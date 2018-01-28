Serie A wrap: Surprises up and down the table

Click to email (Opens in new window)

It was a wild, wild week in Serie A, where most of the relegation scrappers collected points and two Roman Top Five sides lost, one at home!

Napoli’s 57 and Juventus’ 56 points are double digits clear of the chasing pack after this loony couple days of Italian top flight play.

AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

Patrick Cutrone’s opener gave the hosts a lead which would last just five minutes, but Giacomo Bonaventura nodded this beautiful ball home to edge AC Milan closer to the Top Four race.

GOOOOOOOOAL!!! Bonaventura sticks his noggin on the end of an inch-perfect Calabria cross to restore @acmilan's lead. #MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/uHAk1ygm7q — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 28, 2018

SPAL 1-1 Inter Milan

Remember Alberto Paloschi? The ex-Swansea City striker has given lowly SPAL an invaluable point with a 90th minute goal to make amends for a 48th minute own goal as Inter drifted further off the pace set by Napoli and Juventus in the chase for a scudetto.

Fiorentina 1-4 Verona

It was a big week for relegation battlers, as on-loan Moise Kean (Juventus) scored twice to pull the visitors within three points of safety.

Crotone 1-1 Cagliari

Marcello Trotta‘s first half penalty was canceled out deep into first half stoppage as Cagliari denied 17th place Crotone all three points.

Elsewhere

Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta — Saturday

Chievo 0-2 Juventus — Saturday

Genoa 0-1 Udinese — Behrami with lone goal

Torino 3-0 Benevento — Falque opens scoring in 3rd

Napoli 3-1 Bologna — Two more for Mertens

Roma 0-1 Sampdoria — Duvan Zapata scores late

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Napoli 22 18 3 1 48 14 34 8-2-1 10-1-0 57 Juventus 22 18 2 2 52 15 37 9-1-1 9-1-1 56 Lazio 22 14 4 4 57 27 30 6-2-2 8-2-2 46 Inter Milan 22 12 8 2 37 17 20 7-3-1 5-5-1 44 Roma 22 12 5 5 32 17 15 7-1-4 5-4-1 41 Sampdoria 22 11 4 7 41 31 10 8-1-2 3-3-5 37 AC Milan 22 10 4 8 29 29 0 6-2-3 4-2-5 34 Atalanta 22 9 6 7 34 27 7 5-3-3 4-3-4 33 Udinese 22 10 2 10 35 31 4 5-1-5 5-1-5 32 Torino 22 7 11 4 32 28 4 4-5-2 3-6-2 32 Fiorentina 22 7 7 8 31 28 3 4-4-3 3-3-5 28 Bologna 22 8 3 11 27 33 -6 3-3-5 5-0-6 27 Chievo 22 5 7 10 21 39 -18 3-4-4 2-3-6 22 Sassuolo 22 6 4 12 14 34 -20 2-3-6 4-1-6 22 Genoa 22 5 6 11 16 24 -8 2-2-7 3-4-4 21 Cagliari 22 6 3 13 20 34 -14 3-1-7 3-2-6 21 Crotone 22 5 4 13 17 39 -22 3-3-5 2-1-8 19 SPAL 22 3 8 11 23 40 -17 2-5-4 1-3-7 17 Verona 22 4 4 14 22 45 -23 2-1-8 2-3-6 16 Benevento 22 2 1 19 13 49 -36 2-1-8 0-0-11 7

