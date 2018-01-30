West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace: London stalemate

Before Christmas, Carlos Carvalhal walked away from the Sheffield Wednesday job and neither side was too bothered by his exit.

A shock hire by Swansea City, the Portuguese boss now has pulled the Welsh side out of the drop zone with a 3-1-1 record which includes last week’s win over Liverpool and now Tuesday’s win over visiting Arsenal.

[ RECAP: Swans 3-1 Arsenal ]

Post-match story time was wonderful on NBCSN:

“A team that was almost death (makes oxygen-gasping noise) almost ready to go to the cemetery. But I said in our analogy but we were not in intensive care but we were in the hospital. Maybe now we are near to go out of hospital. We still have our problems. The doctor still has to look after us. We are not far away to be out of hospital. This is something very good to us.”

The air-sucking sound Carvalhal make is not one you expect coming out of your television speakers, that’s to be sure, but the manager clearly knows how to get his point across to listeners.

Sam Clucas picked up an unexpected brace for Swans as he hopes to avoid being relegated in successive seasons, and laid out the details of the hosts’ result (from the BBC):

“We felt we could play a bit more, Arsenal give you a bit more time than Liverpool,” Clucas said. “Jordan Ayew has been brilliant. The last two games he’s been up there on his own. I thought we were ruthless in the second half. It’s a massive result win. Every win breeds confidence.”

The fight is long, but Swans’ plight is looking more and more like another escape to Premier League safety.

