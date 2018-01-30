More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
arsenal.com

Arsenal teen McGuane signs for Barcelona

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Barcelona has added to its depth with the signing of Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane.

McGuane turns 19 next month, and turned down a deal to stay with the Gunners in favor of a switch to La Liga’s mighty Blaugranas.

The English youth international had made two Europa League appearances for Arsenal, and will join up with Barcelona B.

McGuane joins Montreal Impact transfer Ballou Tabla as new members of the Catalans’ B side, which is coached by ex-Barca player Gerard Lopez. Also on the squad are top prospects Vitinho (on loan from Palmeiras) and Carles Alena.

That doesn’t mean Barca fans won’t see him with the First Team, as the club’s been known to call up B players.

Presidential candidate Solo files complaint against U.S. Soccer

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
Hope Solo took a massive shot at the U.S. Soccer establishment on Tuesday, filing a complaint to the United States Olympic Committee that claims the United States Soccer Federation is neglecting its duties to the sport in favor of propping up Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing.

She adds that current administration’s apparent backing of ex-SUM president Kathy Carter will only continue what ails the federation.

Solo, the controversial and legendary USWNT goalkeeper running for president of the federation, claims that “USSF’s paramount concern has become protecting and nurturing the MLS, even if at the expense of other stakeholders, including those involved in professional women’s and amateur soccer.”

She says the USSF is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which in part allows the USOC to give organizations governing power regarding individual sports.

On a blog post announcing the complaint, Solo says:

“The campaign has also made me acutely aware that the USSF’s conflicts of interests and other governance transgressions are so alarming that we can’t wait for the results of the Presidential election to take action.”

The document lays out some interesting points, including a shot at current president Sunil Gulati’s statement that the non-profit USSF was a “consumer-driven organization.”

Chelsea announces addition of Roma’s Emerson

chelseafc.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
When Antonio Conte goes to Italy for his full backs, things generally turn out well.

He’ll hope that’s the case with the capture of Brazilian left-sided man Emerson Palmeiri, a 23-year-old from AS Roma who lost his place in the lineup to a ligament injury.

It’s a four-and-a-half year deal for Emerson, who joins Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as Serie A wide men added to Conte’s Chelsea.

Emerson, pictured with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, will wear No. 33 for the Blues, and he’s excited to do it (from ChelseaFC.com):

“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.”

The Blues host Bournemouth on Wednesday before traveling to Watford on the weekend.

Carvalhal offers hilarious hospital metaphor after upset of Arsenal

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
Before Christmas, Carlos Carvalhal walked away from the Sheffield Wednesday job and neither side was too bothered by his exit.

A shock hire by Swansea City, the Portuguese boss now has pulled the Welsh side out of the drop zone with a 3-1-1 record which includes last week’s win over Liverpool and now Tuesday’s win over visiting Arsenal.

[ RECAP: Swans 3-1 Arsenal ]

Post-match story time was wonderful on NBCSN:

“A team that was almost death (makes oxygen-gasping noise) almost ready to go to the cemetery. But I said in our analogy but we were not in intensive care but we were in the hospital. Maybe now we are near to go out of hospital. We still have our problems. The doctor still has to look after us. We are not far away to be out of hospital. This is something very good to us.”

The air-sucking sound Carvalhal make is not one you expect coming out of your television speakers, that’s to be sure, but the manager clearly knows how to get his point across to listeners.

Sam Clucas picked up an unexpected brace for Swans as he hopes to avoid being relegated in successive seasons, and laid out the details of the hosts’ result (from the BBC):

“We felt we could play a bit more, Arsenal give you a bit more time than Liverpool,” Clucas said. “Jordan Ayew has been brilliant. The last two games he’s been up there on his own. I thought we were ruthless in the second half. It’s a massive result win. Every win breeds confidence.”

The fight is long, but Swans’ plight is looking more and more like another escape to Premier League safety.

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool: Reds roll through West Yorkshire

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
  • Reds onto 50 points
  • Tied with third-place Chelsea
  • Salah scores 19th of season

Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah scored as Liverpool dominated Huddersfield Town 3-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

The Reds are now level with Chelsea on 50 points before the Blues take the pitch on Wednesday.

Town is just a point ahead of the drop zone with 24 points. Four Premier League clubs from 15th to 18th have 23 points.

Salah, as noted on the broadcast, now has as many goals this season as the entire Huddersfield Town squad.

Liverpool had little trouble bouncing back from its brutal loss to Swansea City, though Huddersfield Town found moments of threat against the Virgil Van Dijk-less Reds.

The opener from Can’s boot was powerful, ripped through the 18 with venom and inside the near post.

And the Reds made it a two-goal lead when Firmino darted along the end line to fire home from an extreme angle.

Some blowouts are on the scoreboard, while others are not: Sadio Mane and James Milner were both denied would-be goals by Jonas Lossl as it stayed 2-0 beyond the hour mark.

Mane made a perfect run to give Can a shot at an assist, but the snakebit Senegalese sensation headed wide of the frame.

Kevin Friend denied Huddersfield Town shouts for a penalty when Steve Mounie was dropped after a tugging match with Andy Robertson in the 72nd minute.

Liverpool did get a penalty when Can was bundled over in the 77th minute. Salah didn’t miss his shot.

