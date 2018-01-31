More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth: Cherries bury Blues

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
  • Chelsea drops fourth
  • Blues outshoot Cherries 21-11
  • Wilson leads the way

Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas each had a goal and an assist as Bournemouth posted an emphatic 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Ex-Chelsea man Nathan Ake scored Bournemouth’s other goal as the Cherries built the three-goal advantage by the 67th minute.

Chelsea is now behind Liverpool, both with 50 points. Bournemouth rises 10th with 28 points.

Chelsea’s start was very slow, with no shots to speak of while Bournemouth was able to manufacture some action through Ryan Fraser.

Bournemouth was happy to hit the break nil-nil, and happier when Wilson put the Cherries in front of the heavily-favored Blues on a 1-2 with Jordon Ibe.

The Cherries made it 2-0 in sensational fashion, with Stanislas flicking beyond the reach of Thibaut Courtois after a pass from Callum Wilson.

Then Ake scored against his old club in a manner which begged whether Roman Abramovich had an itchy trigger finger when it comes to his manager. Stanislas sent the ball into the Dutch defender.

Mourinho rages at goal allowed after 11 seconds by Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
Jose Mourinho raged at Paul Pogba during the game and anyone who would listen afterwards.

United officially waved goodbye to its long title odds with a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a defeat that began with a Christian Eriksen goal after little more than 10 seconds.

“It’s a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal and that goal after a few seconds has a big influence on the game because then Tottenham can play the way they like to play, where they are strong and dangerous,” Mourinho said on NBCSN. “The confidence of my players was broken by the second goal.”

When pressed on why the goal was ridiculous, Mourinho was ready.

“The first goal is an accumulation of mistakes. Everything happens so fast. The team has watched the video of Tottenham’s kickoff many, many times. They know exactly what they do. They know that Kane against the rules but difficult for the referee to see starts five or six meters in start of the midfield line. But we lose the first ball. We lose the second ball. It’s a really, really, really bad goal.”

Some critics of Mourinho will point out that he’s very much throwing his players on the bus — the one he sometimes parks, ba-dum-ching — but at some point a manager should be allowed to make points like this: United has been shown Spurs tendencies and spit the bit.

Now 15 points behind Man City with 13 matches to play, United needs to keep an eye on the sides behind it: Liverpool and Chelsea are three points back, and Spurs are five behind the Red Devils.

Three things learned from Tottenham’s win v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2018, 5:14 PM EST
LONDON — Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday as Spurs closed the gap on the top four and second-place United with a dominant display.

A goal from Christian Eriksen (after just 11 seconds) and a Phil Jones own goal put Spurs ahead and they never looked back against Jose Mourinho’s shell-shocked unit who never got going in front of a record crowd for a Premier League game at 81,798.

Here’s what we learned from a raucous Wembley Stadium.

UNITED PUNISHED FOR POSITIVITY

When the teamsheets came out, United had been a lot bolder than they usually were under Jose Mourinho away from home against a top six rival.

It cost them dear.

With Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku all in the same starting lineup, this was perhaps a glimpse at a new attack-minded era since Sanchez’s arrival. It was, at times, embarrassing, for United.

They didn’t have balance in central midfield with Pogba pulled all over the place and Nemanja Matic overwhelmed, and that in turn starved United’s attackers of the surface they craved.

It was a bold move from Mourinho to go all-out attack from the start and it backfired massively. We all wondered what Sanchez’s arrival meant and where he would slot in, but the Red Devils looked completely top heavy.

TOTTENHAM’S TOP FOUR HOPES BACK ON TRACK

After a draw at Southampton last time out in the Premier League, then a draw at fourth-tier Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men weren’t exactly in their best form heading into this game.

They delivered a stunning display, full of endeavor and passion as they first bullied United out of the game, then created chance after chance on the counter.

The one criticism you could have of Spurs is that they weren’t clinical enough, but then again, they didn’t need to be and never looked in danger against a lackluster United.

In front of a record crowd for a Premier League of 81,798, Spurs fans reveled in victory as they moved two points away from the top four on a night which also saw Chelsea thumped 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Spurs face Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus coming up in a huge month in February and this win will set the tone for a pivotal stretch perfectly.

