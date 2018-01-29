More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Laporte set to join Man City for $80 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 11:21 AM EST
Aymeric Laporte is heading to Manchester City.

On Monday Athletic Bilbao confirmed that the 23-year-old center back had triggered his own release clause of $80 million and was leaving the club. Club officials from Man City have been in Spain talking to the Bilbao academy product in recent days.

The defender posted a farewell message to Athletic’s fans via the official club channels and it is believed the deal will be announced by Man City very soon.

As is protocol in Spain’s La Liga, the release fee is paid by the player to the league which then releases him from his contract and free to sign for another club. So, basically, City have paid Laporte’s release fee.

Here’s more from Bilbao in a statement on their website.

“Today, 29th January 2018, the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) has certified to Athletic Club that the player Aymeric Laporte has met the requirements demanded in the applicable legislation for the valid unilateral resolution of the employment contract that bound him to our Club. Said certification indicates that the player has unilaterally shown his will to terminate the contractual relationship that bound him since 2009-2010 season and that the amount of compensation established in the contract has been deposited. Athletic Club would like to thank the player for his dedication during the time he has been with the club.”

No confirmation has arrived from City on the deal as of yet, but here’s what the French international defender has had to say.

Laporte will become the second most expensive defender in history behind Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk who arrived from Southampton at the start of the January window for a huge $100 million.

In fact City have now bought four of the five most expensive defenders in history with Laporte joining Kyle Walker, John Stones and Bennjamin Mendy in the top five.

The tough-tackling, speedy center back is composed on the ball and it seems like he will be a perfect long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Center back is the one area where City have struggled in recent years as Kompany’s injuries have piled up, Stones has taken a while to develop and the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala have struggled at times, even though the former has stepped up this season and was recently handed a new deal.

Guardiola’s machine has a new defensive cog as one of the most sought after defenders in the world will shortly become a City player.

West Ham’s Masuaku banned six games for spitting

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 10:42 AM EST
Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six games, effective immediately, after he was found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

West Ham lost 2-0 to third-tier Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Masuaku sent off early in the second half for spitting at Nick Powell.

The English Football Association released details of the ban on Monday, after Masuaku apologized in a statement released on social media on Sunday. In a statement on their website, West Ham revealed that Masuaku will not be available to play again until Mar. 18 against Manchester United.

“The Football Association have confirmed that Arthur Masuaku has been issued with a six-match suspension after being sent-off for spitting at Nick Powell in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Wigan Athletic. The No26 will miss half-a-dozen Premier League matches – the home games with Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and the away fixtures at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Swansea City.”

Masuaku’s actions have been heavily criticized across the soccer and sporting world with the French left back lambasted for spitting at Powell.

The fact that he apologized is one thing, but in his written apology he didn’t mention the word “spitting” or acknowledge exactly what he had been banned for.

There is absolutely no place for this kind of behavior in the beautiful game and I for one would be totally with a 10-15 game ban for this kind of action.

West Ham’s manager David Moyes was disgusted with Masuaku’s actions on Saturday as his team played the rest of the second half with 10-men and were dumped out of the FA Cup.

“It was despicable,” Moyes said. “I’ve not seen it from him. We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club… it is out of character. He will deserve everything he gets and he’ll get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Is this the end of Masuaku’s career at West Ham and in England? It’s tough to see if he can rebuild his reputation from this as the man who joined from Olympiacos in the summer of 2016 has a long way to convince the English game this was an isolated incident.

In recent months he has shown plenty of promise under Moyes with attacking displays from left back and plenty of pinpoints crosses.

Masuaku has made a huge mistake and only time will tell if he will get a second chance.

Ulloa joins Brighton; Sakho leaves West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
Done deals are starting to trickle through as we edge closer to the January transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Two deals for Premier League strikers were completed on Monday with Leonardo Ulloa heading back to Brighton & Hove Albion, plus Diafra Sakho has left West Ham and joined Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Ulloa, 31, has joined the Seagulls on loan for the rest of the season after falling out of favor at Leicester. He put in a transfer request last January but wasn’t allowed to leave amid reports of unrest behind-the-scenes with then boss Claudio Ranieri. Ulloa signed a contract extension in the summer but has played just six times this season.

The Argentine striker spent 18 months at Brighton from 2013 to 2014 when they were in the Championship and became a fans favorite as he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions. Ulloa was sold by Brighton to Leicester for $11.2 million in 2014 and scored six goals in 29 appearances during Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015-16, including plenty of crucial late goals in their incredible title success.

Overall he’s scored 20 goals in 102 appearances for the Foxes but has seen his chances become extremely limited with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani now all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Brighton are the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League and Ulloa’s arrival will add plenty of experience alongside new club-record signing Jurgen Locadia.

Diafra Sakho has finally got his move from West Ham with the Senegalese striker joining Ligue 1 side Rennes for $11.2 million

Sakho, 28, has wanted out of the Hammers for quite some time and was caught up in a bizarre case on Transfer Deadline Day back in the summer when he flew to France to complete a medical with Rennes… without West Ham’s permission.

He has scored 24 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the Hammers from Metz in the summer of 2014 but he’s fallen out of favor over the past 12 months under Slaven Bilic and now David Moyes with injures also playing a big part.

