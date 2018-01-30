West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace: London stalemate

- Irons go four clear of drop zone
- Palace sits three above 18th
- Benteke heads opener
- Chicharito wins penalty kick
Christian Benteke and Mark Noble traded first half goals as Crystal Palace and West Ham United split the spoils 1-1 at the London Stadium on Tuesday.
Benteke had put Palace ahead, but the 12th place Eagles conceded a penalty kick to the 10th place Irons before the game reached the midway point.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Benteke put Palace ahead in the 24th minute in a goal Eagles fans were expecting to see many times prior: an Andros Townsend cross to forehead of their big Belgian striker.
West Ham made it 1-1 just before halftime, as Javier Hernandez was taken down inside the box. James Tompkins was deservedly the culprit, and Noble converted his chance from the spot.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]