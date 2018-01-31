LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day

The day has arrived.
Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.
Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.
And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today which you can steam by clicking on the link below.
Let’s get stuck in…
11:25 a.m. ET – Lucas Moura watch! The Paris Saint-Germain winger has reportedly finally completed his move to Tottenham, signing a contract this morning. Thus ends Lucas Moura watch.
11:15 a.m. ET – Lots to catch up on. Olivier Giroud’s deal from Arsenal to Chelsea is nearly complete, per many reports. Sounds like he’ll be moving for $25.5 million. In addition, there’s more reporting on Arsenal looking to sign a last-minute defender. Either David Luiz or AS Roma’s Kostas Manolas.
Lastly, our old friend Demba Ba has signed for Goztepe in Turkey.
10:50 a.m. ET – Javier Pastore, who was expected to leave as Paris Saint-Germain has to deal with the ramifications of Financial Fair Play, will be staying in Paris for the time being, per his agent.
10:37 a.m. ET – Swansea City is about to reunite the Ayew brothers. Reports are that the club is close to a deal with for Andre Ayew worth $25-28 million.
10:27 a.m. ET – Here’s some intrigue. David Luiz to Arsenal in the Olivier Giroud swap. Arsenal really taking a book out of American sports teams with their trades this window.
10:20 a.m. ET – Well well. Apparently David Moyes isn’t prepared to make Reece Oxford a part of his first-team squad. The youngster is set to move back on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach.
10:12 a.m. ET – Manchester City has reportedly made a 4th offer for Riyad Mahrez worth more than $92 million plus a player to Leicester City. Will Leicester agree to a deal today?
10:00 a.m. ET – With Slimani coming in, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle. He’s heading back to his former stomping grounds at Anderlecht.
9:54 a.m. ET – Islam Slimani watch has been going on for hours in Newcastle. He arrived on a private jet just a few minutes ago and has been whisked away to St. James’ Park for a medical ahead of signing for Newcastle. He seems happy here.
9:51 a.m. ET – Arsenal began the day with the big move, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally made the switch to the Gunners. How do you think he’ll adjust to the Premier League?
9:48 a.m. ET – Sandro Ramirez’s time at Everton has likely come to an end, after just 276 minutes. He’s joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.
9:41 a.m. ET – Who’s ready for the final day of the transfer window. I’m so excited I just can’t take it.