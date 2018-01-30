Chelsea announces addition of Roma’s Emerson

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When Antonio Conte goes to Italy for his full backs, things generally turn out well.

He’ll hope that’s the case with the capture of Brazilian left-sided man Emerson Palmeiri, a 23-year-old from AS Roma who lost his place in the lineup to a ligament injury.

It’s a four-and-a-half year deal for Emerson, who joins Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as Serie A wide men added to Conte’s Chelsea.

Emerson, pictured with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, will wear No. 33 for the Blues, and he’s excited to do it (from ChelseaFC.com):

“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.”

The Blues host Bournemouth on Wednesday before traveling to Watford on the weekend.

‘I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.' #WelcomeEmerson pic.twitter.com/qCXKBimHyF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 30, 2018