With Lucas Moura arriving on Deadline Day from PSG an introduced at half time of this win, Arsenal six points behind them after their defeat at Swansea and three of the current top four far from solid, Spurs have momentum and will be feeling good heading into the final third of the season and still in the UEFA Champions League.

SANCHEZ SHACKLED

The boos, predictably, rang out every time Alexis Sanchez touched the ball.

Making his Premier League debut for Man United after his move from Arsenal, Sanchez was shackled expertly by Spurs defense with Kieran Trippier snapping into tackles, Jan Vertonghen matching his pace and Eric Dier covering the space inside United’s left flank expertly.

Sanchez didn’t have a sniff all night long as Mourinho pushed him into the middle from the left to try and get him involved in the game. It didn’t happen. Apart from a few counter attacks in the first half, United weren’t awarded for their attacking lineup and Sanchez was given rough treatment but the fans and Spurs’ players all night long.

This was not a fine display from the Chilean on his PL debut for United and it underlined that he’s lackluster form for Arsenal for much of this season is still there.

Stoke City 0-0 Watford: Stalemate in the Potteries

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
  • Stoke unbeaten under new boss Paul Lambert
  • Watford have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League matches v Stoke
  • Shaqiri, Crouch both go close twice

Stoke City and Watford shared the spoils at the bet365 Stadium in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday between the two newest Premier League managers.

The home side had the better chances but found Orestis Karnezis in inspired form as new Watford boss Javi Gracia grabbed a point from his first game in charge.

With the point Stoke are in 16th place and remain unbeaten under Paul Lambert, while Watford are in 11th but just three points ahead of the Potters.

It was a tight, tense first half in the Potteries as the first big chance fell to Stoke.

Charlie Adam whipped in a cross but Mame Biram Diouf nodded an effort wide.

At the other end Watford’s best chance came from a corner as Jose Holebas whipped in a curling ball which missed everyone but hit the top of the crossbar.

Watford went close again through debutant Gerard Deulofeu setting up Richarlison but the home side looked more dangerous.

In the second half a great chance arrived for the home team with Xherdan Shaqiri through but his shot was saved by Karnezis and then Watford’s goalkeeper also denied Peter Crouch with the follow up.

Crouch went close again soon after as Stoke pushed for the opener with Shaqiri also denied by the solid presence of Karnezis.

Both teams had to settle for a point in a tight, nervy encounter as Abdoulaye Doucoure had an effort blocked and Richarlison went close for Watford.

 

Man City 3-0 West Brom: Pep’s boys extend lead

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
  • Man City have won 16 of their last 17 PL games v West Brom, with 13 in a row
  • Man City have won their last 11 home games in all competitions
  • Guardiola’s men have gone 15 points clear atop the table

Manchester City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Fernandinho‘s early goal set them on their way against a stubborn Baggies outfit, while Kevin De Bruyne polished things off in the second half to cap another Man of the Match display, plus Sergio Aguero got in on the act too.

With the win Pep Guardiola‘s side remain on course for the PL title with 68 points from 25 games, while Alan Pardew‘s West Brom remain bottom of the PL table on 20 points.

City did all the pressing early on as De Bruyne whipped in a shot from distance which was pushed out at his near post by Ben Foster. Fernandinho then appeared to step on Grzegorz Krychowiak when he was on the ground but referee Bobby Madley waved away calls for a red card.

The home side kept pushing forward and got their reward as a sumptuous ball forward from KDB found Fernandinho to slot home and make it 1-0.

City went close to making it 2-0 before half time as David Silva played the ball across goal but Sergio Aguero couldn’t connect with his finish, then KDB had a tame effort saved by Foster.

It was all City as half time arrived but they did have to replace Silva with Ilkay Gundogan.

City almost made it 2-0 with an audacious back heel attempt from Aguero but Foster saved well down low as the home side dominated the second half.

De Bruyne delivered the hammer blow as he picked the ball up on the halfway line, charged towards goal and played in Raheem Sterling.

Sterling then cut the ball back for De Bruyne to slot home and Aguero finished off another Sterling assist late on to make it 3-0 and complete yet another routine win for City.