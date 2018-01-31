More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Geoff Cameron, Bruce Arena with dueling USMNT comments

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 8:04 PM EST
While Stoke City was sorting out who’d be coming to town on transfer Deadline Day, one of its players was on the offensive regarding the most infamous night in his national team’s history.

Geoff Cameron spared no blushes in a feature piece by the New York Time’s Marc Stein that was released Wednesday and details his career and the United States men’s national team’s dismissal from World Cup qualifying with the accomplished 32-year-old on the bench.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that, if Jurgen Klinsmann was still our head coach, we would have qualified for the World Cup. … I’m convinced if they would have kept Jurgen and not done such a drastic change, I think we would have qualified. I know we would have qualified. Instead we’ve gone backward.”

(Me, too, Geoff. Me, too, but that’s also because a coach and players would have to almost purposely screw up the Hex to miss out. Bruce Arena sure played his part).

Cameron said Arena told him before the United States’ last two matches of the Hex that he would not be starting the matches because of fitness concerns. Cameron was perplexed; He had just played 90 minutes for Stoke in the Premier League.

“But I would have more respect for a coach to say: ‘You know what, Geoff? I don’t fancy you today. I think this is a better lineup.’ I’d say: ‘O.K., no problem, you told me the truth.’ But if you tell me I’m not fit enough, that’s like an insult to me as a professional.”

Stein, being the fine reporter that he is, got Arena’s response to Cameron’s shots. Arena continued to display that he is not good at the quotes and stuff.

“Could Geoff have been in the starting lineup that day? Yes. But the problem with Geoff throughout 2017, at club and national-team level, was inconsistency and some injuries. … Geoff started five games starting in November 2016 through October 2017. Our record was 1-3-1 — that plays a role. I don’t think 2017 was that impressive of a performance for the player. When the stars and the moon and the sun are aligned properly, Geoff is a very good player. They don’t all align properly all the time.”

That’s a stunning bit of ego, even for Arena. The “stars and moon and sun” line is a stunning bit of disrespect a 55-time capped player with 163 Premier League matches under his belt.

More importantly, it’s wrong. The Yanks won two (Honduras home and T&T), drew two (Honduras and Mexico away), and lost to Costa Rica. That’s one loss in five. And going with the 1-3-1 when Arena’s entire career has been spent in a league that puts losses second seems worse (though we may be reading too far into it).

Stoke hopes $20m Ndiaye cures what ails them

stokecityfc.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 9:19 PM EST
Stoke City completed what could be a season-saving pickup with the addition of Senegalese international Badou Ndiaye on Wednesday.

The $20 million price tag means only Giannelli Imbula has cost Stoke more money in the market.

Ndiaye, 27, comes from Galatasaray and is 14-times capped by Senegal with a goal. In a certain light, his success would make amends for what failed to materialize with the promising Imbula signing.

He led Gala in tackles and fouls per match. Here’s Paul Lambert‘s take on his new midfielder, from the Stoke Sentinel:

“I met him yesterday and had a quick chat and I know these things are pretty prolonged at times and I’m never sure until somebody says. I’m delighted he’s here.

“He’s going to the World Cup with Senegal. He’s a really good player which good energy for the game. Big crowds won’t faze him because he’s played in big grounds in Europe.

January addition Moritz Bauer has already started to stabilize the Potters’ back line with Kurt Zouma and Geoff Cameron, and Ndiaye could step up the middle of the park with Joe Allen.

Newcastle takes Slimani on loan just before deadline

@NUFC
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 6:42 PM EST
Newcastle United’s first loan signing of the season was Man of the Match in Wednesday’s draw with Burnley, as Kenedy won a penalty kick and sent in the corner kick that resulted in Newcastle’s loan goal.

It’s second is an even more well-known quantity.

Islam Slimani will spend the second half of the Premier League season with Newcastle United, the big Algerian bringing five goals across all competitions to join his seven goal, four assists PL campaign in 2016-17.

