LA Galaxy bound? Mourinho won’t stand in Zlatan’s way

Reports are intensifying that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is heading to Major League Soccer, with the LA Galaxy his destination.

On Sunday reports suggested that a move was in the works for Ibrahimovic, 36, to move to the Galaxy.

And now it appears that his current club Manchester United would be willing to let the veteran Swedish striker go, as he continues to recover from an injury setback following his ACL injury last year.

When asked about Zlatan joining LA Galaxy on Monday, here’s what Jose Mourinho had to say to the media ahead of United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“He said nothing about it to me. If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help and to create conditions to help and not make his life difficult,” Mourinho said. “The last thing that Zlatan told me is that he wants to recover totally and be ready to help the team.”

This seems like Ibrahimovic is ready to move on from being a back-up striker at United and Mourinho is obviously willing to let him leave if he wishes to do so.

Following his speedy recovery from a ruptured ACL injury he suffered in April last year, Ibrahimovic made his United comeback in November but has since suffered further complications which have limited the towering striker to just seven appearances in all competitions this season with one goal scored.

With Zlatan said to be on a structured one-year deal at United which rewards him greatly for playing games but not so much if he’s sitting on the bench or in the stands, he’ll be far from happy with the current situation.

Ibrahimovic scored a staggering 28 goals in all competitions for United last season as he led them to the League Cup and Community Shield trophies (scoring the winner in both finales at Wembley) as well as playing a pivotal role in United winning the UEFA Europa League.

Yet with Romelu Lukaku arriving in the summer for $96.5 million, the continued progression of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there’s a sense that Zlatan is no longer needed at Old Trafford. That notion was hammered home by the audacious signing of Alexis Sanchez last week.

Zlatan’s move to LA would be blockbuster and he would help the Galaxy sell plenty of season tickets as fans flock to see one of the greatest strikers, and showmen, in soccer history.

This makes sense on so many levels.