Sakho started his West Ham career in fine fashion, scoring six goals in his opening six games for the club which saw him named the Premier League player of the Month for October 2014. Since then he’s found minutes tough to come by with Andy Carroll and several other forwards placed ahead of him.

With PL clubs such as Crystal Palace and Swansea City said to have been interested in signing Sakho, the Senegal international was also keen on a return to France. He’s got his wish and West Ham have got plenty of cash for a player who has struggled with injuries and form.

However, with Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic out injured, it does leave Moyes very short up front at a pivotal stage of the season. Surely the Hammers have a new forward lined up to arrive before Wednesday’s deadline and help bolster their chances of staying up.

LA Galaxy bound? Mourinho won’t stand in Zlatan’s way

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 8:59 AM EST
Reports are intensifying that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is heading to Major League Soccer, with the LA Galaxy his destination.

On Sunday reports suggested that a move was in the works for Ibrahimovic, 36, to move to the Galaxy.

And now it appears that his current club Manchester United would be willing to let the veteran Swedish striker go, as he continues to recover from a recent injury setback following his ACL injury last year.

When asked about Zlatan joining LA Galaxy on Monday, here’s what Jose Mourinho had to say to the media ahead of United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“He said nothing about it to me. If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help and to create conditions to help and not make his life difficult,” Mourinho said. “The last thing that Zlatan told me is that he wants to recover totally and be ready to help the team.”

This seems like Ibrahimovic is ready to move on from being a back-up striker at United and Mourinho is obviously willing to let him leave if he wishes to do so.

Following his speedy recovery from a ruptured ACL injury he suffered in April last year, Ibrahimovic made his United comeback in November but has since suffered further complications which have limited the towering striker to just seven appearances in all competitions this season with one goal scored.

With Zlatan said to be on a structured one-year deal at United which rewards him greatly for playing games but not so much if he’s sitting on the bench or in the stands, he’ll be far from happy with the current situation.

Ibrahimovic scored a staggering 28 goals in all competitions for United last season as he led them to the League Cup and Community Shield trophies (scoring the winner in both finals at Wembley) as well as playing a pivotal role in United winning the UEFA Europa League. His opening season as a United player was a rip-roaring success as he proved all of his doubters wrong.

Yet with Romelu Lukaku arriving in the summer for $96.5 million and the continued progression of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there’s a sense that Zlatan is no longer needed at Old Trafford. That notion was hammered home by the audacious signing of Alexis Sanchez last week.

Zlatan’s move to LA would be blockbuster and he would help the Galaxy sell plenty of season tickets as fans flock to see one of the greatest strikers, and showmen, in soccer history. Given their woeful season in 2017, LA need plenty of help and may return to their model of bringing in experienced European stars (Robbie Keane, David Beckham) to bring success.

This deal makes sense on so many levels, and especially with LAFC arriving in MLS in 2018.

Arsenal agree Aubameyang fee; Giroud, Batshuayi latest

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2018, 7:57 AM EST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is edging closer to becoming an Arsenal player.

Multiple outlets (including the Daily Telegraph) are reporting that a $77.9 million deal between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund has been agreed, which would make Aubameyang the most expensive signing in the Gunners’ history.

The Gabonese striker will also become the highest-paid player at Arsenal, with reports stating his wages will be in-excess of $250,000 per week on a deal which will run until the summer of 2021.

Arsenal’s representatives have been in talks with Dortmund officials since last week and it appears they have now reached a deal which will see the reigning Bundesliga top scorer head to the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang has scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund and his arrival will severely soften the blow of Alexis Sanchez leaving for Manchester United last week.

Aubameyang was due at a court hearing in Dortmund on Monday to give evidence in the Dortmund bus attack from last year but he didn’t turn up with reports saying he had flu. Aubameyang did play for Dortmund on Saturday in their draw against Freiburg but was booed by sections of the Dortmund fans at the Westfalenstadion.

When it comes to Dortmund replacing their leading goalscorer, it is believed the Bundesliga club were keen on Olivier Giroud being part of the deal but the Frenchman is said to not want to leave London and now a loan move to Chelsea could be lined up as he aims to play more regularly to get into the France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Giroud, 31, almost joined Everton in the summer but with Chelsea aiming to bring in a target forward all January, he could well get his wish to remain in London and play a more pivotal role than he currently is at Arsenal.

To complete this transfer merry-go-round current Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who scored twice in the FA Cup win over Newcastle on Sunday, is said to be heading to Dortmund to replace Aubameyang.

German outlet Bild says that Batshuayi will arrive at the Westfalenstadion on loan with the Belgian out of favor under Antonio Conte, but still managing to score 10 goals in all competitions this season for the Blues. Sevilla and Anderlecht have also been linked with a move for Batshuayi who arrived in the summer of 2016 but has found opportunities hard to come by behind Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata over the past 12 months.

Who are the big winners here? You have to say Arsenal.

At the start of January if you would have told Arsenal’s fans that they would get Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in, lose Alexis Sanchez and spend $77.9 million, I think they would be delighted with those deals.

Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer in the Bundesliga and European competitions and he seems to be the mobile target forward that Arsenal have wanted. With Alexandre Lacazette to play off him and the likes of Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan creating chances, all of a sudden Arsenal’s top four chances have been given a huge boost with Arsene Wenger‘s side five points off the top four.