David Beckham’s Miami franchise arrives in MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
David Beckham owning a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami is no longer a dream.

It became a reality on Monday.

A glitzy announcement took place at the Adrienne Arsht Center but MLS said “additional news and information on the club – including its debut season in MLS, team name, logo and staff – will be announced in the future” on the expansion franchise.

The team was first announced in February 2014 but has seen plenty of difficulties along the way, particularly when it came to a stadium site.

During the announcement Beckham and his partners admitted that “just 60 days ago” they had a breakfast which was the end of the bid and they thought it was all over, while local businessman Jorge Mas revealed that he stepped in to become a partner and help save the bid. Two months later the franchise is a reality.

It has been stated by local medial outlets that the team will begin play in 2020, with the team to play at a temporary home in 2021 when their stadium is ready, while the colors and team badge will be picked with the help of fans in the coming months.

Miami hasn’t had an MLS team since the Miami Fusion folded in 2002 and they will become the second current MLS team in the State of Florida after Orlando City SC. With Nashville announced as MLS’ 24th team in December 2017 and Atlanta United joining for their inaugural season in 2017, the South East of the United States of America is fast emerging as a soccer hotbed.

Speaking alongside MLS Commissioner Don Garber and both the Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the event on Monday, Beckham was delighted to make his franchise officially official.

“Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now complete, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited,” Beckham said. “Our pledge to our fans in Miami and around the world is simple: your team will always strive to make you proud on the pitch, our stadium will be a place that you cherish visiting, and our impact in the community and on South Florida’s youth will run deep.”

A video featuring several superstars was played during the announcement with Jay-Z, Neymar, Will Smith, Serena Williams and others sending their congratulations.

Garber said it was “a day that will go day as one of the historic days in our league and the history of sports in Miami” before adding the following in a league release.

“It is with tremendous pride that we welcome Miami to Major League Soccer,” Garber said. “With David Beckham, Marcelo Claure, Jorge and Jose Mas, Masayoshi Son and Simon Fuller leading the way, we know the right people are in place and the time is right for Miami to become a great Major League Soccer city. This ownership is committed to bringing Miami the elite-level soccer team, stadium and fan experience it richly deserves. We look forward to working with the entire organization on a strategic and successful launch for Miami’s MLS club.”

An initial announcement came in Miami on Feb. 5 2014 that Beckham had triggered a clause in his previous playing contract with MLS — he joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007 — which stated he could buy an expansion franchise for the reduced fee of $25 million (that expansion fee is now over $140 million). He picked Miami as his preferred destination for a team in 2013.

Since then Beckham has battled with finding a stadium site near Downtown Miami to build a soccer-specific venue, but failed with multiple sites.

However, a site in Overtown, less than two miles from Downtown MIA, has now been found and all of the remaining parcels of land have now been purchased for over $28 million to allow development to start.

The stadium is expected to hold 25,000 fans and Beckham and his ownership group, which includes Simon Fuller, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, Tim Leiweke, plus Jorge and Jose Mas and Masayoshi Son who were added in December 2017, will fund the stadium privately.

Miami’s arrival in MLS will see the league grow to 26 teams with 25 now confirmed and one of Detroit, Sacramento or Cincinnati to be confirmed later in 2018.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sturridge in demand; Pelle to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Daniel Sturridge looks set to join a Premier League club on loan between now and the transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Sturridge, 28, is out of form and favor at Liverpool and clubs such as Sevilla and Inter Milan were said to be interested in signing the England international on loan.

However, Newcastle United were thought to be the favorites on Monday, but West Bromwich Albion have now become the clear front-runners to sign Sturridge with Alan Pardew offering him the chance to be their main striker for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jurgen Klopp had his say on Sturridge’s future.

“In the next three days a lot will probably happen but nothing to say about that. If there was something it wouldn’t help us, Daniel or the other club to talk about it,” Klopp said.

