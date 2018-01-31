More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Decline in requests for World Cup tickets from the USA

By Daniel KarellJan 31, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
Nearly five million tickets were requested for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But less than 2 percent of them came from the U.S.

After the USA led the world in World Cup ticket purchases from abroad at the 2014 World Cup, just 87,052 tickets out of 4.95 million came from the U.S., good for ninth overall in tickets purchased for the 2018 World Cup by country. In 2014, fans from the U.S. purchased nearly 200,000 tickets.

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup likely plays a role in this, as that will affect the World Cup financially both in terms of tickets and less viewership on television this summer.

As usual, the host country led the way with 2,503,957 tickets requested, followed by Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Peru, Colombia, the USA and the Netherlands.

LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day

By Daniel KarellJan 31, 2018, 11:26 AM EST
The day has arrived.

Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.

Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.

And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today which you can steam by clicking on the link below.

Let’s get stuck in…

Report: Aubemayang signing leads Ozil to sign Arsenal extension

By Daniel KarellJan 31, 2018, 8:14 AM EST
Mesut Ozil has apparently seen Arsenal’s statement of intent to contend for league and European titles in the future.

German mega-publication BILD reported late Tuesday evening that the $78.5 million transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang to Arsenal has convinced Ozil to sign a new contract with the London club. Like his now-former teammate Alexis Sanchez, Ozil is entering the final five months of his contract and could have been on his way out on a free transfer this summer.

But instead, it appears Arsenal’s playmaking maestro will stay around at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old has been stellar this year in attacking midfield despite missing some time this season due to knee issues. Through 20 Premier League appearances, he’s scored four times and assisted on seven goals.

Keeping Ozil is of utmost importance to Arsenal. Despite Arsenal’s dire need for a top class centerback and holding midfielder, without the vision of Ozil, the Gunners would really struggle to create scoring opportunities.

DONE DEAL: Arsenal complete record signing of Aubameyang

By Daniel KarellJan 31, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
Arsenal has started transfer deadline day with a bang.

For the second time in six months, Arsenal has broken its club transfer record, shelling out a reported $78.5 million to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund. This deal gets the dominos moving today, with Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud expected to complete a nearly $25 million move across town to Chelsea while Michy Batshuayi moves to Dortmund on-loan through the end of the season.

The signing reunites Aubameyang with his former Dortmund teammate Henrik Mkhitaryan as well as Arsenal chief scout Sven Mislintat, who Arsenal hired from Dortmund in 2017.

On paper, this is a great signing from Arsenal, with one of the world’s best strikers joining the club. After becoming a house-hold name in Europe with AS Saint-Etienne, Aubameyang became a legend at Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 4.5 years.

And he proved his worth not just in the Bundesliga, but in Europe, scoring 11 goals in the 2015-2016 edition of the UEFA Europa League and seven goals in nine games in last year’s Champions League campaign.

Even with rumors since the summer of an impending move away from Dortmund, Aubameyang still managed to score 13 league goals and four Champions League goals in just 22 games this season, a very impressive strike-rate.

While this looks great on paper, it may not be what Arsenal really needed, given its performance on Tuesday evening at Swansea. Defensively, the club is a mess – it can be argued they never replaced Patrick Vieira – and they desperately have needed top-quality centerbacks and holding midfielders for years. Instead, the manager goes out and spends a club-record fee in back to back windows on two strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang.

It remains to be seen how Lacazette and Aubameyang will play together, whether as part of a 4-2-3-1 with Aubameyang playing as a second striker or on the wings, or whether Aubameyang pushes Lacazette out all together.

Based on Lacazette’s start to his Arsenal career, the club certainly won’t reap much back for him on the transfer market if they decide to sell him, but to be fair to Lacazette, his signing was curious as Arsenal hasn’t been very good recently at crossing and he’s best at picking out crosses in the box.

Aubameyang also excels at that, but he’s adept at link-up play and even at 29-years old, provides a speed option up top to stretch opposing defenses.

In Giroud, Arsenal are again selling a popular player to a league rival, this time to Chelsea after Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez earlier this month. Giroud had 5.5 solid but never spectacular years at Arsenal and with just one start this season, he’s departed looking for more playing time ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Unfortunately for him, he’ll be playing behind Alvaro Morata – should he be fit – for the rest of 2018.

Premier League Weds. preview: Giants collide in London

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
Seven more Premier League matches are on tap Wednesday, and here’s the scoop — as well as stream links — for all of ’em.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN STREAM ]

Spurs need to win matches like this, against a Top Four competitor at home, if they want a place in the UEFA Champions League next season (or they could just win the UCL this season).

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

The Blues open the day three points behind second place United, and could fall behind Liverpool with a loss.

Everton vs. Leicester City — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

One of the biggest moments of Everton’s season, as Big Sam should see this as a six-pointer when it comes to the quest for seventh against currently 7th place Leicester. Will Riyad Mahrez play?

Newcastle United vs. Burnley — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Meanwhile, the visiting Clarets will hope high anxiety around striker-starved and transfer-limited St. James’ Park will help it gain ground on Everton, Leicester, or both.

Southampton vs. Brighton — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Saints could send the visitors into the drop zone should they scoop up the three points they need to rise out of the Bottom Three.

Manchester City vs. West Brom — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Can Daniel Sturridge inject some more life into Alan Pardew‘s men? It may not matter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Stoke City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Javi Gracia is tasked with helping the Hornets avoid the drop, and could let another team close ground if he cannot inspire something away from Watford at 18th place Stoke.