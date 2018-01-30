More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Manchester United extends Juan Mata’s contract

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
Juan Mata and Jose Mourinho’s long and winding relationship has taken an unexpected turn with the news that the club is going to keep the player around a bit longer.

United has picked up an option year on Mata’s contract to keep him at Old Trafford through the 2018-19 season, the extension coming the same month Mourinho signed a new deal with the Red Devils.

Mata and Mourinho famously fell out during their time at Chelsea, and the Spaniard’s first month reunited with the manager at United had its moments as well.

It’s fine now, though.

Saying that he feels “privileged” to be a part of Manchester United, the well-liked midfielder spoke to ManUtd.com:

“I still feel very happy and very proud to be part of this club,” said the Reds’ no.8. “I think everyone that belongs to Manchester United should feel privileged, and that’s how I feel.

“I’m happy with everyone at the club and, obviously, with the manager and my team-mates. Once you are part of this club, your football career is not the same; it changes, because this is one of the biggest clubs in football history. Every day I try to tell myself how lucky and how privileged I am, try to take advantage of every single training session, and try to see how important it is to be a Manchester United player.”

Mata will be 31 at the end of his contract, and has been a valued part of three of the biggest clubs in the world. His Common Goal initiative is one of the coolest endeavors around the game.

At Valencia, Mata scored 46 times with 52 assists in 174 matches. He then played 135 times for Chelsea, scoring 32 with 58 assists before moving to United. At Old Trafford, he’s played in 172 matches with 39 goals and 30 assists.

He’s won a EURO, a World Cup, a Champions League, two Europa Leagues, two FA Cups, a Copa del Rey, and a League Cup. All-in-all, we’re talking about one of the most overlooked stars in world football.

Wenger: “We were not good enough” in loss at Swansea

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
(Mostly) putting off transfer questions until Deadline Day, Arsene Wenger went over his team’s miserable performance in a 3-1 loss at Swansea City on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Swans 3-1 Arsenal ]

Wenger admitted that Olivier Giroud‘s substitute appearance could be his last for Arsenal ahead of Wednesday, and wouldn’t say anything about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang other than it’s going down to the wire.

As for another poor loss — Arsenal has now lost to Swans, Bournemouth, Watford, and Stoke City this season — Wenger had trouble rationalizing the poor performance. Certainly the absence of an ill but very much in form Jack Wilshere hurt, but the England man wouldn’t have been on the back line. From the BBC:

“I felt defensively we were very poor and made big mistakes,” Wenger said. “It’s better not to talk about the second or third goals.”

“Swansea were sharp, disciplined and hungry. Unfortunately I believe we were not good enough, I believe we were not disciplined enough. I don’t want to talk about second or third goals.”

Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal, on the other hand, was pretty pleased with the result and offered a hilarious extended metaphor on his side’s plight near the bottom of the table.

Presidential candidate Solo files complaint against U.S. Soccer

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
Hope Solo took a massive shot at the U.S. Soccer establishment on Tuesday, filing a complaint to the United States Olympic Committee that claims the United States Soccer Federation is neglecting its duties to the sport in favor of propping up Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing.

She adds that current administration’s apparent backing of ex-SUM president Kathy Carter will only continue what ails the federation.

Solo, the controversial and legendary USWNT goalkeeper running for president of the federation, claims that “USSF’s paramount concern has become protecting and nurturing the MLS, even if at the expense of other stakeholders, including those involved in professional women’s and amateur soccer.”

She says the USSF is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which in part allows the USOC to give organizations governing power regarding individual sports.

On a blog post announcing the complaint, Solo says:

“The campaign has also made me acutely aware that the USSF’s conflicts of interests and other governance transgressions are so alarming that we can’t wait for the results of the Presidential election to take action.”

The document lays out some interesting points, including a shot at current president Sunil Gulati’s statement that the non-profit USSF was a “consumer-driven organization.”

Chelsea announces addition of Roma’s Emerson

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
When Antonio Conte goes to Italy for his full backs, things generally turn out well.

He’ll hope that’s the case with the capture of Brazilian left-sided man Emerson Palmeiri, a 23-year-old from AS Roma who lost his place in the lineup to a ligament injury.

It’s a four-and-a-half year deal for Emerson, who joins Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as Serie A wide men added to Conte’s Chelsea.

Emerson, pictured with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, will wear No. 33 for the Blues, and he’s excited to do it (from ChelseaFC.com):

“English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.”

The Blues host Bournemouth on Wednesday before traveling to Watford on the weekend.

Carvalhal offers hilarious hospital metaphor after upset of Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
Before Christmas, Carlos Carvalhal walked away from the Sheffield Wednesday job and neither side was too bothered by his exit.

A shock hire by Swansea City, the Portuguese boss now has pulled the Welsh side out of the drop zone with a 3-1-1 record which includes last week’s win over Liverpool and now Tuesday’s win over visiting Arsenal.

[ RECAP: Swans 3-1 Arsenal ]

Post-match story time was wonderful on NBCSN:

“A team that was almost death (makes oxygen-gasping noise) almost ready to go to the cemetery. But I said in our analogy but we were not in intensive care but we were in the hospital. Maybe now we are near to go out of hospital. We still have our problems. The doctor still has to look after us. We are not far away to be out of hospital. This is something very good to us.”

The air-sucking sound Carvalhal make is not one you expect coming out of your television speakers, that’s to be sure, but the manager clearly knows how to get his point across to listeners.

Sam Clucas picked up an unexpected brace for Swans as he hopes to avoid being relegated in successive seasons, and laid out the details of the hosts’ result (from the BBC):

“We felt we could play a bit more, Arsenal give you a bit more time than Liverpool,” Clucas said. “Jordan Ayew has been brilliant. The last two games he’s been up there on his own. I thought we were ruthless in the second half. It’s a massive result win. Every win breeds confidence.”

The fight is long, but Swans’ plight is looking more and more like another escape to Premier League safety.