Here’s Slimani, from Newcastle’s web site:

“Knowing the power of the fans and crowd here and how great they are, and also speaking to the manager, it gave me the confidence that this was the right choice.”

Slimani is still returning to fitness after a recent injury, and will not be able to play against Leicester City either.

Newcastle will also add a goalkeeper on loan, according to reports, with Martin Dubravka joining from Sparta Prague. Will it be enough to save Newcastle from a third relegation in 10 seasons?

January transfer window grades for every PL club

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
How did all 20 of the Premier League teams fare in the January transfer window?

With the window ending on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, now is the time to analyze which clubs did the best wheeling and dealing over the past 31 days.

Below is a grade for all 20 clubs based on their business.

Arsenal: A
All in all, a very good window for the Gunners. They got Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez in a straight-swap, then spun Olivier Giroud out to Chelsea on Deadline Day for $25 million and brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for $77 million as well as Mesut Ozil agreeing a new deal. They sold Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin as well as getting Matheiu Debuchy off the books. Despite their defense still needing work this was a major rebuild by Arsene Wenger, all for just $10 million net. Very, very fruitful January and plenty of promise for the months ahead.

West Brom: B+
They kept hold of captain and inspirational center back Jonny Evans for their impending relegation battle and added a world-class striker in Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool. A fine window for Alan Pardew‘s Baggies who also added Egyptian center back Ali Gabr as cover.

Manchester United: B+
The Sanchez deal was a massive bonus for United who couldn’t believe their luck when Man City pulled out of the deal. Jose Mourinho also got rid of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the deal and United loaned out a few fringe players. Sanchez should give them the boost they need in the final months of the season to finish in the top four and go far in the Champions League.

Chelsea: B+
Pretty decent window for the Blues in the end as Olivier Giroud arrived on Deadline Day, plus Ross Barkley was well with a gamble at $20 million and Emerson Palmeri will provide key competition at left back. Antonio Conte may not have the overall say on transfers, but his squad has been strengthened with Michy Batshuayi leaving on loan the only major departure.

Manchester City: B
Swing and a miss on Mahrez and Alexis Sanchez but Aymeric Laporte arrived for a club-record $80 million fee and he will be a long-term project in defense. Jack Harrison was the only other arrival and the former NYCFC man is a product of the City Football Group who loaned him out to Middlesbrough right away.

Liverpool: B
They addressed their big need at CB with Virgil Van Dijk coming in, but was that all that Liverpool needed? Philippe Coutinho‘s departure for $197 million saw them bag VVD and come out $97 million on top in the deal, but Klopp will definitely spend big on a goalkeeper and a few more defenders in the summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion: B
The Seagulls needed to add extra firepower and they did that with Jurgen Locadia and Leonardo Ulloa arriving. A decent window for Brighton and they kept hold of their star players.

Tottenham Hotspur: B-
A Deadline Day arrival with Lucas Moura coming in from PSG for $32 million which could be a steal. He will give Spurs something extra in attack in their top four battle. Loaning out several fringe players will be helpful.

Swansea City: C+
Solid enough window for the Swans as brought in Andre Ayew on Deadline Day for $23 million as he returned to the Swans and will add goals. They kept hold of Alfie Mawson which was a big moment. Given their recent good form, they didn’t need to add much.

Everton: C+
Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott were a necessity with Sam Allardyce desperate to increase his attacking options. Kevin Mirallas, Sandro and Ross Barkley all leaving was a bonus and the Toffees probably needed to trim the wage-bill further too.

West Ham United: C
Frustrating window in many respects for David Moyes who did plenty of wheeling and dealing late on. Hit by injuries to key players, he needed to do plenty late on and Joao Mario’s addition on loan from Inter looks like a superb signing. Jordan Hugill looks like he will arrive from Preston too and add strength in depth.

