More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Klopp claims stoppage time cut short on broadcaster’s orders

By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
1 Comment

File this one under Conspiracy Theories Against Managers, by Managers: Jurgen Klopp believes that first-half stoppage time for Liverpool’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion was cut short by six full minutes, at the behest of UK television broadcasters.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Friday ]

If you take Klopp’s math at face value — there’s no reason not to, in truth — then referee Craig Pawson certainly should have ordered more than four minutes be added after consulting the video-assistant refereeing system on three occasions in the first half alone. VAR would be utilized eight times on the night.

A three-minute, 53-second stoppage deemed that Liverpool should be awarded a penalty kick (which Roberto Firmino missed) in the 27th minute, plus two additional consultations to disallow one West Brom goal and allow another — quotes from the Guardian:

“What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes. Of course that’s not possible, you can’t cut match time because there is something else to broadcast. I don’t know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something. It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer. You cannot say: ‘It’s now a little bit too long.'”

“I stepped back [from saying anything on Saturday] because you don’t want to be seen as a bad loser or whatever but that was the situation. I would not have spoken about it but that was the case.

“Every time we discuss something like this it is: ‘Yes, but we take the money from TV.’ That is true but there should be a group of people from television, the Premier League, the Football League and all the clubs sitting together. The most important thing is the players and the game. I think a little more common sense would make sense. We deliver a fantastic product and it is not that television will sell it for more money somewhere else.”

VAR was roundly panned for the amount of time required to make seemingly straightforward decisions, so it’s entirely possible that the amount of stoppage time was incorrectly tallied in another shortcoming of a new protocol. With that said, it’s not hard to count on a watch and other extremely advanced technological devices, and it’s more than a little curious.

[ MORE: David Beckham’s Miami team is finally official ]

The telltale sign of broadcasters’ disdain for VAR will be apparent if/when broadcast windows for games are extended to accommodate the use of video review upon full-time implementation.

BVB defender Bartra testifies at bus attack trial

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra testified Monday at the trial of a man accused of bombing the soccer team’s bus last year, saying that he was afraid of dying in the attack.

The Apr. 11 blasts shattered a window of the bus and hit Bartra with shrapnel, leaving the team without the Spanish defender for about a month after he had to undergo surgery on a broken bone in his wrist. A police officer also was hurt in the explosions, which hit the bus as it left a hotel in Dortmund for a Champions League match against Monaco.

The 28-year-old suspect, who has been identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy rules, told the Dortmund state court earlier this month that he carried out the attack but didn’t intend to kill or hurt anyone.

Bartra appeared as a witness Monday. He said in a statement read by lawyer Alfons Becker: “I feared for my life. I feared I would never see my family again.”

“When I remember it, I don’t feel good,” he said, news agency dpa reported.

Dortmund’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also due to appear Monday, but Becker told the court that “he won’t testify today because he is ill.” A note from Dortmund’s team doctor didn’t give details.

Prosecutors and the presiding judge indicated that they weren’t impressed with the explanation. There was no immediate decision on whether Aubameyang might face a fine.

Prosecutors allege that W. took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism. Dortmund is the only German soccer club whose shares are listed on the stock exchange.

The defendant has testified that he was trying to fake an attack and designed the explosives in such a way “that no harm to people could be expected.”

PL preview: Liverpool, Arsenal hit the road in race for 4th

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

After taking the weekend off for the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League returns with a full slate of midweek fixtures, beginning on Tuesday…

[ MORE: PL TV schedule — Tuesday & Wednesday ]

Swansea City vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur each dropping points in their last league game, Arsenal took advantage with a resounding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace and closed the gap between themselves and the Reds to five points (three back of Tottenham) in the top-four race. For one 90-minute period, at least, “addition by subtraction” appealed to Gunners fans who had accepted Alexis Sanchez would leave the club this month, as he did last week in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Tuesday’s visit to the Liberty Stadium, where Arsene Wenger‘s side will take on last-place (and three points away from safety) Swansea, should see the Armenian playmaker make his debut for the club. Wenger has insisted that Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil, a world-class playmaker himself, will play together.

“Yes, our intention is (to play them together),” Wenger said this week. “As I have said before, we signed Mkhitaryan on a long-term contract and our intention is to keep Ozil at the club and hopefully we will manage to do that very soon.”

It was Swansea, meanwhile, who did Arsenal the massive favor of knocking off Liverpool last Monday, and in the process breathed life into their own fight against relegation. Carlos Carvalhal’s side has collected seven points from their last four PL games and has begun to believe that a 17th-place finish is possible.

“When you’re in this position, you want the team to show character and that we’re fighting to get ourselves out of danger,” goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said. “You also have to make it hard for the opposition and, when you do that, you always have a chance to get something out of it and we were rewarded for the performance [against Liverpool].”

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

It’s been something of a roller-coaster season for West Ham, who find themselves right where they were expected to be — 11th in the PL table, two points out of 9th — after 24 of 38 rounds. After winning just two of their first 15 league games, David Moyes has guided a once-wayward ship to positive results in eight of his side’s last nine league games. Last time out, though, the Hammers suffered a somewhat embarrassing defeat to League One leaders Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“We didn’t play well at Wigan but I would hope there was a bit of an understanding that, with the team we took up there, it was always going to be a struggle,” Moyes said in the aftermath. I said after the game that I don’t think, unless we had our best team out, we had a realistic chance of winning because I don’t think you can go to these clubs with less than your best team; maybe one or two players out, but not what we had out for the game.”

