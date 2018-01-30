Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool: Reds roll through West Yorkshire

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Reds onto 50 points

Tied with third-place Chelsea

Salah scores 19th of season

Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah scored as Liverpool dominated Huddersfield Town 3-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

The Reds are now level with Chelsea on 50 points before the Blues take the pitch on Wednesday.

Town is just a point ahead of the drop zone with 24 points. Four Premier League clubs from 15th to 18th have 23 points.

Salah, as noted on the broadcast, now has as many goals this season as the entire Huddersfield Town squad.

Liverpool had little trouble bouncing back from its brutal loss to Swansea City, though Huddersfield Town found moments of threat against the Virgil Van Dijk-less Reds.

The opener from Can’s boot was powerful, ripped through the 18 with venom and inside the near post.

And the Reds made it a two-goal lead when Firmino darted along the end line to fire home from an extreme angle.

Some blowouts are on the scoreboard, while others are not: Sadio Mane and James Milner were both denied would-be goals by Jonas Lossl as it stayed 2-0 beyond the hour mark.

Mane made a perfect run to give Can a shot at an assist, but the snakebit Senegalese sensation headed wide of the frame.

Kevin Friend denied Huddersfield Town shouts for a penalty when Steve Mounie was dropped after a tugging match with Andy Robertson in the 72nd minute.

Liverpool did get a penalty when Can was bundled over in the 77th minute. Salah didn’t miss his shot.

10 – Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances against newly promoted teams (eight goals, two assists). Punished. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2018

