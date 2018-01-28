Reports: Arsenal will get Aubameyang… if BVB finds replacement

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal fate rests in the hands of his current employer’s transfer market acumen.

[ MORE: Barcelona’s big comeback ]

Multiple reports say Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sell their Gabonese superstar to Arsenal for somewhere between $86-92 million, provided they are able to find a replacement in the market.

Given the amount of money involved, that seems like an almost certainty. And given Aubameyang’s age, it could even work out for BVB in the long run. From the BBC:

“We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met,” sporting director Michael Zorc told German TV. “We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all.”

Olivier Giroud continues to be linked as a possible asset going in the other direction.

The 28-year-old Aubameyang has an almost absurd return for BVB since arriving from Saint-Etienne, scoring 141 goals with 36 assists in 213 games.

Aubameyang has 19 goals in 49 caps for Gabon.

Follow @NicholasMendola