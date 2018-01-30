Chelsea announces addition of Roma’s Emerson

When Antonio Conte goes to Italy for his full backs, things generally turn out well.
[ MORE: Arsenal teen to Barcelona ]
He’ll hope that’s the case with the capture of Brazilian left-sided man Emerson Palmeiri, a 23-year-old from AS Roma who lost his place in the lineup to a ligament injury.
It’s a four-and-a-half year deal for Emerson, who joins Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as Serie A wide men added to Conte’s Chelsea.
Emerson, pictured with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, will wear No. 33 for the Blues, and he’s excited to do it (from ChelseaFC.com):
“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.”
The Blues host Bournemouth on Wednesday before traveling to Watford on the weekend.