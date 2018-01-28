Transfer Rumor Roundup: Ronaldo to Chelsea? Citizens chase Hazard

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s transfer rumors are coming in hot, so you better buckle up.

Perhaps Real Madrid’s inconsistency this season could bring good fortunes to the defending Premier League champions.

The Sun is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a move to Chelsea this summer, with the Portuguese international content on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

While London may seem a bit strange as a choice of destination for Ronaldo, especially given his past at Manchester United, the Red Devils likely cancelled out any chance of bringing back the star forward when they recently acquired Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

However, any move to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge is likely contingent on Chelsea losing Eden Hazard over the summer.

Although the Belgian star is under contract with the Blues until 2020, Hazard has been linked time and time again with Real and Paris Saint-Germain, so if the 27-year-old does leave then Ronaldo would clearly be a suitable replacement.

Hazard could very well stay in the PL though, whether that be with Chelsea or another top English side.

One report states that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are preparing to launch an astonishing $212 million bid for the Chelsea attacker.

Hazard, who has scored 12 goals this season for the Blues, nearly joined the Citizens back in 2012 when he first came to Stamford Bridge.

Complications in the deal with Man City stopped the move from going through, and allowed the Blues to acquire the Belgian.

Arturo Vidal could be on his way to the PL this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in selling the Chilean international.

Chelsea have been linked with the veteran midfielder for some time now, however, the Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United could make a play for the 30-year-old.

A move to Stamford Bridge makes a bit more sense given Conte’s track record having coached Vidal at Juventus, but Jose Mourinho seems intent on adding more to his Red Devils squad, too.