Leicester City: C
They kept Riyad Mahrez, despite late interest from Manchester City, and Claude Puel looks to have found a gem in Fousseni Diabate. They also shipped out Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa who weren’t going to play. Decent window.

Stoke City: C
Badou Ndiaye’s arrival on Deadline Day could be a nifty pick-up in midfield with $19.8 million spent, while Moritz Bauer and Kostas Stafylidis will be steady defensive additions to the squad. Paul Lambert needs to rejuvenate the talent within his squad too.

Burnley: C
Quiet window for Burnley who added Aaron Lennon and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to give them extra pace out wide, but you get the feeling Sean Dyche wanted to do a bit more business with his Clarets tumbling down the league. Keeping hold of Ashley Barnes was a bonus.

Southampton: C-
The big loss was Virgil van Dijk but they got $100 million for him from Liverpool and a record deal for a center back. It was time he left after not playing anywhere near his full potential. Guido Carrillo has arrived to add extra firepower but not getting the deal over the line for Quincy Promes has left a cloud hanging over their window.

Watford: D
Javi Gracia’s arrival as manager saw Gerard Deulofeu arrive on loan, but keeping Troy Deeney could be a bigger deal. Didier Ndong has arrived on loan too but the Hornets could have done with a few more defensive reinforcements.

Huddersfield Town: D
Terrence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard were the key arrivals and although the Terriers spent big on Pritchard, you feel like David Wagner could have worked the loan window a little better.

Crystal Palace: D
Erdal Rakip and Jaroslaw Jach will bolster Roy Hodgson‘s squad but the veteran manager will have wanted more from this window. His search for a new striker didn’t go well and despite their recent good form, the Eagles rely heavily on Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke.

Bournemouth: D
No significant arrivals and plenty of youngsters shipped out on loan. Not a busy window at all for the Cherries as Eddie Howe decided to keep his cash in his pocket. With the relegation picture so tight, Bournemouth are another club in the bottom half who could rue not spending.

Newcastle United: D-
A disappointing window for the Magpies who needed a striker but Daniel Sturridge turned them down and Nicolai Jorgensen was too expensive. Kenedy arrived on loan from Chelsea and given the state of limbo with a new ownership deal in doubt, Rafael Benitez must be a very frustrated man. A late loan move for Islam Slimani could save the day for the Magpies though.

Every Premier League transfer deal in January

arsenal.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2018, 6:21 PM EST
Did your club get its moves over the line? Or were they all settled before the window moved to Wednesday?

Thanks to PremierLeague.com, we’ve got the full list of ins and outs from the most competitive top league in the world.

Arsenal

In
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Undisclosed
Konstantinos Mavropanos (PAS Giannina) Undisclosed
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man Utd) Swap

Out
Jeff-Reine Adelaide (Angers) Loan
Chuba Akpom (Sint-Truidense) Loan
Krystian Bielik (Walsall) Loan
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) Undisclosed
Mathieu Debuchy (Saint-Etienne) Undisclosed
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) Undisclosed
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) Loan
Marcus McGuane (Barcelona) Undisclosed
Tafari Moore (Wycombe Wanderers) Loan
Julio Pleguezuelo (Gimnastic de Tarragona) Loan
Alexis Sanchez (Man Utd) Swap
Ben Sheaf (Stevenage) Loan
Theo Walcott (Everton) Undisclosed

AFC Bournemouth

In
Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) Loan return

Out
Baily Cargill (Partick Thistle) Loan
Mihai Dobre (Rochdale) Loan
Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) Loan
Shaun Hobson (Chester) Loan
Connor Mahoney (Barnsley) Loan
Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) Loan extension
Ollie Harfield (Boreham Wood) Loan
Aaron Ramsdale (Chesterfield) Loan
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) Loan extension

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Warren O’Hora (Bohemians) Undisclosed
Jurgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) Undisclosed
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester) Loan

