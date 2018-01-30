PL AT HALF: Palace, West Ham level; Arsenal even, Liverpool ahead

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liverpool has just headed to the locker room with a lead, while four other Premier League clubs are re-emerging from the team rooms level at 1-1 on Tuesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke‘s early header (above) put the visitors on top, but Mark Noble converted a penalty won by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to put the midtable hopefuls level before the break.

Swansea City 1-1 Arsenal

Nacho Monreal is suddenly a multi-match goal scoring threat, but his opener was canceled out when Alfie Mawson took a Mesut Ozil turnover and fed Sam Clucas for an equalizer.

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Liverpool

Two goals, both pretty and precise.

Emre Can hit a low rocket through traffic and inside the near post as the Reds have at least temporarily arrested supporter concerns with an early lead at the John Smith’s Stadium (They really ought to convince Can to stay, you know?).

It became 2-0 just before the break when Robert Firmino squeezed a shot inside the far post from an acute angle near the end line. Hardly real from the Brazilian!

Follow @NicholasMendola