AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Financial flex: Man City sign Laporte for $80 million

By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Let’s pretend, for a brief moment, that Manchester City’s current does indeed have a weakness — what would you, the layman to Pep Guardiola‘s genius, say that weakness is?

You might contend that they are were a bit thin defensively, especially given captain Vincent Kompany‘s eternal struggle with injuries. You might even be have been right until.

Enter: Man City’s newest $80-million signing — 23-year-old center back Aymeric Laporte, from Athletic Bilbao. The 6-foot-3, yet-to-be-capped Frenchman was officially announced as the club’s first January signing on Tuesday.

All snark about City’s financial flexing aside, with four trophies still in play this season, a reliable third center back was sorely needed during the January window. Laporte should immediately compete with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones for starter’s minutes.

Following their capture of Laporte, City have now signed four of the five most expensive defenders in the history of transfers: Laporte ($80 million), Benjamin Mendy ($70 million), Kyle Walker ($70 million), Stones ($68 million), Eliaquim Mangala ($65 million). Only Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool’s $100-million man, got away.

We’re now into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window — also known, unofficially, as Desperation Time…

Lucas Moura is said (by every UK media outlet) to have arrived in London on Monday and is expected at Tottenham Hotspur’s Hotspur Way training facility for a medical examination today, as the Brazilian winger completes his $35-million move from Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old has made just six appearances (none as a starter) across all competitions for PSG this season. With Moura reportedly happy to accept a significant decrease to his weekly wages in order to facilitate the move, Mauricio Pochettino might have (finally) landed his first successful signing of a wide attacker in four seasons at Tottenham.

With this season’s Premier League title all but in the bag — and the quest for the quadruple still on — Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention to the summer, as far as incoming transfers go. Center back Aymeric Laporte has signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in an $80-million move from Athletic Bilbao, rounding out a thoroughly impressive squad. As such, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has been earmarked for a summer move, for $56 million, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea’s search for a target striker continues, as they’ve now reportedly focused their efforts on Tottenham’s Fernndo Llorente, who move from Swansea City for $17 million in the summer. While they’d prefer to keep the 6-foot-5 Spaniard, Spurs would perhaps to be willing to sell should “a significant profit” opportunity arise, according to the Standard.

Chelsea’s other top target is Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (should the Gunners land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund… should Dortmund Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea), according to various reports. Should one of the aforementioned deals fall through and the triangle trade fail, Chelsea are also willing to offload defender David Luiz as additional compensation in exchange for Giroud, according to the Star.

Davy Klaassen only arrived at Everton in the summer, for $33 million, and the Dutchman has already been told to find a loan move through the rest of the season, according to the Times. The 24-year-old hasn’t played a PL game since September and will undoubtedly represent a massive financial loss for the Toffees should he leave for good this summer.

Speaking of midfielders potentially departing Goodison Park, Morgan Schneiderlin has been linked, by the Guardian, with a move to West Ham United. Like Klaassen, Schneiderlin arrived for upward of $30 million in the last 12 months and has failed to establish himself a must-pick starter.

Klopp claims stoppage time cut short on broadcaster’s orders

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
File this one under Conspiracy Theories Against Managers, by Managers: Jurgen Klopp believes that first-half stoppage time for Liverpool’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion was cut short by six full minutes, at the behest of UK television broadcasters.

If you take Klopp’s math at face value — there’s no reason not to, in truth — then referee Craig Pawson certainly should have ordered more than four minutes be added after consulting the video-assistant refereeing system on three occasions in the first half alone. VAR would be utilized eight times on the night.

A three-minute, 53-second stoppage deemed that Liverpool should be awarded a penalty kick (which Roberto Firmino missed) in the 27th minute, plus two additional consultations to disallow one West Brom goal and allow another — quotes from the Guardian:

“What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes. Of course that’s not possible, you can’t cut match time because there is something else to broadcast. I don’t know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something. It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer. You cannot say: ‘It’s now a little bit too long.'”

“I stepped back [from saying anything on Saturday] because you don’t want to be seen as a bad loser or whatever but that was the situation. I would not have spoken about it but that was the case.

“Every time we discuss something like this it is: ‘Yes, but we take the money from TV.’ That is true but there should be a group of people from television, the Premier League, the Football League and all the clubs sitting together. The most important thing is the players and the game. I think a little more common sense would make sense. We deliver a fantastic product and it is not that television will sell it for more money somewhere else.”

VAR was roundly panned for the amount of time required to make seemingly straightforward decisions, so it’s entirely possible that the amount of stoppage time was incorrectly tallied in another shortcoming of a new protocol. With that said, it’s not hard to count on a watch and other extremely advanced technological devices, and it’s more than a little curious.

The telltale sign of broadcasters’ disdain for VAR will be apparent if/when broadcast windows for games are extended to accommodate the use of video review upon full-time implementation.

