USMNT player ratings from a eyelid-pulling draw

The United States men’s national team played a sleepy 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday in California.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

Since you care about how the relatively unknown players looked but almost certainly didn’t want to watch, we did it for you.

Because we love you, you wonderful you.

Starting XI

Bill Hamid — 7 — Challenged once, and answered with a wonderful save.

Justin Morrow — 6 — Saw yellow in a friendly within 36 minutes, and otherwise was unremarkable. The goal was clearly not to utilize the attack-minded skill set which made him an MLS Best XI defender.

Ike Opara — 8 — Exceptionally strong at center back, aggressive in closing down attackers, and often getting between the ball and its intended receiver. *Man of the Match*

Walker Zimmerman — 4.5 — Mishit clearance provided Bosnia’s second most dangerous chance, and gave away a PK for the other.

Matt Polster — 6 — BIH targeted the U.S. right side as the second half went on, but Polster ultimately wasn’t trumped by any significant mistake.

Wil Trapp — 7 — Inviting set piece delivery in the 35th minute was not turned on goal, and it was one of several terrific playmaking moments for the Columbus Crew midfielder.

Tyler Adams — 6 — Didn’t look like a teenager for most of the match, and should only grow into the international game.

Cristian Roldan (Off 69′) — 5 — Still yet to show any of his Seattle strength in his national team’s shirt.

Gyasi Zardes (Off HT) — 6 — Difficult to select an influential moment, good or bad, for the one-time USMNT mainstay.

Jordan Morris — 7 — Had as good a chance as anyone at scoring, and notably served a good left-footed cross midway through the first half.

CJ Sapong (Off HT) — 6 — Did some very good things including a cross that Adams used to force a save, but badly mishit a shot attempt, too.

Substitutes

Zack Steffen (On HT) — 6 — Guessed wrong on the missed PK and not troubled much otherwise.

Paul Arriola (On HT) — 7 — His engine and electric potential a much-needed move for Sarachan.

Kelyn Rowe (On HT) — 7 — Along with Arriola, injected pace and playmaking into a dull affair.

Juan Agudelo (On 69′) — 6 — Not much doing for the Revolution attacker.

Rubio Rubin (On 83′) — N/A

