Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ibrahimovic to MLS has “serious legs”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 9:06 PM EST
Preferring to light the American soccer’s social media world on fire just before the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina, ESPN’s Taylor Twellman poured fire on a long-rumored fire: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to California.

That’s Carson, to be specific, as the LA Galaxy may be close to acquiring the Big Swede. Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United deal expires on June 30.

Ibrahimovic, 36, would give the Galaxy an absurd embarrassment of riches in attack, joining newly-acquired Ola Kamara as well as Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini, Sebastian Lletget, and Chris Pontius.

Are we missing anyone?

Ibrahimovic has scored just one goal in 187 minutes spread over seven appearances for United this season, scoring on Dec. 20 in the League Cup. He’s since missed almost every match with a knee injury.

Still, it’s difficult to believe Ibrahimovic wouldn’t score a boatload of goals in MLS even if he’s lost two steps, especially with Alessandrini and Dos Santos working combinations with the big ones, and Kamara lacing shots on goal.

It would also help ignite what MLS hopes will be one of its top rivalries, with LAFC debuting this season (The Cali Clasico isn’t chopped liver, either).

Over his career, Ibrahimovic has scored 403 goals for a total of seven clubs. Paris Saint-Germain saw 156 of those goals, with Inter Milan, Ajax, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester United, and Barcelona next in line.

FOLLOW LIVE: Hamid starts for USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 8:42 PM EST
Dave Sarachan has announced his Starting XI for his second match as the interim boss of the United States men’s national team.

The Yanks take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday in Carson, California, with kickoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The back four is the identical to the “Safe and Sound XI” we proffered earlier this week, which is especially predictable given three of the starting midfielders have a total of four caps (Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan).

Gyasi Zardes completes the midfield, with Jordan Morris and CJ Sapong up top.

Transfer rumor roundup: Strikers for strugglers

Barrington Coombs/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
The Premier League’s transfer window has only a few days left, and strikers are on the menu this Sunday night.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre says West Bromwich Albion is hoping to pry unhappy Watford hero Troy Deeney from Vicarage Road to the Hawthorns for $23 million.

Deeney joined Watford from League One side Walsall in 2010, and has scored 109 goals for the club in its rise from the Championship to the Premier League. He scored 13 goals in first PL season, 10 his second, but has netted just twice in 15 league contests this season.

Speaking of strikers moving between Premier League sides, Crystal Palace is pursuing Burnley striker Ashley Barnes. The 28-year-old has been at Turf Moor since 2014, and has 14 Premier League goals in three seasons. Sky says Burnley would not have much interest in selling Barnes, whose head may already be turned after unexpected rumors of Chelsea interest.

With Feyenoord playing hardball over its Nicolai Jorgensen fee, The Daily Mail says Newcastle United is looking at another strike option in the form of Viktoria Plzen center forward Michael Krmencik.

The 6-foot-3 striker is valued at $14 million, having scored 16 goals in 20 matches across all competitions. Three of those have come in the Europa League, and two in Champions League qualification.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez also wants Martin Dubravka of Sparta Prague to challenge Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot between the sticks at St. James’ Park.

Reports: Arsenal will get Aubameyang… if BVB finds replacement

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 7:14 PM EST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal fate rests in the hands of his current employer’s transfer market acumen.

Multiple reports say Borussia Dortmund has agreed to sell their Gabonese superstar to Arsenal for somewhere between $86-92 million, provided they are able to find a replacement in the market.

Given the amount of money involved, that seems like an almost certainty. And given Aubameyang’s age, it could even work out for BVB in the long run. From the BBC:

“We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met,” sporting director Michael Zorc told German TV.

“We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all.”

Olivier Giroud continues to be linked as a possible asset going in the other direction.

The 28-year-old Aubameyang has an almost absurd return for BVB since arriving from Saint-Etienne, scoring 141 goals with 36 assists in 213 games.

Aubameyang has 19 goals in 49 caps for Gabon.

Serie A wrap: Surprises up and down the table

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
It was a wild, wild week in Serie A, where most of the relegation scrappers collected points and two Roman Top Five sides lost, one at home!

Napoli’s 57 and Juventus’ 56 points are double digits clear of the chasing pack after this loony couple days of Italian top flight play.

AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

Patrick Cutrone’s opener gave the hosts a lead which would last just five minutes, but Giacomo Bonaventura nodded this beautiful ball home to edge AC Milan closer to the Top Four race.

SPAL 1-1 Inter Milan

Remember Alberto Paloschi? The ex-Swansea City striker has given lowly SPAL an invaluable point with a 90th minute goal to make amends for a 48th minute own goal as Inter drifted further off the pace set by Napoli and Juventus in the chase for a scudetto.

Fiorentina 1-4 Verona

It was a big week for relegation battlers, as on-loan Moise Kean (Juventus) scored twice to pull the visitors within three points of safety.

Crotone 1-1 Cagliari

Marcello Trotta‘s first half penalty was canceled out deep into first half stoppage as Cagliari denied 17th place Crotone all three points.

Elsewhere
Sassuolo 0-3 Atalanta — Saturday
Chievo 0-2 Juventus — Saturday
Genoa 0-1 Udinese — Behrami with lone goal
Torino 3-0 Benevento — Falque opens scoring in 3rd
Napoli 3-1 Bologna — Two more for Mertens
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria — Duvan Zapata scores late

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Napoli 22 18 3 1 48 14 34 8-2-1 10-1-0 57
 Juventus 22 18 2 2 52 15 37 9-1-1 9-1-1 56
 Lazio 22 14 4 4 57 27 30 6-2-2 8-2-2 46
 Inter Milan 22 12 8 2 37 17 20 7-3-1 5-5-1 44
 Roma 22 12 5 5 32 17 15 7-1-4 5-4-1 41
 Sampdoria 22 11 4 7 41 31 10 8-1-2 3-3-5 37
 AC Milan 22 10 4 8 29 29 0 6-2-3 4-2-5 34
 Atalanta 22 9 6 7 34 27 7 5-3-3 4-3-4 33
 Udinese 22 10 2 10 35 31 4 5-1-5 5-1-5 32
 Torino 22 7 11 4 32 28 4 4-5-2 3-6-2 32
 Fiorentina 22 7 7 8 31 28 3 4-4-3 3-3-5 28
 Bologna 22 8 3 11 27 33 -6 3-3-5 5-0-6 27
 Chievo 22 5 7 10 21 39 -18 3-4-4 2-3-6 22
 Sassuolo 22 6 4 12 14 34 -20 2-3-6 4-1-6 22
 Genoa 22 5 6 11 16 24 -8 2-2-7 3-4-4 21
 Cagliari 22 6 3 13 20 34 -14 3-1-7 3-2-6 21
 Crotone 22 5 4 13 17 39 -22 3-3-5 2-1-8 19
 SPAL 22 3 8 11 23 40 -17 2-5-4 1-3-7 17
 Verona 22 4 4 14 22 45 -23 2-1-8 2-3-6 16
 Benevento 22 2 1 19 13 49 -36 2-1-8 0-0-11 7