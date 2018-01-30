Man City chasing Mahrez; Leicester demand “mind-blowing” fee

With Lery Sane set to miss up to two months with ankle ligament damage suffered over the weekend, Manchester City have decided to address the problem the way they know best: by throwing a few million — 85 million, to be more specific — dollars at it.
According to multiple reports out of the UK and France, Man City hope to tempt Leicester City into selling their most prized player, winger Riyad Mahrez, sometime in the next 30(-ish) hours. It is unclear at this point whether or not an official bid has been made — various outlets claim an offer of $85 million was made and rejected, while Leicester have stated in no uncertain terms that a bid has not yet been made.
It has been reported that Leicester would only sell ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline should a “mind-blowing” bid (read: Philippe Coutinho-like) come in for the 26-year-old Algerian international. The price would, presumably come down considerably this summer, when the Foxes are afforded ample time to sign Maherz’s replacement(s).
Additional reports have stated that, as a result of City’s interest and possible bid, Mahrez has handed in another transfer request. He did the same, unsuccessfully, last summer as he attempted to force through moves to Chelsea and Roma, among others perhaps.
After a weekend off for FA Cup fourth-round action, the Premier League is back in full force, beginning Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Liverpool visit Huddersfield Town as “best friends” Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner match wits against one another; Swansea City host Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium; West Ham United host Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.
U.S. men’s national team legend Steve Cherundolo is well on his way to landing a job as a first-team manager in Europe well before he turns 45 (maybe 40, even), after being named assistant manager at Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old’s move away from Hannover, where he served as interim assistant manager in 2014 before taking the reins as the club’s U-17 coach the following season, represents not only a massive step up in import, but also a massive step outside his familiar surroundings.
Having spent his entire 16-year playing career at Hannover before immediately transitioning into a coaching role with the club, it’ll be genuinely jarring to see Cherundolo in another club’s colors — from Stuttgart’s announcement:
“Steven Cherundolo was most recently coach of the Under 17 selection from Hannover 96. The 87-time US-international was a professional in Lower Saxony from 1999 until 2014, making 302 Bundesliga and 68 second-flight appearances for Hannover. The now 38-year-old is Hannover’s all-time record appearance maker in Germany’s top-flight. From 2010 until ending his active playing career in 2014, Cherundolo was H96 captain.”
Cherundolo’s name has been mentioned when speculating about the next boss of the USMNT, but at this point of his career, it would likely be more beneficial to continue honing his skills on the daily grind of the club level. Having started out as an assistant for Hannover’s reserve and then the U-15s, he’s shown an incredible hunger to put in the work required to climb the managerial ladder.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Leroy Sane will be out for “six, seven weeks” after sustaining ankle ligament damage during the team’s FA Cup win over Cardiff.
Sane’s absence leaves the Premier League leaders short of attacking options in a crucial part of the season, with the Germany winger potentially missing up to 11 matches in four competitions. That includes the League Cup final.
With Gabriel Jesus also injured, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva will shoulder the attacking burden for City.
The 22-year-old Sane, who has scored 11 goals and set up 14 more in all competitions this season, was injured by a challenge from Cardiff defender Joe Bennett, who was shown a yellow card for the tackle and later sent off for a second bookable offense.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was enjoying a breakout season at the age of 21, featuring as a full-time starter for the first time in his career while on loan to Crystal Palace and debuting for England in November, before an ankle injury brought everything to a screeching halt last month.
Now, more than a month later, Loftus-Cheek’s ankle hasn’t improved after a period of rest, and surgery has emerged as a very real possibility should no progress be made over the next month. As such, Loftus-Cheek, now 22, has returned to Chelsea for further evaluation by his parent club’s medical team.
Palace manager Roy Hodgson, just like the rest of us, is living in total darkness — quotes from the Guardian:
“Chelsea insist on having him back there on this period of rehabilitation, so we won’t really know until such time that they release him back to us. The agreement was that he would spend two to three weeks without having a surgical intervention, in the hope that the problem he has will be resolved naturally.
“During that time, Chelsea have insisted they take care of that because they regard him as their player. We will now wait for that period to pass, then he’ll come back to us. We will then test whether or not the injury is still there or whether, as they think, the injury has cleared up. So there’s another 10-14 days to go before I can tell you anything about Ruben Loftus-Cheek at all. I haven’t seen him literally for 10 days.”
With the 2018 World Cup now just four and a half months away, ankle surgery would almost certainly eliminate Loftus-Cheek from consideration for Gareth Southgate‘s squad.