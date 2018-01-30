More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Guardiola: Sane out up to 2 months with ligament damage

Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Leroy Sane will be out for “six, seven weeks” after sustaining ankle ligament damage during the team’s FA Cup win over Cardiff.

Sane’s absence leaves the Premier League leaders short of attacking options in a crucial part of the season, with the Germany winger potentially missing up to 11 matches in four competitions. That includes the League Cup final.

With Gabriel Jesus also injured, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva will shoulder the attacking burden for City.

The 22-year-old Sane, who has scored 11 goals and set up 14 more in all competitions this season, was injured by a challenge from Cardiff defender Joe Bennett, who was shown a yellow card for the tackle and later sent off for a second bookable offense.

Cherundolo makes step up to Stuttgart assistant manager

AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
U.S. men’s national team legend Steve Cherundolo is well on his way to landing a job as a first-team manager in Europe well before he turns 45 (maybe 40, even), after being named assistant manager at Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old’s move away from Hannover, where he served as interim assistant manager in 2014 before taking the reins as the club’s U-17 coach the following season, represents not only a massive step up in import, but also a massive step outside his familiar surroundings.

Having spent his entire 16-year playing career at Hannover before immediately transitioning into a coaching role with the club, it’ll be genuinely jarring to see Cherundolo in another club’s colors — from Stuttgart’s announcement:

“Steven Cherundolo was most recently coach of the Under 17 selection from Hannover 96. The 87-time US-international was a professional in Lower Saxony from 1999 until 2014, making 302 Bundesliga and 68 second-flight appearances for Hannover. The now 38-year-old is Hannover’s all-time record appearance maker in Germany’s top-flight. From 2010 until ending his active playing career in 2014, Cherundolo was H96 captain.”

Cherundolo’s name has been mentioned when speculating about the next boss of the USMNT, but at this point of his career, it would likely be more beneficial to continue honing his skills on the daily grind of the club level. Having started out as an assistant for Hannover’s reserve and then the U-15s, he’s shown an incredible hunger to put in the work required to climb the managerial ladder.

Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea for injury treatment; WC in doubt

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was enjoying a breakout season at the age of 21, featuring as a full-time starter for the first time in his career while on loan to Crystal Palace and debuting for England in November, before an ankle injury brought everything to a screeching halt last month.

Now, more than a month later, Loftus-Cheek’s ankle hasn’t improved after a period of rest, and surgery has emerged as a very real possibility should no progress be made over the next month. As such, Loftus-Cheek, now 22, has returned to Chelsea for further evaluation by his parent club’s medical team.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson, just like the rest of us, is living in total darkness — quotes from the Guardian:

“Chelsea insist on having him back there on this period of rehabilitation, so we won’t really know until such time that they release him back to us. The agreement was that he would spend two to three weeks without having a surgical intervention, in the hope that the problem he has will be resolved naturally.

“During that time, Chelsea have insisted they take care of that because they regard him as their player. We will now wait for that period to pass, then he’ll come back to us. We will then test whether or not the injury is still there or whether, as they think, the injury has cleared up. So there’s another 10-14 days to go before I can tell you anything about Ruben Loftus-Cheek at all. I haven’t seen him literally for 10 days.”

With the 2018 World Cup now just four and a half months away, ankle surgery would almost certainly eliminate Loftus-Cheek from consideration for Gareth Southgate‘s squad.

Financial flex: Man City sign Laporte for $80 million

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Let’s pretend, for a brief moment, that Manchester City’s current does indeed have a weakness — what would you, the layman to Pep Guardiola‘s genius, say that weakness is?

You might contend that they are were a bit thin defensively, especially given captain Vincent Kompany‘s eternal struggle with injuries. You might even be have been right until.

Enter: Man City’s newest $80-million signing — 23-year-old center back Aymeric Laporte, from Athletic Bilbao. The 6-foot-3, yet-to-be-capped Frenchman was officially announced as the club’s first January signing on Tuesday.

All snark about City’s financial flexing aside, with four trophies still in play this season, a reliable third center back was sorely needed during the January window. Laporte should immediately compete with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones for starter’s minutes.

Following their capture of Laporte, City have now signed four of the five most expensive defenders in the history of transfers: Laporte ($80 million), Benjamin Mendy ($70 million), Kyle Walker ($70 million), Stones ($68 million), Eliaquim Mangala ($65 million). Only Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool’s $100-million man, got away.

Transfer rumor roundup: Moura arrives at Spurs; Fred to Man City

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 30, 2018, 8:17 AM EST
We’re now into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window — also known, unofficially, as Desperation Time…

Lucas Moura is said (by every UK media outlet) to have arrived in London on Monday and is expected at Tottenham Hotspur’s Hotspur Way training facility for a medical examination today, as the Brazilian winger completes his $35-million move from Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old has made just six appearances (none as a starter) across all competitions for PSG this season. With Moura reportedly happy to accept a significant decrease to his weekly wages in order to facilitate the move, Mauricio Pochettino might have (finally) landed his first successful signing of a wide attacker in four seasons at Tottenham.

With this season’s Premier League title all but in the bag — and the quest for the quadruple still on — Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention to the summer, as far as incoming transfers go. Center back Aymeric Laporte has signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in an $80-million move from Athletic Bilbao, rounding out a thoroughly impressive squad. As such, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has been earmarked for a summer move, for $56 million, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea’s search for a target striker continues, as they’ve now reportedly focused their efforts on Tottenham’s Fernndo Llorente, who move from Swansea City for $17 million in the summer. While they’d prefer to keep the 6-foot-5 Spaniard, Spurs would perhaps to be willing to sell should “a significant profit” opportunity arise, according to the Standard.

Chelsea’s other top target is Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (should the Gunners land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund… should Dortmund Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea), according to various reports. Should one of the aforementioned deals fall through and the triangle trade fail, Chelsea are also willing to offload defender David Luiz as additional compensation in exchange for Giroud, according to the Star.

Davy Klaassen only arrived at Everton in the summer, for $33 million, and the Dutchman has already been told to find a loan move through the rest of the season, according to the Times. The 24-year-old hasn’t played a PL game since September and will undoubtedly represent a massive financial loss for the Toffees should he leave for good this summer.

Speaking of midfielders potentially departing Goodison Park, Morgan Schneiderlin has been linked, by the Guardian, with a move to West Ham United. Like Klaassen, Schneiderlin arrived for upward of $30 million in the last 12 months and has failed to establish himself a must-pick starter.