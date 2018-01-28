More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Sane out “weeks” as Guardiola renews protection calls to refs

By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
Leroy Sane was chopped down with a terrible studs-up tackle during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Cardiff City, and the Manchester City man is expected to miss significant time with an ankle injury.

[ RECAP: Cardiff City 0-2 Man City ]

He’s fortunate it’s not worse, as Cardiff’s Joe Bennett made sliding contact with Sane’s leg as the German wizard made a near field-length dribble.

Pep Guardiola was raging after the injury, as an obscured referee needed the linesman to advise a straight red card. Instead, a yellow came.

That’s hardly any comfort as Guardiola says Sane will be out for a minimum of “two to three weeks,” a time span which includes league matches against West Brom, Burnley, and Leicester City before a Feb. 13 UEFA Champions League first leg against Basel. It also puts Sane’s status for the League Cup Final on Feb. 25 in question.

From ManCity.com:

“They [officials] have to protect the players,” Guardiola said. “Not my players. All players. They [refs] are there to protect the players. When there is fault, there is fault, and when it is dangerous, it is dangerous. I don’t understand the goal [Bernardo] that we didn’t get, but that is okay. We can accept that. But they have to protect the players. They have to do their job.”

All clubs face horror tackles, but teams have been explicitly physical against the difficult-to-slow City set-up. It’s difficult to fault Guardiola for his criticism, and ex-Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender Bennett should see retroactive disciplinary action for his foul.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Ronaldo to Chelsea? Citizens chase Hazard

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Sunday’s transfer rumors are coming in hot, so you better buckle up.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

Perhaps Real Madrid’s inconsistency this season could bring good fortunes to the defending Premier League champions.

The Sun is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a move to Chelsea this summer, with the Portuguese international content on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

While London may seem a bit strange as a choice of destination for Ronaldo, especially given his past at Manchester United, the Red Devils likely cancelled out any chance of bringing back the star forward when they recently acquired Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

However, any move to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge is likely contingent on Chelsea losing Eden Hazard over the summer.

Although the Belgian star is under contract with the Blues until 2020, Hazard has been linked time and time again with Real and Paris Saint-Germain, so if the 27-year-old does leave then Ronaldo would clearly be a suitable replacement.

Hazard could very well stay in the PL though, whether that be with Chelsea or another top English side.

One report states that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are preparing to launch an astonishing $212 million bid for the Chelsea attacker.

Hazard, who has scored 12 goals this season for the Blues, nearly joined the Citizens back in 2012 when he first came to Stamford Bridge.

Complications in the deal with Man City stopped the move from going through, and allowed the Blues to acquire the Belgian.

Arturo Vidal could be on his way to the PL this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in selling the Chilean international.

Chelsea have been linked with the veteran midfielder for some time now, however, the Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United could make a play for the 30-year-old.

A move to Stamford Bridge makes a bit more sense given Conte’s track record having coached Vidal at Juventus, but Jose Mourinho seems intent on adding more to his Red Devils squad, too.

Video: Ex-Sounders defender Joevin Jones scores in 2.Bundesliga debut

Twitter/@OptaFranz
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
A former Seattle Sounders defender didn’t take long to put his stamp on 2.Bundesliga.

Joevin Jones scored in his Germany debut on Sunday, as his side — Darmstadt — went on to pick up a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli.

[ MORE: Mario Hermoso scores unconventional hat-trick in Espanyol defeat ]

The 26-year-old unleashed a shot from distance in the seventh minute, which found its way into the far corner, and proved to be the difference for his Darmstadt squad.

The Trinidadian joined Darmstadt earlier this month, after signing a pre-contract with the club back in July while Jones was still a member of the Sounders.

Jones and his side currently sit 16th in Germany’s second division, one point buried in the relegation zone.

Cardiff 0-2 Man City: De Bruyne, Sterling guide Citizens into Round of 16

Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne‘s clever set piece in the first half helped open the floodgates for Pep Guardiola‘s side on Sunday, as the Citizens continued their tremendous run of form.

[ MORE: Chelsea books place in fifth round behind Batshuayi, Alonso finishes ]

Manchester City reached the FA Cup fifth round after earning a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Belgian international kick-started things for the visitors in the eighth minute, after De Bruyne brilliantly slotted his free kick under the Cardiff wall.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was left without a prayer, and the Citizens were ahead 1-0 inside the opening 10 minutes.

Leroy Sane appeared to doubled the lead for Guardiola’s group in the 25th minute, however, the young attacker was judged to be offside from Bernardo Silva‘s through ball.

It wasn’t long though before City found a second. Raheem Sterling scored his 19th goal of the season in the 37th minute, after heading the ball past Etheridge from Silva’s cross.

Colorado Rapids set to sign Rangers defender Danny Wilson

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Two seasons removed from boasting the best defensive unit in Major League Soccer, the Colorado Rapids are looking to restore their fortitude behind the ball.

ESPN FC is reporting that the Rapids are close to signing Rangers defender Danny Wilson, who will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster.

[ MORE: Wolfsburg parts ways with former manager Hannes Wolf ]

The 26-year-old becomes the second defensive signing that the Rapids have made since new manager Anthony Hudson took over this offseason. The Western Conference side also acquired former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith last weekend.

Wilson had previously made four appearances for Liverpool, in between two separate runs with Rangers in Scotland’s first division.