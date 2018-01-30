Watch Live: PL returns with full midweek slate

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After a weekend off for FA Cup fourth-round action, the Premier League is back in full force, beginning Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Liverpool visit Huddersfield Town as “best friends” Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner match wits against one another; Swansea City host Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium; West Ham United host Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

The schedule for today’s three games, beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET, is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Arsenal — NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool — NBCSN [STREAM]

