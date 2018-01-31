PL AT HALF: Two for Theo, two for Spurs, Man City ahead

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Four of seven Premier League matches are at half, and we’ve had six total goals so far Wednesday.

Everton 2-0 Leicester City

Sam Allardyce is passing a Top Seven test thanks to three 2017-18 additions: Theo Walcott has both goals, one assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson and another courtesy of Michael Keane.

Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley

Nick Pope saved a penalty from the hosts’ Joselu, won by new boy Kenedy, and the Clarets are fortunate to be living the nil-nil life after 45 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United (36′)

Harry Kane and Dele Alli played a role in Christian Eriksen‘s goal 11 seconds into the match at Wembley Stadium. Phil Jones wasn’t covered in glory there, nor was he on an own goal later in the frame.

Manchester City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion (35′)

Kevin De Bruyne getting assists is nothing new, but Fernandinho‘s a bit of an unusual name for the score sheet as City beat Ben Foster to take an early lead.

Southampton 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Wesley Hoedt conceded a penalty to Solly March, and Glenn Murray made no doubt about the chance to give the Gulls a first half lead.

Elsewhere

Stoke City 0-0 Watford (36′)

Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth HT

