Arsenal teen McGuane signs for Barcelona

Barcelona has added to its depth with the signing of Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane.

McGuane turns 19 next month, and turned down a deal to stay with the Gunners in favor of a switch to La Liga’s mighty Blaugranas.

The English youth international had made two Europa League appearances for Arsenal, and will join up with Barcelona B.

McGuane joins Montreal Impact transfer Ballou Tabla as new members of the Catalans’ B side, which is coached by ex-Barca player Gerard Lopez. Also on the squad are top prospects Vitinho (on loan from Palmeiras) and Carles Alena.

That doesn’t mean Barca fans won’t see him with the First Team, as the club’s been known to call up B players.