Are West Brom the best fit for Sturridge? He needs game time if he’s going to have any chance of getting in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer and although Jay Rodriguez scored twice against Liverpool in West Brom’s shock FA Cup win at Anfield at the weekend, his talents are better used out wide. West Brom certainly create better chances for their forwards than Newcastle and you can argue that the Baggies have more momentum than the struggling Magpies at a crucial part of the season.

Pardew’s other attacking options at West Brom are far from prolific with Salomon Rondon and Hal-Robson Kanu mustering just four goals between them this season despite their hard-working displays. Sturridge would add an extra cutting edge to the Baggies attack and if he stays fit he will give them a massive boost in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle and Rafael Benitez must be kicking themselves as another potentially massive deal looks to have fallen at the final hurdle.

West Ham United are expected to be busy in the final days of the window with David Moyes reportedly chasing a new striker and central midfielder.

The Hammers have been linked with moves for Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton and Graziano Pelle from Shandong Lenung.

Schneiderlin, 28, has fallen out of favor at Goodison Park since Sam Allardyce‘s arrival and the French international midfielder has seen his bright start to life at Everton fade badly since Ronald Koeman was sacked at the start of this season.

West Ham have been linked with many holding midfielders in previous windows, including Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, Anderlcht’s Leander Dendoncker and Bournemouth’s Harry Arter, and Schneiderlin’s ability to break the ball up and start attacks would certainly fit the bill. Schneiderlin will reportedly cost $28 million.

His former Southampton teammate Pelle, who has been at Chinese Super League side Shandong Lenung for the past 18 months, earns over $1.2 million per month in China but West Ham are said to want the 31-year-old to return to the Premier League. Italian international Pelle scored 30 goals in two seasons at Southampton from 2014-2016 but has scored just 12 goals in China so far.

With Andy Carroll out injured long-term, plus the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini struggling with smaller injuries and Diafra Sakho sold to Rennes on Monday, Moyes only has Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew to rely on right now.

Pelle’s arrival as a target man may place question marks around Carroll’s future at the London Stadium, especially given Chelsea’s reported interest, but the 32-year-old Italian will want to be compensated handsomely if he is to leave his deal in China 12 months before its expiration.

Laporte set to join Man City for $80 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 11:21 AM EST
Aymeric Laporte is heading to Manchester City.

On Monday Athletic Bilbao confirmed that the 23-year-old center back had triggered his own release clause of $80 million and was leaving the club. Club officials from Man City have been in Spain talking to the Bilbao academy product in recent days.

The defender posted a farewell message to Athletic’s fans via the official club channels and it is believed the deal will be announced by Man City very soon.

As is protocol in Spain’s La Liga, the release fee is paid by the player to the league which then releases him from his contract and free to sign for another club. So, basically, City have paid Laporte’s release fee.

Here’s more from Bilbao in a statement on their website.

“Today, 29th January 2018, the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) has certified to Athletic Club that the player Aymeric Laporte has met the requirements demanded in the applicable legislation for the valid unilateral resolution of the employment contract that bound him to our Club. Said certification indicates that the player has unilaterally shown his will to terminate the contractual relationship that bound him since 2009-2010 season and that the amount of compensation established in the contract has been deposited. Athletic Club would like to thank the player for his dedication during the time he has been with the club.”

No confirmation has arrived from City on the deal as of yet, but here’s what the French international defender has had to say.

Laporte will become the second most expensive defender in history behind Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk who arrived from Southampton at the start of the January window for a huge $100 million.

In fact City have now bought four of the six most expensive defenders in history with Laporte joining Kyle Walker, John Stones and Bennjamin Mendy in the top six.

The tough-tackling, speedy center back is composed on the ball and it seems like he will be a perfect long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Center back is the one area where City have struggled in recent years as Kompany’s injuries have piled up, Stones has taken a while to develop and the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala have struggled at times, even though the former has stepped up this season and was recently handed a new deal.

Guardiola’s machine has a new defensive cog as one of the most sought after defenders in the world will shortly become a City player.