BVB defender Bartra testifies at bus attack trial

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra testified Monday at the trial of a man accused of bombing the soccer team’s bus last year, saying that he was afraid of dying in the attack.

The Apr. 11 blasts shattered a window of the bus and hit Bartra with shrapnel, leaving the team without the Spanish defender for about a month after he had to undergo surgery on a broken bone in his wrist. A police officer also was hurt in the explosions, which hit the bus as it left a hotel in Dortmund for a Champions League match against Monaco.

The 28-year-old suspect, who has been identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy rules, told the Dortmund state court earlier this month that he carried out the attack but didn’t intend to kill or hurt anyone.

Bartra appeared as a witness Monday. He said in a statement read by lawyer Alfons Becker: “I feared for my life. I feared I would never see my family again.”

“When I remember it, I don’t feel good,” he said, news agency dpa reported.

Dortmund’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also due to appear Monday, but Becker told the court that “he won’t testify today because he is ill.” A note from Dortmund’s team doctor didn’t give details.

Prosecutors and the presiding judge indicated that they weren’t impressed with the explanation. There was no immediate decision on whether Aubameyang might face a fine.

Prosecutors allege that W. took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism. Dortmund is the only German soccer club whose shares are listed on the stock exchange.

The defendant has testified that he was trying to fake an attack and designed the explosives in such a way “that no harm to people could be expected.”

PL preview: Liverpool, Arsenal hit the road in race for 4th

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
After taking the weekend off for the fourth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League returns with a full slate of midweek fixtures, beginning on Tuesday…

[ MORE: PL TV schedule — Tuesday & Wednesday ]

Swansea City vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur each dropping points in their last league game, Arsenal took advantage with a resounding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace and closed the gap between themselves and the Reds to five points (three back of Tottenham) in the top-four race. For one 90-minute period, at least, “addition by subtraction” appealed to Gunners fans who had accepted Alexis Sanchez would leave the club this month, as he did last week in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Tuesday’s visit to the Liberty Stadium, where Arsene Wenger‘s side will take on last-place (and three points away from safety) Swansea, should see the Armenian playmaker make his debut for the club. Wenger has insisted that Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil, a world-class playmaker himself, will play together.

“Yes, our intention is (to play them together),” Wenger said this week. “As I have said before, we signed Mkhitaryan on a long-term contract and our intention is to keep Ozil at the club and hopefully we will manage to do that very soon.”

It was Swansea, meanwhile, who did Arsenal the massive favor of knocking off Liverpool last Monday, and in the process breathed life into their own fight against relegation. Carlos Carvalhal’s side has collected seven points from their last four PL games and has begun to believe that a 17th-place finish is possible.

“When you’re in this position, you want the team to show character and that we’re fighting to get ourselves out of danger,” goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said. “You also have to make it hard for the opposition and, when you do that, you always have a chance to get something out of it and we were rewarded for the performance [against Liverpool].”

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

It’s been something of a roller-coaster season for West Ham, who find themselves right where they were expected to be — 11th in the PL table, two points out of 9th — after 24 of 38 rounds. After winning just two of their first 15 league games, David Moyes has guided a once-wayward ship to positive results in eight of his side’s last nine league games. Last time out, though, the Hammers suffered a somewhat embarrassing defeat to League One leaders Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“We didn’t play well at Wigan but I would hope there was a bit of an understanding that, with the team we took up there, it was always going to be a struggle,” Moyes said in the aftermath. I said after the game that I don’t think, unless we had our best team out, we had a realistic chance of winning because I don’t think you can go to these clubs with less than your best team; maybe one or two players out, but not what we had out for the game.”

Palace, meanwhile, have quickly overcome their horrendous start to the season (zero points won and zero goals scored in their first seven games), and find themselves comfortably in 13th place just shy of the two-thirds mark of the season — even if they’re still only five points clear of the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson‘s men have lost just two of 13 league games.

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Liverpool also went out of the FA Cup on the weekend, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell to relegation battlers West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. Couple that with last week’s defeat away to Swansea, which snapped a 14-game unbeaten run in the PL, and the Reds enter Tuesday’s visit to Huddersfield having lost back-to-back games for the first time all season. While Spurs and Arsenal loom not far behind, Liverpool also sit just three points back of Chelsea for third. In order to chase and catch the Blues, though, captain Jordan Henderson knows his side will need to maintain a strong mental approach following setbacks.

“Teams that go on to be successful always respond in a positive way. If you look at us last season there were moments where we stumbled, but we got straight back on our feet, likewise this season. I think it can become a characteristic of this team and this dressing room that we don’t sink after a loss – we make sure they are infrequent and the impact isolated.”

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have endured nothing but setbacks of late — the Terriers are winless in their last six league games and have slipped to within two points of the relegation zone after a strong start to the season. After Liverpool leave Kirklees Stadium on Tuesday, up next is a visit to Old Trafford, where they’ll face second-place Manchester Untied. No rest for the weary.

