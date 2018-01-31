Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley: Controversial equalizer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joselu missed penalty

Kenedy impresses on NUFC debut

Lascelles puts hosts ahead

Controversial equalizer

Sam Vokes forced Karl Darlow into an own goal off a late and wrongly-awarded corner kick as Burnley came back to draw Newcastle United 1-1 at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle is one point clear of the drop zone, while Burnley pulls ahead of Leicester into 7th place with 35 points.

Jamaal Lascelles scored for Newcastle, which led in the 85th minute when Darlow avoided touching a lofted ball over the bar and Burnley was still awarded a corner.

Chelsea loanee Kenedy starred for the Magpies before subbing off, though many will also be talking about Joselu’s missed penalty kick.

Kenedy created a brilliant left-footed chance in the 17th minute, cranking a shot that Nick Pope may have turned off the post. Christian Atsu hit the rebound right to Pope to let Burnley off the hook.

The next stage saw Burnley in charge, and the match became a series of shoulder barges and chippy challenges. The Clarets had a goal called back for a foul, and saw penalty shouts turned aside.

Ex-Sunderland man Phil Bardsley took down Kenedy in the box, and the loan man gave his new club a great chance. Joselu’s chance was saved by Pope.

The Magpies didn’t lose their composure, though, winning a series of corners and almost seeing Ciaran Clark head past Pope on one of them. A Mohamed Diame bicycle kick missed the mark on another.

1 – Newcastle United were the 18th team to win a penalty in the Premier League this season, meaning Burnley & Swansea are the only clubs yet to be given one in 2017-18 in the competition. Spot. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2018

A Kenedy corner kick was headed over goal by Joselu to start the second half, and Barnes blazed over the bar at the other end.

Ayoze Perez won his men a terrific corner in the 54th minute. After a brief discussion with Kenedy and Jamaal Lascelles, Perez sent a poor offering over the goal.

Kenedy then won another corner, sent it in, and Lascelles buried another huge goal for NUFC.

It should’ve been 2-0 when substitute Jacob Murphy played Joselu in for a shot he dragged wide of the goal.

Burnley equalized on that corner kick that should’ve never been, as Darlow didn’t touch the ball on a header over goal. And then touched it twice as Vokes headed on goal.

