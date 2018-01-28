Ibrahimovic to MLS has “serious legs”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Preferring to light the American soccer’s social media world on fire just before the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina, ESPN’s Taylor Twellman poured fire on a long-rumored fire: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to California.

That’s Carson, to be specific, as the LA Galaxy may be close to acquiring the Big Swede. Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United deal expires on June 30.

Ibrahimovic, 36, would give the Galaxy an absurd embarrassment of riches in attack, joining newly-acquired Ola Kamara as well as Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini, Sebastian Lletget, and Chris Pontius.

Are we missing anyone?

Ibrahimovic has scored just one goal in 187 minutes spread over seven appearances for United this season, scoring on Dec. 20 in the League Cup. He’s since missed almost every match with a knee injury.

Still, it’s difficult to believe Ibrahimovic wouldn’t score a boatload of goals in MLS even if he’s lost two steps, especially with Alessandrini and Dos Santos working combinations with the big ones, and Kamara lacing shots on goal.

It would also help ignite what MLS hopes will be one of its top rivalries, with LAFC debuting this season (The Cali Clasico isn’t chopped liver, either).

Over his career, Ibrahimovic has scored 403 goals for a total of seven clubs. Paris Saint-Germain saw 156 of those goals, with Inter Milan, Ajax, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester United, and Barcelona next in line.

Keep an eye on @LAGalaxy and @Ibra_official as it has gained some serious legs over the last couple of days. I think a deal gets done. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 29, 2018

