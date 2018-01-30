Swans 3-1 Arsenal: Massive Welsh win

- Cech gaffe gives Swans lead
- Clucas nabs two goals
- Swans in 17th with 23 points
- Arsenal sixth, 8 behind fourth
Carlos Carvalhal, take a bow.
The Spanish coach has now led Swansea City to impressive results on the bounce, this time a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.
Sam Clucas scored twice for the Swans and Jordan Ayew had a goal and an assist in leading Swans out of the drop zone.
Nacho Monreal scored Arsenal’s loan goal, as the Gunners drop eight points back of the Top Four. New signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his debut off the bench for Arsenal.
Swansea supporters would’ve been forgiven for writing off matches against Liverpool and Arsenal. Swans won ’em both.
Arsenal saw a pinpoint pass from Mesut Ozil set Monreal up for the opener, the German wizard registering his seventh assist of the Premier League season.
The lead was gone in a minute’s time, with Ozil this time setting up Swans for success. His giveaway allowed Alfie Mawson to slip Clucas through to an equalizer.
A Petr Cech error after the break put Swans in front for the first time, as Jordan Ayew was quick to capitalize on a mishit ball.
Ayew’s deflected cross then fell to Clucas for the completion of his brace.
Also, Ayew is the new Sigurdsson. See below:
