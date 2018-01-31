LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The day has arrived.

Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.

[MORE: Latest transfer news]

Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.

And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today which you can steam by clicking on the link below.

[STREAM: Deadline Day show]

Let’s get stuck in…

11:25 a.m. ET – Lucas Moura watch! The Paris Saint-Germain winger has reportedly finally completed his move to Tottenham, signing a contract this morning. Thus ends Lucas Moura watch.

After almost two days of negotiations Lucas has finally signed a contract with Tottenham. The club will confirm the deal soon. — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) January 31, 2018

11:15 a.m. ET – Lots to catch up on. Olivier Giroud’s deal from Arsenal to Chelsea is nearly complete, per many reports. Sounds like he’ll be moving for $25.5 million. In addition, there’s more reporting on Arsenal looking to sign a last-minute defender. Either David Luiz or AS Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

Lastly, our old friend Demba Ba has signed for Goztepe in Turkey.

10:50 a.m. ET – Javier Pastore, who was expected to leave as Paris Saint-Germain has to deal with the ramifications of Financial Fair Play, will be staying in Paris for the time being, per his agent.

10:37 a.m. ET – Swansea City is about to reunite the Ayew brothers. Reports are that the club is close to a deal with for Andre Ayew worth $25-28 million.

Swansea #Swansfc have now agreed £18m-£20m deal with West Ham to re-sign Andre Ayew – not done yet but getting there. Another #WHU departure as per @JacobSteinberg is Reece Oxford – he’s in Germany to finalise return to @borussia_en on loan until end of season, no option to buy — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 31, 2018

10:27 a.m. ET – Here’s some intrigue. David Luiz to Arsenal in the Olivier Giroud swap. Arsenal really taking a book out of American sports teams with their trades this window.

David Luiz now EVENS to go to Arsenal as a part of the Giroud to Chelsea move. — Betfair (@Betfair) January 31, 2018

10:20 a.m. ET – Well well. Apparently David Moyes isn’t prepared to make Reece Oxford a part of his first-team squad. The youngster is set to move back on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reece Oxford is going back to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 31, 2018

10:12 a.m. ET – Manchester City has reportedly made a 4th offer for Riyad Mahrez worth more than $92 million plus a player to Leicester City. Will Leicester agree to a deal today?

Manchester City make “final offer” for Riyad Mahrez. Offer is worth £65m in total and includes a player. Offer being considered by Leicester City. No response yet. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2018

10:00 a.m. ET – With Slimani coming in, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle. He’s heading back to his former stomping grounds at Anderlecht.

So Aleksandar Mitrovic is almost back home. Soon on a ✈️ to Brussels. #rsca pic.twitter.com/hpk7nwCJ3b — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 31, 2018

9:54 a.m. ET – Islam Slimani watch has been going on for hours in Newcastle. He arrived on a private jet just a few minutes ago and has been whisked away to St. James’ Park for a medical ahead of signing for Newcastle. He seems happy here.

Picture of Islam Slimani after landing in private jet at Newcastle Airport ahead of loan move to NUFC. pic.twitter.com/37BzImw62I — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 31, 2018

9:51 a.m. ET – Arsenal began the day with the big move, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally made the switch to the Gunners. How do you think he’ll adjust to the Premier League?

9:48 a.m. ET – Sandro Ramirez’s time at Everton has likely come to an end, after just 276 minutes. He’s joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

9:41 a.m. ET – Who’s ready for the final day of the transfer window. I’m so excited I just can’t take it.