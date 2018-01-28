Video: Ex-Sounders defender Joevin Jones scores in 2.Bundesliga debut

A former Seattle Sounders defender didn’t take long to put his stamp on 2.Bundesliga.
Joevin Jones scored in his Germany debut on Sunday, as his side — Darmstadt — went on to pick up a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli.
The 26-year-old unleashed a shot from distance in the seventh minute, which found its way into the far corner, and proved to be the difference for his Darmstadt squad.
The Trinidadian joined Darmstadt earlier this month, after signing a pre-contract with the club back in July while Jones was still a member of the Sounders.
Jones and his side currently sit 16th in Germany’s second division, one point buried in the relegation zone.
Kevin De Bruyne‘s clever set piece in the first half helped open the floodgates for Pep Guardiola‘s side on Sunday, as the Citizens continued their tremendous run of form.
Manchester City reached the FA Cup fifth round after earning a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium.
The Belgian international kick-started things for the visitors in the eighth minute, after De Bruyne brilliantly slotted his free kick under the Cardiff wall.
Goalkeeper
Neil Etheridge was left without a prayer, and the Citizens were ahead 1-0 inside the opening 10 minutes.
Leroy Sane appeared to doubled the lead for Guardiola’s group in the 25th minute, however, the young attacker was judged to be offside from
Bernardo Silva‘s through ball.
It wasn’t long though before City found a second.
Raheem Sterling scored his 19th goal of the season in the 37th minute, after heading the ball past Etheridge from Silva’s cross.
Two seasons removed from boasting the best defensive unit in Major League Soccer, the Colorado Rapids are looking to restore their fortitude behind the ball.
ESPN FC is reporting that the Rapids are close to signing Rangers defender Danny Wilson, who will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster.
The 26-year-old becomes the second defensive signing that the Rapids have made since new manager Anthony Hudson took over this offseason. The Western Conference side also acquired former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith last weekend.
Wilson had previously made four appearances for Liverpool, in between two separate runs with Rangers in Scotland’s first division.
It’s not uncommon to see hat tricks, however, Mario Hermoso gave the phrase a different meaning in Sunday’s La Liga defeat.
The Espanyol defender managed to score three times for his Espanyol side, however, two of those goals were guided into his own net.
Leganes went on to win 3-2 over the club from Barcelona, with Hermoso’s two own goals proving to be quite costly for the visitors.
The 22-year-old defender deflected two separate crosses into the Espanyol in the 11th and 82nd minutes, before Hermoso finally scored on the right end of the pitch with two minutes remaining in regular time.
However, by that point it was was all too late for the former Real Madrid academy player and his side to complete a comeback.
VIDEO
Antonio Conte and Co. shook off their disappointing midweek effort against Arsenal with a convincing outing at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.
Chelsea picked up a 3-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, behind a pair of Michy Batshayi goals and
Marcos Alonso‘s second-half free kick.
Significant pressure early and often from the hosts proved to be a lot to handle for the Magpies, who conceded twice in the first stanza.
Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 31st minute, when he tapped home a close-range effort that started from a clever
Pedro long ball into the path of Eden Hazard.
12 minutes later, the Belgian international secured his brace with a thunderous strike that deflected off the leg of
Jamaal Lascelles and over goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
The clincher came in the 72nd minute from a familiar spot on the field, when Alonso scored another brilliant free kick to extend the Blues lead to 3-0.
With the match already swaying in favor of Conte’s group, the Italian manager opted to bring on 17-year-old
Callum Hudson-Odoi in the closing minutes.
The England Under-17 international played a role in the team’s World Cup triumph in 2017, in addition to winning an FA Youth Cup with the Blues.
Chelsea is the sixth Premier League side to book its place in the fifth round, with several clubs needing to play replays to determine their FA Cup fate.