Out
Soufyan Ahannach (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan
David Ajiboye (Millwall) Loan
Jonah Ayunga (Poole Town) Loan
Charlie Ferguson (East Grinstead Town) Loan
Ben Hall (Notts County) Loan
Kazenga LuaLua (Sunderland) Free
Stefan Ljubicic (Bognor Regis Town) Loan
Jordan Maguire-Drew (Coventry City) Loan
Reece Meekums (Worthing) Loan extension
Jamie Murphy (Rangers) Loan
Mathias Normann (Molde) Loan extension
Rian O’Sullivan (Carshalton Athletic) Loan
Bailey Vose (Welling United) Loan

Burnley

In
Aaron Lennon (Everton) Undisclosed
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Spurs) Loan

Out
Dan Agyei (Blackpool) Loan
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Harry Flowers (Guiseley) Undisclosed
Josh Ginnelly (Tranmere Rovers) Loan
Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury Town) Undisclosed
Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) Undisclosed

Chelsea

In
Ross Barkley (Everton) Undisclosed
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Undisclosed
Emerson Palmieri (Roma) Undisclosed

Emerson, pictured with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia (chelseafc.com)

Out
Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) Loan
Jake Clarke-Salter (Sunderland) Loan
Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) Loan extension
Todd Kane (Oxford United) Loan
Kenedy (Newcastle) Loan
Charly Musonda Jr (Celtic) Loan
Baba Rahman (Schalke) Loan
Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Jaroslaw Jach (Zaglebie Lubin) Undisclosed
Erdal Rakip (Benfica) Loan
Alexander Sørloth (Midtjylland) Undisclosed

Out
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) Undisclosed
Andre Coker (Maidstone United) Loan
Noor Husin (Notts County) Undisclosed
Sullay Kalkai (Charlton) Loan
Freddie Ladapo (Southend United) Undisclosed

Everton

In
Cenk Tosun (Besiktas) Undisclosed
Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Undisclosed

Out
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) Undisclosed
Harry Charsley (Bolton Wanderers) Loan
Louis Gray (Carlisle United) Loan
Gethin Jones (Fleetwood Town) Undisclosed
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) Undisclosed
Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) Loan
Boris Mathis (Northampton Town) Loan
Kevin Mirallas (Olympiacos) Loan
Sandro Ramirez (Sevilla) Loan
Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) Loan extension
Liam Walsh (Bristol City) Undisclosed

Huddersfield Town

In
Terence Kongolo (Monaco) Loan
Jack Payne (Oxford Utd) Loan recall
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) Undisclosed

Out
Jack Boyle (Clyde) Loan
Dylan Cogill (Clyde) LoanFraser Horsfall (Kidderminster Harriers) Undisclosed
Danny Kane (Cork City) Undisclosed
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed
Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers) Loan
Ryan Schofield (AFC Telford) Loan
Tadhg Ryan (Released)
Cedwyn Scott (Dundee) Undisclosed

Leicester City

In
Fousseni Diabate (Gazalec Ajaccio) Undisclosed
Callum Wright (Blackburn Rovers) Undisclosed

Out
Andy King (Swansea City) Loan
Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) Loan
Islam Slimani (Newcastle United) Loan
Raul Uche (Real Betis) Loan
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester) Loan

Liverpool

In
Tony Gallacher (Falkirk)
Ryan Kent (Freiburg) Loan return
Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) Undisclosed

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Out
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) Undisclosed
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Undisclosed
Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland) Loan
Jon Flanagan (Bolton Wanderers) Loan
Marko Grujic (Cardiff City) Loan
Lloyd Jones (Luton Town) Undisclosed
Ryan Kent (Bristol City) Loan
Lazar Markovic (Anderlecht) Loan
Daniel Sturridge (West Brom) Loan
Matty Virtue (Notts County) Loan
Corey Whelan (Yeovil Town) Loan
Harry Wilson (Hull City) Loan

Manchester City

In
Jack Harrison (New York City) Undisclosed
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao) Undisclosed

