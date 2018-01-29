More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

FA Cup fifth round draw: PL giants kept apart

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

The FA Cup fifth round draw took place on Monday and it did not disappoint.

[ MORE: The FA Cup schedule

Premier League leaders Manchester City will head to third-tier Wigan Athletic who have already knocked out two Premier League teams in reaching the last 16, while there is only one all-Premier League tie with West Brom hosting Southampton.

If Huddersfield Town win their replay against second-tier Birmingham City then they will host Manchester United, while last seasons runners up Chelsea will host Hull City.

Tottenham will head to lower tier clubs Millwall or Rochdale if they beat fourth-tier Newport in their replay.

The games will be played on the weekend of Feb. 17-18 and here is the schedule below.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 25 of the Premier League is here with games on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a pivotal few days up and down the table.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-0 West Brom – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Liverpool – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sorts Gold) –  [STREAM

Southampton 2-0 Brighton – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Swansea City 2-1 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Everton 1-3 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Midweek Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Midweek Premier League action is the best. And it is coming your way on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this week are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sturridge in demand; Pelle to West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Daniel Sturridge looks set to join a Premier League club on loan between now and the transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Sturridge, 28, is out of form and favor at Liverpool and clubs such as Sevilla and Inter Milan were said to be interested in signing the England international on loan.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]  

However, Newcastle United were thought to be the favorites on Monday, but West Bromwich Albion have now become the clear front-runners to sign Sturridge with Alan Pardew offering him the chance to be their main striker for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jurgen Klopp had his say on Sturridge’s future.

“In the next three days a lot will probably happen but nothing to say about that. If there was something it wouldn’t help us, Daniel or the other club to talk about it,” Klopp said.

Are West Brom the best fit for Sturridge? He needs game time if he’s going to have any chance of getting in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer and although Jay Rodriguez scored twice against Liverpool in West Brom’s shock FA Cup win at Anfield at the weekend, his talents are better used out wide. West Brom certainly create better chances for their forwards than Newcastle and you can argue that the Baggies have more momentum than the struggling Magpies at a crucial part of the season.

Pardew’s other attacking options at West Brom are far from prolific with Salomon Rondon and Hal-Robson Kanu mustering just four goals between them this season despite their hard-working displays. Sturridge would add an extra cutting edge to the Baggies attack and if he stays fit he will give them a massive boost in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle and Rafael Benitez must be kicking themselves as another potentially massive deal looks to have fallen at the final hurdle.

West Ham United are expected to be busy in the final days of the window with David Moyes reportedly chasing a new striker and central midfielder.

The Hammers have been linked with moves for Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton and Graziano Pelle from Shandong Lenung.

Schneiderlin, 28, has fallen out of favor at Goodison Park since Sam Allardyce‘s arrival and the French international midfielder has seen his bright start to life at Everton fade badly since Ronald Koeman was sacked at the start of this season.

West Ham have been linked with many holding midfielders in previous windows, including Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, Anderlcht’s Leander Dendoncker and Bournemouth’s Harry Arter, and Schneiderlin’s ability to break the ball up and start attacks would certainly fit the bill. Schneiderlin will reportedly cost $28 million.

His former Southampton teammate Pelle, who has been at Chinese Super League side Shandong Lenung for the past 18 months, earns over $1.2 million per month in China but West Ham are said to want the 31-year-old to return to the Premier League. Italian international Pelle scored 30 goals in two seasons at Southampton from 2014-2016 but has scored just 12 goals in China so far.

With Andy Carroll out injured long-term, plus the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini struggling with smaller injuries and Diafra Sakho sold to Rennes on Monday, Moyes only has Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew to rely on right now.

Pelle’s arrival as a target man may place question marks around Carroll’s future at the London Stadium, especially given Chelsea’s reported interest, but the 32-year-old Italian will want to be compensated handsomely if he is to leave his deal in China 12 months before its expiration.

David Beckham’s Miami franchise arrives in MLS

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
1 Comment

David Beckham owning a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami is no longer a dream.

It became a reality on Monday.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

A glitzy announcement took place at the Adrienne Arsht Center but MLS said “additional news and information on the club – including its debut season in MLS, team name, logo and staff – will be announced in the future” on the expansion franchise.

The team was first announced in February 2014 but has seen plenty of difficulties along the way, particularly when it came to a stadium site.

During the announcement Beckham and his partners admitted that “just 60 days ago” they had a breakfast which was the end of the bid and they thought it was all over, while local businessman Jorge Mas revealed that he stepped in to become a partner and help save the bid. Two months later the franchise is a reality.

It has been stated by local media outlets that the team will begin play in 2020, with the team to play at a temporary home until 2021 when their stadium is ready, while the colors and team badge will be picked with the help of fans in the coming months.

Miami hasn’t had an MLS team since the Miami Fusion folded in 2002 and they will become the second current MLS team in the State of Florida after Orlando City SC. With Nashville announced as MLS’ 24th team in December 2017 and Atlanta United joining for their inaugural season in 2017, the South East of the United States of America is fast emerging as a soccer hotbed.

Speaking alongside MLS Commissioner Don Garber and both the Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the event on Monday, Beckham was delighted to make his franchise officially official.

“Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now complete, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited,” Beckham said. “Our pledge to our fans in Miami and around the world is simple: your team will always strive to make you proud on the pitch, our stadium will be a place that you cherish visiting, and our impact in the community and on South Florida’s youth will run deep.”

A video featuring several superstars was played during the announcement with Jay-Z, Neymar, Will Smith, Serena Williams and others sending their congratulations.

Garber said it was “a day that will go day as one of the historic days in our league and the history of sports in Miami” before adding the following in a league release.

“It is with tremendous pride that we welcome Miami to Major League Soccer,” Garber said. “With David Beckham, Marcelo Claure, Jorge and Jose Mas, Masayoshi Son and Simon Fuller leading the way, we know the right people are in place and the time is right for Miami to become a great Major League Soccer city. This ownership is committed to bringing Miami the elite-level soccer team, stadium and fan experience it richly deserves. We look forward to working with the entire organization on a strategic and successful launch for Miami’s MLS club.”

An initial announcement came in Miami on Feb. 5 2014 that Beckham had triggered a clause in his previous playing contract with MLS — he joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007 — which stated he could buy an expansion franchise for the reduced fee of $25 million (that expansion fee is now over $140 million). He picked Miami as his preferred destination for a team in 2013.

Since then Beckham has battled with finding a stadium site near Downtown Miami to build a soccer-specific venue, but failed with multiple sites.

However, a site in Overtown, less than two miles from Downtown MIA, has now been found and all of the remaining parcels of land have now been purchased for over $28 million to allow development to start.

The stadium is expected to hold 25,000 fans and Beckham and his ownership group, which includes Simon Fuller, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, Tim Leiweke, plus Jorge and Jose Mas and Masayoshi Son who were added in December 2017, will fund the stadium privately.

Miami’s arrival in MLS will see the league grow to 26 teams with 25 now confirmed and one of Detroit, Sacramento or Cincinnati to be confirmed later in 2018.