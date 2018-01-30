Swans 3-1 Arsenal: Massive Welsh win

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cech gaffe gives Swans lead

Clucas nabs two goals

Swans in 17th with 23 points

Arsenal sixth, 8 behind fourth

Carlos Carvalhal, take a bow.

The Spanish coach has now led Swansea City to impressive results on the bounce, this time a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Sam Clucas scored twice for the Swans and Jordan Ayew had a goal and an assist in leading Swans out of the drop zone.

Nacho Monreal scored Arsenal’s loan goal, as the Gunners drop eight points back of the Top Four. New signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his debut off the bench for Arsenal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Swansea supporters would’ve been forgiven for writing off matches against Liverpool and Arsenal. Swans won ’em both.

Arsenal saw a pinpoint pass from Mesut Ozil set Monreal up for the opener, the German wizard registering his seventh assist of the Premier League season.

The lead was gone in a minute’s time, with Ozil this time setting up Swans for success. His giveaway allowed Alfie Mawson to slip Clucas through to an equalizer.

A Petr Cech error after the break put Swans in front for the first time, as Jordan Ayew was quick to capitalize on a mishit ball.

Ayew’s deflected cross then fell to Clucas for the completion of his brace.

Also, Ayew is the new Sigurdsson. See below:

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

7 – Jordan Ayew has been involved in more Premier League goals for Swansea than any other player this season (5 goals, 2 assists), with all seven of his goal involvements coming in the second half. Gift. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola