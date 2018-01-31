Man City 3-0 West Brom: Pep’s boys extend lead

- Man City have won 16 of their last 17 PL games v West Brom, with 13 in a row
- Man City have won their last 11 home games in all competitions
- Guardiola’s men have gone 15 points clear atop the table
Manchester City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Fernandinho‘s early goal set them on their way against a stubborn Baggies outfit, while Kevin De Bruyne polished things off in the second half to cap another Man of the Match display, plus Sergio Aguero got in on the act too.
With the win Pep Guardiola‘s side remain on course for the PL title with 68 points from 25 games, while Alan Pardew‘s West Brom remain bottom of the PL table on 20 points.
City did all the pressing early on as De Bruyne whipped in a shot from distance which was pushed out at his near post by Ben Foster. Fernandinho then appeared to step on Grzegorz Krychowiak when he was on the ground but referee Bobby Madley waved away calls for a red card.
The home side kept pushing forward and got their reward as a sumptuous ball forward from KDB found Fernandinho to slot home and make it 1-0.
City went close to making it 2-0 before half time as David Silva played the ball across goal but Sergio Aguero couldn’t connect with his finish, then KDB had a tame effort saved by Foster.
It was all City as half time arrived but they did have to replace Silva with Ilkay Gundogan.
City almost made it 2-0 with an audacious back heel attempt from Aguero but Foster saved well down low as the home side dominated the second half.
De Bruyne delivered the hammer blow as he picked the ball up on the halfway line, charged towards goal and played in Raheem Sterling.
Sterling then cut the ball back for De Bruyne to slot home and Aguero finished off another Sterling assist late on to make it 3-0 and complete yet another routine win for City.