpool penalty area.
“The second one; wow, really bad defending,” Klopp said. “The whole group involved in that situation, not really compact, we let them play the ball, make the cross and the goal scorer is completely free in the box.
“That’s not how defending should be. Then we don’t use the chance with the penalty, which can happen, of course.”
Leganes went on to win 3-2 over the club from Barcelona, with Hermoso’s two own goals proving to be quite costly for the visitors.
The 22-year-old defender deflected two separate crosses into the Espanyol in the 11th and 82nd minutes, before Hermoso finally scored on the right end of the pitch with two minutes remaining in regular time.
However, by that point it was was all too late for the former Real Madrid academy player and his side to complete a comeback.
With three Premier League teams in action on Sunday, the focus will shift to Chelsea and Manchester City, in particular, who aim to avoid setbacks of their own.
The Blues will likely feature plenty of different faces at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte‘s side battles through several key injuries, including to Thibaut Courtois, Willian and Alvaro Morata.
Antonio Conte’s side was involved in a crushing defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, as Chelsea was eliminated in the Carabao Cup semifinals by 2-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Man City will meet the Gunners in the Carabao final after advancing a day prior. Pep Guardiola and Co. will surely use some squad rotation as well, particularly as Champions League action begins to pick up again in a few weeks.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle — 8:30 a.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET
It was Stuttgart’s seventh loss in eight Bundesliga games and it leaves the side just three points above the relegation zone.
Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke says, “We need a new impulse to get back onto a more successful track. None of us wanted to be in this situation and we would very much have liked to have continued working with Hannes, because he is an exceptional coach and a wonderful character.”
The 36-year-old Wolf led Stuttgart to promotion as second division champion last season. He had been in charge since September 2016.
Wolf says he is “very grateful for almost a year and a half of unbelievably intensive and mostly wonderful times.”
Stuttgart says a decision on a successor will be made “in the next few days.”