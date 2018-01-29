More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Italian FA holds presidential election; no one elected

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
ROME (AP) Already in serious crisis following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, the Italian football federation is facing emergency measures after four failed votes to elect a new president.

The election assembly fell apart on Monday when amateur leagues president Cosimo Sibilia ordered his supporters to leave their ballots empty in the final round.

“After having sought to reach an agreement in every manner possible, we can’t proceed further,” Sibilia told the nearly 300-person assembly near the end of the 10-hour election.

In the third round, Sibilia led with 39 percent of the votes, slightly ahead of Serie C president Gabriele Gravina with 38 percent. Players’ Association president Damiano Tommasi, a reform candidate and former Roma player, was eliminated with 21 percent.

A majority was needed to win.

While there was no hope for a winner, a fourth vote was held that resulted in Gravina leading with 39 percent and Sibilia with 2 percent.

The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, will likely impose an emergency leader for the federation.

“This is a loss for our system. … But it’s fair that someone from outside gives us a hand,” Tommasi said. “Maybe it’s not a coincidence that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup.”

After Tommasi was eliminated, the Players’ Association’s refusal to throw its weight behind Sibilia or Gravina ended any hope of a successful election.

“We needed change and we believed that neither of the two candidates seriously represented reform,” Tommasi said. “One of the reasons we didn’t qualify for the World Cup is due to our administrative struggles.”

The federation was previously put under emergency leadership in 2006, when ex-senator Guido Rossi took charge following the “Calciopoli” refereeing scandal.

“An emergency administration would be a loss for everyone,” Torino president Urbano Cairo said. “It means refusing to find a solution for re-launching the sport. Having someone from outside take charge is something negative and I don’t like it.”

Sibilia, a supporter of previous president Carlo Tavecchio, also led the first two rounds of voting, when 75 percent and 66 percent of the votes were needed to win, respectively.

“It’s not something to laugh at,” former FIGC president Giancarlo Abete said of the failed votes. “It’s something to cry over.”

The election was called after Tavecchio resigned in November after Italy’s playoff loss to Sweden meant the four-time champion missed out on the sport’s showcase event for the first time in six decades.

“The fans needed someone to blame but we’ve done a lot of positive things in the FIGC and that should not be forgotten,” Tavecchio said in his outgoing address, which was met by a standing ovation.

In the meantime, Italy’s national team remains without a coach.

Gian Piero Ventura, the previous coach, was fired two days after the playoff loss.

Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, and Roberto Mancini are among the leading candidates to replace Ventura.

Italy’s next match is on March 27, a friendly against England in London.

Done Deal: Sturridge loaned to West Brom; Deulofeu to Watford

Photo credit: West Bromwich Albion / Twitter: @WBA
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Daniel Sturridge‘s eternal search for full-time first-team minutes has, at long last, come to an end, with the Liverpool and England striker heading to West Bromwich Albion on loan through the end of the season.

Sturridge has made just nine Premier League appearances this season (five as a starter) after making 20 (seven as a starter) a year ago. With West Brom presently sitting 19th in the PL table — three points from safety — Sturridge’s ability to score 8-10 goals over the final 14 games of the season could very well be the difference between relegation and staying up.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright offered the following analysis of how Sturridge will fit at West Brom, and the thinking behind making this move:

He needs game time if he’s going to have any chance of getting in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer and although Jay Rodriguez scored twice against Liverpool in West Brom’s shock FA Cup win at Anfield at the weekend, his talents are better used out wide. West Brom certainly create better chances for their forwards than Newcastle and you can argue that the Baggies have more momentum than the struggling Magpies at a crucial part of the season.

Pardew’s other attacking options at West Brom are far from prolific with Salomon Rondon and Hal-Robson Kanu mustering just four goals between them this season despite their hard-working displays. Sturridge would add an extra cutting edge to the Baggies attack and if he stays fit he will give them a massive boost in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

West Brom also announced on Monday the signing of Egyptian international defender Ali Gabr, a 29-year-old center back who’ll likely be in the Pharaoh’s 23-man squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere in the PL, 10th-place Watford (six points separate them from 7th- and 8th-place Leicester City and Burnley, respectively) have made an attacking loan signing of their own: Barcelona (and former Everton, AC Milan, Sevilla and Barcelona, again) winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Following a(nother) unsuccessful spell at his club of development, Deulofeu has again been deemed surplus to requirements and sent on loan to the PL, where he 52 league appearances across two different spells at Everton, where he scored five goals (8 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions).

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
Week 25 of the Premier League is here with games on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a pivotal few days up and down the table.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-0 West Brom – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Liverpool – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sorts Gold) –  [STREAM

Southampton 2-0 Brighton – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Swansea City 2-1 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 1-3 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

FA Cup fifth round draw: PL giants kept apart

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
The FA Cup fifth round draw took place on Monday and it did not disappoint.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will head to third-tier Wigan Athletic who have already knocked out two Premier League teams in reaching the last 16, while there is only one all-Premier League tie with West Brom hosting Southampton.

If Huddersfield Town win their replay against second-tier Birmingham City then they will host Manchester United, while last seasons runners up Chelsea will host Hull City.

Tottenham will head to lower tier clubs Millwall or Rochdale if they beat fourth-tier Newport in their replay.

The games will be played on the weekend of Feb. 17-18 and here is the schedule below.

Midweek Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Midweek Premier League action is the best. And it is coming your way on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The full TV schedule for the games this week are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]