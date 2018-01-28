Serie A wrap: Surprises up and down the table

It was a wild, wild week in Serie A, where most of the relegation scrappers collected points and two Roman Top Five sides lost, one at home!
Napoli’s 57 and Juventus’ 56 points are double digits clear of the chasing pack after this loony couple days of Italian top flight play.
AC Milan 2-1 Lazio
Patrick Cutrone’s opener gave the hosts a lead which would last just five minutes, but Giacomo Bonaventura nodded this beautiful ball home to edge AC Milan closer to the Top Four race.
SPAL 1-1 Inter Milan
Remember Alberto Paloschi? The ex-Swansea City striker has given lowly SPAL an invaluable point with a 90th minute goal to make amends for a 48th minute own goal as Inter drifted further off the pace set by Napoli and Juventus in the chase for a scudetto.
Fiorentina 1-4 Verona
It was a big week for relegation battlers, as on-loan Moise Kean (Juventus) scored twice to pull the visitors within three points of safety.
Crotone 1-1 Cagliari
Marcello Trotta‘s first half penalty was canceled out deep into first half stoppage as Cagliari denied 17th place Crotone all three points.
Elsewhere
Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta — Saturday
Chievo 0-2 Juventus — Saturday
Genoa 0-1 Udinese — Behrami with lone goal
Torino 3-0 Benevento — Falque opens scoring in 3rd
Napoli 3-1 Bologna — Two more for Mertens
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria — Duvan Zapata scores late
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Napoli
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|14
|34
|8-2-1
|10-1-0
|57
|Juventus
|22
|18
|2
|2
|52
|15
|37
|9-1-1
|9-1-1
|56
|Lazio
|22
|14
|4
|4
|57
|27
|30
|6-2-2
|8-2-2
|46
|Inter Milan
|22
|12
|8
|2
|37
|17
|20
|7-3-1
|5-5-1
|44
|Roma
|22
|12
|5
|5
|32
|17
|15
|7-1-4
|5-4-1
|41
|Sampdoria
|22
|11
|4
|7
|41
|31
|10
|8-1-2
|3-3-5
|37
|AC Milan
|22
|10
|4
|8
|29
|29
|0
|6-2-3
|4-2-5
|34
|Atalanta
|22
|9
|6
|7
|34
|27
|7
|5-3-3
|4-3-4
|33
|Udinese
|22
|10
|2
|10
|35
|31
|4
|5-1-5
|5-1-5
|32
|Torino
|22
|7
|11
|4
|32
|28
|4
|4-5-2
|3-6-2
|32
|Fiorentina
|22
|7
|7
|8
|31
|28
|3
|4-4-3
|3-3-5
|28
|Bologna
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|3-3-5
|5-0-6
|27
|Chievo
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|39
|-18
|3-4-4
|2-3-6
|22
|Sassuolo
|22
|6
|4
|12
|14
|34
|-20
|2-3-6
|4-1-6
|22
|Genoa
|22
|5
|6
|11
|16
|24
|-8
|2-2-7
|3-4-4
|21
|Cagliari
|22
|6
|3
|13
|20
|34
|-14
|3-1-7
|3-2-6
|21
|Crotone
|22
|5
|4
|13
|17
|39
|-22
|3-3-5
|2-1-8
|19
|SPAL
|22
|3
|8
|11
|23
|40
|-17
|2-5-4
|1-3-7
|17
|Verona
|22
|4
|4
|14
|22
|45
|-23
|2-1-8
|2-3-6
|16
|Benevento
|22
|2
|1
|19
|13
|49
|-36
|2-1-8
|0-0-11
|7