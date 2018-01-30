Wenger: “We were not good enough” in loss at Swansea

(Mostly) putting off transfer questions until Deadline Day, Arsene Wenger went over his team’s miserable performance in a 3-1 loss at Swansea City on Tuesday.
Wenger admitted that Olivier Giroud‘s substitute appearance could be his last for Arsenal ahead of Wednesday, and wouldn’t say anything about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang other than it’s going down to the wire.
As for another poor loss — Arsenal has now lost to Swans, Bournemouth, Watford, and Stoke City this season — Wenger had trouble rationalizing the poor performance. Certainly the absence of an ill but very much in form Jack Wilshere hurt, but the England man wouldn’t have been on the back line. From the BBC:
“I felt defensively we were very poor and made big mistakes,” Wenger said. “It’s better not to talk about the second or third goals.”
“Swansea were sharp, disciplined and hungry. Unfortunately I believe we were not good enough, I believe we were not disciplined enough. I don’t want to talk about second or third goals.”
Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal, on the other hand, was pretty pleased with the result and offered a hilarious extended metaphor on his side’s plight near the bottom of the table.