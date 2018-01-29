Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sturridge in demand; Pelle to West Ham

Daniel Sturridge looks set to join a Premier League club on loan between now and the transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Sturridge, 28, is out of form and favor at Liverpool and clubs such as Sevilla and Inter Milan were said to be interested in signing the England international on loan.

However, Newcastle United were thought to be the favorites on Monday, but West Bromwich Albion have now become the clear front-runners to sign Sturridge with Alan Pardew offering him the chance to be their main striker for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jurgen Klopp had his say on Sturridge’s future.

“In the next three days a lot will probably happen but nothing to say about that. If there was something it wouldn’t help us, Daniel or the other club to talk about it,” Klopp said.

Are West Brom the best fit for Sturridge? He needs game time if he’s going to have any chance of getting in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer and although Jay Rodriguez scored twice against Liverpool in West Brom’s shock FA Cup win at Anfield at the weekend, his talents are better used out wide. West Brom certainly create better chances for their forwards than Newcastle and you can argue that the Baggies have more momentum than the struggling Magpies at a crucial part of the season.

Pardew’s other attacking options at West Brom are far from prolific with Salomon Rondon and Hal-Robson Kanu mustering just four goals between them this season despite their hard-working displays. Sturridge would add an extra cutting edge to the Baggies attack and if he stays fit he will give them a massive boost in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle and Rafael Benitez must be kicking themselves as another potentially massive deal looks to have fallen at the final hurdle.

West Ham United are expected to be busy in the final days of the window with David Moyes reportedly chasing a new striker and central midfielder.

The Hammers have been linked with moves for Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton and Graziano Pelle from Shandong Lenung.

Schneiderlin, 28, has fallen out of favor at Goodison Park since Sam Allardyce‘s arrival and the French international midfielder has seen his bright start to life at Everton fade badly since Ronald Koeman was sacked at the start of this season.

West Ham have been linked with many holding midfielders in previous windows, including Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho, Anderlcht’s Leander Dendoncker and Bournemouth’s Harry Arter, and Schneiderlin’s ability to break the ball up and start attacks would certainly fit the bill. Schneiderlin will reportedly cost $28 million.

His former Southampton teammate Pelle, who has been at Chinese Super League side Shandong Lenung for the past 18 months, earns over $1.2 million per month in China but West Ham are said to want the 31-year-old to return to the Premier League. Italian international Pelle scored 30 goals in two seasons at Southampton from 2014-2016 but has scored just 12 goals in China so far.

With Andy Carroll out injured long-term, plus the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini struggling with smaller injuries and Diafra Sakho sold to Rennes on Monday, Moyes only has Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew to rely on right now.

Pelle’s arrival as a target man may place question marks around Carroll’s future at the London Stadium, especially given Chelsea’s reported interest, but the 32-year-old Italian will want to be compensated handsomely if he is to leave his deal in China 12 months before its expiration.

