Guardiola: Sane out up to 2 months with ligament damage

We’re now into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window — also known, unofficially, as Desperation Time…

Lucas Moura is said (by every UK media outlet) to have arrived in London on Monday and is expected at Tottenham Hotspur’s Hotspur Way training facility for a medical examination today, as the Brazilian winger completes his $35-million move from Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old has made just six appearances (none as a starter) across all competitions for PSG this season. With Moura reportedly happy to accept a significant decrease to his weekly wages in order to facilitate the move, Mauricio Pochettino might have (finally) landed his first successful signing of a wide attacker in four seasons at Tottenham.

With this season’s Premier League title all but in the bag — and the quest for the quadruple still on — Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention to the summer, as far as incoming transfers go. Center back Aymeric Laporte has signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in an $80-million move from Athletic Bilbao, rounding out a thoroughly impressive squad. As such, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has been earmarked for a summer move, for $56 million, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea’s search for a target striker continues, as they’ve now reportedly focused their efforts on Tottenham’s Fernndo Llorente, who move from Swansea City for $17 million in the summer. While they’d prefer to keep the 6-foot-5 Spaniard, Spurs would perhaps to be willing to sell should “a significant profit” opportunity arise, according to the Standard.

Chelsea’s other top target is Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (should the Gunners land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund… should Dortmund Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea), according to various reports. Should one of the aforementioned deals fall through and the triangle trade fail, Chelsea are also willing to offload defender David Luiz as additional compensation in exchange for Giroud, according to the Star.

Davy Klaassen only arrived at Everton in the summer, for $33 million, and the Dutchman has already been told to find a loan move through the rest of the season, according to the Times. The 24-year-old hasn’t played a PL game since September and will undoubtedly represent a massive financial loss for the Toffees should he leave for good this summer.

Speaking of midfielders potentially departing Goodison Park, Morgan Schneiderlin has been linked, by the Guardian, with a move to West Ham United. Like Klaassen, Schneiderlin arrived for upward of $30 million in the last 12 months and has failed to establish himself a must-pick starter.