Out
Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) Loan
Isaac Buckley (Oxford United) Loan
Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) Loan
Shay Facey (Northampton Town) Undisclosed
Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough) Loan
Marlos Moreno (Flamengo) Loan
Ashley Smith-Brown (Oxford United) Loan

Manchester United

In
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Leeds) Loan recall
Matej Kovar (FC Slovacko) Undisclosed
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Swap
Matty Willock (Utrecht) Loan return

Out
James Wilson (Sheffield United) Loan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) Swap
Alex Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) Loan
Matty Willock (St Johnstone) Loan
Charlie Scott (Hamilton Academical) Loan
Demi Mitchell (Hearts) Loan

Newcastle United

In
Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague) Loan
Kenedy (Chelsea) Loan
Islam Slimani (Leicester City) Loan

@NUFC

Out
Rolando Aarons (Hellas Verona) Loan
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) Loan
Dan Barlaser (Crewe Alexandra) Loan
Kyle Cameron (Queen of the South) Loan
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) Loan
Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) Loan extension
Lewis McNall (Gateshead) Loan
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) Loan
Henri Saivet (Sivasspor) Loan
Islam Slimani (Leicester City) Loan
Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) Loan
Callum Williams (Gateshead) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Aberdeen) Loan

Southampton

In
Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Undisclosed

Out
Marcus Barnes (Yeovil Town) Loan
Ryan Seager (Yeovil) Loan
Matt Targett (Fulham) Loan
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Undisclosed

Stoke City

In
Moritz Bauer (Rubin Kazan) Undisclosed
Moussa Niakate (Paris FC) Undisclosed
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) EUR16million
Kostas Stafylidis (Augsburg) Loan

Out
Jake Dunwoody (Curzon Ashton) Loan
Julien Ngoy (Walsall) Loan
Harry Souttar (Ross County) Loan
Josh Tymon (MK Dons) Loan

Swansea City

In
Andre Ayew (West Ham) Undisclosed
Andy King (Leicester City) Loan
Jack Withers (Boston United) Undisclosed

Out
Ryan Blair (Falkirk) Loan
Jay Fulton (Wigan) Loan
Adam King (Mansfield) Loan
Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley) Loan
Roque Mesa (Sevilla) Loan
Tyler Reid (Newport County) Loan
Joe Rodon (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) Free
Jack Withers (Boston United) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) Undisclosed

Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura  (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for International Champions Cup)

Out
Luke Amos (Stevenage) Loan
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town) Loan
Marcus Edwards (Norwich City) Loan
Ryan Loft (Exeter City) Loan
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Burnley) Loan
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) Loan

Watford

In
Pontus Dahlberg (IFK Gothenburg) Undisclosed
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Charleroi) Undisclosed
Didier Ndong (Sunderland) Loan

Out
Pontus Dahlberg (IFK Gothenburg) Loan
Brice Dja Djedje (RC Lens) Loan
Michael Folivi (Boreham Wood) Loan
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) Loan
Brandon Mason (Dundee United) Loan
Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) Loan
Charlie Rowan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Isaac Success (Malaga) Loan
Ben Watson Released
Randell Williams (Wycombe Wanderers) Loan
Mauro Zarate (Velez Sarsfield) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Ali Gabr (Zamalek) Loan
Rekeem Harper (Blackburn) Loan return
Jonathan Leko (Bristol City) Loan return
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Loan

Out
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) Loan
Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil) Undisclosed
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) Loan
Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) Loan
Jasko Keranovic (Kilmarnock) Loan
Max Melbourne (Ross County) Loan
Dara O'Shea (Hereford FC) Loan extension
Tyler Roberts (Leeds) Undisclosed
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) Loan extension

West Ham United

In
Joao Mario (Inter Milan) Loan
Reece Oxford (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Loan return

Out
Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) Loan
Moses Makasi (Plymouth Argyle) Loan
Reece Oxford (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Loan
Diafra Sakho (Rennes) Undisclosed
Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion) Loan