Palace, meanwhile, have quickly overcome their horrendous start to the season (zero points won and zero goals scored in their first seven games), and find themselves comfortably in 13th place just shy of the two-thirds mark of the season — even if they’re still only five points clear of the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson‘s men have lost just two of 13 league games.

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Liverpool also went out of the FA Cup on the weekend, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell to relegation battlers West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. Couple that with last week’s defeat away to Swansea, which snapped a 14-game unbeaten run in the PL, and the Reds enter Tuesday’s visit to Huddersfield having lost back-to-back games for the first time all season. While Spurs and Arsenal loom not far behind, Liverpool also sit just three points back of Chelsea for third. In order to chase and catch the Blues, though, captain Jordan Henderson knows his side will need to maintain a strong mental approach following setbacks.

“Teams that go on to be successful always respond in a positive way. If you look at us last season there were moments where we stumbled, but we got straight back on our feet, likewise this season. I think it can become a characteristic of this team and this dressing room that we don’t sink after a loss – we make sure they are infrequent and the impact isolated.”

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have endured nothing but setbacks of late — the Terriers are winless in their last six league games and have slipped to within two points of the relegation zone after a strong start to the season. After Liverpool leave Kirklees Stadium on Tuesday, up next is a visit to Old Trafford, where they’ll face second-place Manchester Untied. No rest for the weary.

Wednesday’s PL schedule

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Everton vs. Leicester City — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Newcastle United vs. Burnley — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Man City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 3 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

“I’m not a sexist”: England women’s coach Neville defends tweets

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England (AP) Rejecting accusations he is a sexist, Phil Neville says he has the character and status to be a role model after taking on the “ultimate job” as coach of England’s national women’s team.

The decision to hire the former Manchester United defender brought scrutiny last week because of his lack of coaching experience and his posting of tweets six years ago that were deemed sexist and misogynistic.

Neville says “my character stands up to any accusation that has been leveled at me … I’ve lived my life right. I think I have a lot of respect within the game” — from Sky Sports:

“It was that wording that disappointed me more than any of them because it obviously relates to domestic violence. That tweet wasn’t sent out as a joke to domestic violence. It was in a period when I was on holiday with my wife.

“It relates to something I was doing with my wife in terms of a sporting, competitive nature. But it’s not right, the wording of the tweet was not right and I’m disappointed I used that terminology.”

The 41-year-old Neville was presented Monday as the England coach and says he isn’t using the job as a “stepping stone” to other positions in the game.

Report: Larin’s strange saga ends with move from Orlando to Besiktas

Photo credit: Besiktas / Twitter: @Besiktas
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Following weeks of he-said-she-said back-and-forth over the immediate future of Cyle Larin, the details of the Canadian international’s move from Orlando City SC to Turkish giant Besiktas has reportedly been agreed by all parties, according to a report from Pro Soccer USA.

[ MORE: David Beckham’s Miami team is finally official ]

Before delving into the details, a quick refresher: Larin began garnering interest from Europe around this time last year; interest ramped up during the summer, but Orlando City refused to sell before the end of the season due to service time with the team (their percentage of transfer fee retained would go up after three full seasons); Besiktas approached Orlando and Larin this winter; having believed a deal was done, Besiktas flew Larin to Turkey where he underwent a medical evaluation and photos, along with an announcement of sorts, were shared by the club; Orlando insisted that no deal had been finalized; Besiktas contended that Larin’s contract with MLS, which included unilateral option years, was invalid by FIFA standards.

Fast-forward to Monday, and the final piece of the messy puzzle has reportedly been resolved: Orlando and the MLS league office have agreed on an unprecedented percentage split of Larin’s transfer fee — Orlando will keep 100 percent, as opposed to the league’s stand two-thirds share (for non-Generation adidas players) — from Pro Soccer USA:

Orlando City will keep the full amount of the transfer fee because of the lengthy ordeal instead of giving 30 percent to the league and 10 percent to the player as is usual for a third-year Generation adidas player, per sources.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Friday ]

This, of course, leaves MLS in yet another confusing gray area: previously, only outgoing transfers of homegrown players (Larin was drafted first overall in the 2015 Super Draft) were to net a team 100 percent of a fee paid; the league’s single-entity structure would absorb the other one-third after two-thirds went to the team (a few examples: Kei Kamara, to Middlesbrough; Fabian Castillo, to Trabzonspor; Uri Rosell, to Sporting CP).

Now, for the first time, Orlando will keep the entire fee for a non-homegrown player, which will lead to every team wanting and expecting the same treatment upon future sales. Take, for instance, Jack Harrison, who’s widely expected to leave New York City FC for either Stoke City Middlesbrough, for anywhere between $5 million and $8.5 million, in the next 48 hours.

[ MORE: USMNT draws first friendly of 2018 | Player ratings ]

What’s the threshold for time and messiness that a transfer saga must meet in order for a team to maximize that transfer revenue? It’s an absurd question to consider, but because MLS continues to fly by the seat of their pants when it comes to roster rules and regulations, here we are.

One day — soon, hopefully — a departing player caught up in a similar situation will follow through and contest MLS’s practice of unilateral option years, which is what this entire saga comes back to, in front of FIFA. That player will, hopefully, score a massive victory for every non-Designated Player in the league, many of whom live year-to-year without the financial security of a guaranteed contract. Within the current setup, power lies in the hands of the league, and the league only. It’s a toxic, but lucrative, way of doing business.