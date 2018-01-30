Man City chasing Mahrez; Leicester demand “mind-blowing” fee

With Lery Sane set to miss up to two months with ankle ligament damage suffered over the weekend, Manchester City have decided to address the problem the way they know best: by throwing a few million — 85 million, to be more specific — dollars at it.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

According to multiple reports out of the UK and France, Man City hope to tempt Leicester City into selling their most prized player, winger Riyad Mahrez, sometime in the next 30(-ish) hours. It is unclear at this point whether or not an official bid has been made — various outlets claim an offer of $85 million was made and rejected, while Leicester have stated in no uncertain terms that a bid has not yet been made.

It has been reported that Leicester would only sell ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline should a “mind-blowing” bid (read: Philippe Coutinho-like) come in for the 26-year-old Algerian international. The price would, presumably come down considerably this summer, when the Foxes are afforded ample time to sign Maherz’s replacement(s).

[ MORE: Man City sign French defender Laporte, for $80 million ]

Additional reports have stated that, as a result of City’s interest and possible bid, Mahrez has handed in another transfer request. He did the same, unsuccessfully, last summer as he attempted to force through moves to Chelsea and Roma, among others perhaps.

Follow @AndyEdMLS