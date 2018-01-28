Video: Ex-Sounders defender Joevin Jones scores in 2.Bundesliga debut

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A former Seattle Sounders defender didn’t take long to put his stamp on 2.Bundesliga.

Joevin Jones scored in his Germany debut on Sunday, as his side — Darmstadt — went on to pick up a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli.

The 26-year-old unleashed a shot from distance in the seventh minute, which found its way into the far corner, and proved to be the difference for his Darmstadt squad.

The Trinidadian joined Darmstadt earlier this month, after signing a pre-contract with the club back in July while Jones was still a member of the Sounders.

Jones and his side currently sit 16th in Germany’s second division, one point buried in the relegation zone.