Presidential candidate Solo files complaint against U.S. Soccer

Hope Solo took a massive shot at the U.S. Soccer establishment on Tuesday, filing a complaint to the United States Olympic Committee that claims the United States Soccer Federation is neglecting its duties to the sport in favor of propping up Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing.

She adds that current administration’s apparent backing of ex-SUM president Kathy Carter will only continue what ails the federation.

Solo, the controversial and legendary USWNT goalkeeper running for president of the federation, claims that “USSF’s paramount concern has become protecting and nurturing the MLS, even if at the expense of other stakeholders, including those involved in professional women’s and amateur soccer.”

She says the USSF is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which in part allows the USOC to give organizations governing power regarding individual sports.

On a blog post announcing the complaint, Solo says:

“The campaign has also made me acutely aware that the USSF’s conflicts of interests and other governance transgressions are so alarming that we can’t wait for the results of the Presidential election to take action.”

The document lays out some interesting points, including a shot at current president Sunil Gulati’s statement that the non-profit USSF was a “consumer-driven organization.”

.@ussoccer has neglected its fundamental obligation to develop soccer in America and is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act. Today, I asked the USOC to hold the Federation accountable https://t.co/JNYBJvWL2c — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) January 30, 2018

