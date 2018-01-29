West Ham’s Masuaku banned six games for spitting

Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six games, effective immediately, after he was found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

West Ham lost 2-0 to third-tier Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Masuaku sent off early in the second half for spitting at Nick Powell.

The English Football Association released details of the ban on Monday, after Masuaku apologized in a statement released on social media on Sunday. In a statement on their website, West Ham revealed that Masuaku will not be available to play again until Mar. 18 against Manchester United.

“The Football Association have confirmed that Arthur Masuaku has been issued with a six-match suspension after being sent-off for spitting at Nick Powell in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Wigan Athletic. The No26 will miss half-a-dozen Premier League matches – the home games with Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and the away fixtures at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Swansea City.”

Masuaku’s actions have been heavily criticized across the soccer and sporting world with the French left back lambasted for spitting at Powell.

The fact that he apologized is one thing, but in his written apology he didn’t mention the word “spitting” or acknowledge exactly what he had been banned for.

There is absolutely no place for this kind of behavior in the beautiful game and I for one would be totally with a 10-15 game ban for this kind of action.

West Ham’s manager David Moyes was disgusted with Masuaku’s actions on Saturday as his team played the rest of the second half with 10-men and were dumped out of the FA Cup.

“It was despicable,” Moyes said. “I’ve not seen it from him. We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club… it is out of character. He will deserve everything he gets and he’ll get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Is this the end of Masuaku’s career at West Ham and in England? It’s tough to see if he can rebuild his reputation from this as the man who joined from Olympiacos in the summer of 2016 has a long way to convince the English game this was an isolated incident.

In recent months he has shown plenty of promise under Moyes with attacking displays from left back and plenty of pinpoints crosses.

Masuaku has made a huge mistake and only time will tell if he will get a second chance.