West Ham’s Masuaku banned six games for spitting

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 10:42 AM EST
Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six games, effective immediately, after he was found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

West Ham lost 2-0 to third-tier Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Masuaku sent off early in the second half for spitting at Nick Powell.

The English Football Association released details of the ban on Monday, after Masuaku apologized in a statement released on social media on Sunday. In a statement on their website, West Ham revealed that Masuaku will not be available to play again until Mar. 18 against Manchester United.

“The Football Association have confirmed that Arthur Masuaku has been issued with a six-match suspension after being sent-off for spitting at Nick Powell in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Wigan Athletic. The No26 will miss half-a-dozen Premier League matches – the home games with Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and the away fixtures at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Swansea City.”

Masuaku’s actions have been heavily criticized across the soccer and sporting world with the French left back lambasted for spitting at Powell.

The fact that he apologized is one thing, but in his written apology he didn’t mention the word “spitting” or acknowledge exactly what he had been banned for.

There is absolutely no place for this kind of behavior in the beautiful game and I for one would be totally with a 10-15 game ban for this kind of action.

West Ham’s manager David Moyes was disgusted with Masuaku’s actions on Saturday as his team played the rest of the second half with 10-men and were dumped out of the FA Cup.

“It was despicable,” Moyes said. “I’ve not seen it from him. We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club… it is out of character. He will deserve everything he gets and he’ll get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Is this the end of Masuaku’s career at West Ham and in England? It’s tough to see if he can rebuild his reputation from this as the man who joined from Olympiacos in the summer of 2016 has a long way to convince the English game this was an isolated incident.

In recent months he has shown plenty of promise under Moyes with attacking displays from left back and plenty of pinpoints crosses.

Masuaku has made a huge mistake and only time will tell if he will get a second chance.

Ulloa joins Brighton; Sakho leaves West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
1 Comment

Done deals are starting to trickle through as we edge closer to the January transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Two deals for Premier League strikers were completed on Monday with Leonardo Ulloa heading back to Brighton & Hove Albion, plus Diafra Sakho has left West Ham and joined Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Watch live, Transfer window show, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Ulloa, 31, has joined the Seagulls on loan for the rest of the season after falling out of favor at Leicester. He put in a transfer request last January but wasn’t allowed to leave amid reports of unrest behind-the-scenes with then boss Claudio Ranieri. Ulloa signed a contract extension in the summer but has played just six times this season.

The Argentine striker spent 18 months at Brighton from 2013 to 2014 when they were in the Championship and became a fans favorite as he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions. Ulloa was sold by Brighton to Leicester for $11.2 million in 2014 and scored six goals in 29 appearances during Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015-16, including plenty of crucial late goals in their incredible title success.

Overall he’s scored 20 goals in 102 appearances for the Foxes but has seen his chances become extremely limited with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani now all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Brighton are the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League and Ulloa’s arrival will add plenty of experience alongside new club-record signing Jurgen Locadia.

Diafra Sakho has finally got his move from West Ham with the Senegalese striker joining Ligue 1 side Rennes for $11.2 million

Sakho, 28, has wanted out of the Hammers for quite some time and was caught up in a bizarre case on Transfer Deadline Day back in the summer when he flew to France to complete a medical with Rennes… without West Ham’s permission.

He has scored 24 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the Hammers from Metz in the summer of 2014 but he’s fallen out of favor over the past 12 months under Slaven Bilic and now David Moyes with injures also playing a big part.

Sakho started his West Ham career in fine fashion, scoring six goals in his opening six games for the club which saw him named the Premier League player of the Month for October 2014. Since then he’s found minutes tough to come by with Andy Carroll and several other forwards placed ahead of him.

With PL clubs such as Crystal Palace and Swansea City said to have been interested in signing Sakho, the Senegal international was also keen on a return to France. He’s got his wish and West Ham have got plenty of cash for a player who has struggled with injuries and form.

However, with Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic out injured, it does leave Moyes very short up front at a pivotal stage of the season. Surely the Hammers have a new forward lined up to arrive before Wednesday’s deadline and help bolster their chances of staying up.