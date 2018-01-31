Russia warns of locusts destroying World Cup fields

MOSCOW (AP) A plague of locusts could destroy the fields in World Cup stadiums this year, the Russian government said Wednesday.
Locusts often feast on crops in southern Russia and the person who oversees plant protection at the agriculture ministry said they could descend on stadiums, too.
“We have more or less learned how to deal with locusts, but this year I’m afraid we could end up in an international locust scandal,” Pyotr Chekmaryov said in comments reported by state news agencies. “Soccer fields are green. Locusts like places where there is a lot of green. What if they fly to the places where football is played?”
Chekmaryov pointed out the Volgograd region as a particular concern.
Group games in Volgograd will include England’s match against Tunisia and a game between Poland and Japan.
Addressing a conference of agricultural experts, Chekmaryov said it was “our responsibility” to ensure that Russians do not “disgrace ourselves in front of global society, especially where we will have guests from all over the world.”
The day has arrived.
Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.
Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.
And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today which you can steam by clicking on the link below.
Let’s get stuck in…
Jack Harrison was all set to sign for his hometown club Stoke City. Then Pep Guardiola got involved.
Excited about his future potential, Guardiola helped engineer Jack Harrison’s $6 million transfer to Manchester City and subsequent loan to Middlesborough right under Stoke City’s nose, according to a report from ESPN. Guardiola and Harrison’s former coach at New York City FC Patrick Vieira both believe the England Under-21 international can develop into a first-team player at the club down the line, but they are sending him to the Championship for additional seasoning.
Harrison signed a 3.5-year contract at Manchester City, leaving open the option of another loan next season if he can’t break into the first team before he’s really given a chance to shine at the Etihad.
Having Pep Guardiola’s blessing is crucial for Harrison, an MLS and college soccer success story who is set to take his game to the next level in the coming months. Harrison certainly took the road less traveled, moving to a private school in Massachusetts before spending a season at Wake Forest and then becoming a professional at 19-years old.
Now 21, Harrison had become a solid MLS starter for a playoff team and was ready to take the next step in his career. Perhaps others will see his career path and consider MLS as a proving ground for young players.
Olivier Giroud is taking his talents across the River Thames to Chelsea.
The club confirmed the transfer, worth a reported $25 million on transfer deadline day, as Giroud comes in to replace the departed Michy Batshuayi, who is set for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.
Giroud finishes his 5.5 years at Arsenal with 105 goals, never living up to expectations for him to be the next Robin Van Persie or Thierry Henry, but always a serviceable striker with a strong return rate on goals.
The meaty French forehead heads to Stamford Bridge on an 18-month contract, and crucially for Chelsea, he’s eligible for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League moving forward in addition to regular Premier League action.
Nearly five million tickets were requested for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But less than 2 percent of them came from the U.S.
After the USA led the world in World Cup ticket purchases from abroad at the 2014 World Cup, just 87,052 tickets out of 4.95 million came from the U.S., good for ninth overall in tickets purchased for the 2018 World Cup by country. In 2014, fans from the U.S. purchased nearly 200,000 tickets.
The U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup likely plays a role in this, as that will affect the World Cup financially both in terms of tickets and less viewership on television this summer.
As usual, the host country led the way with 2,503,957 tickets requested, followed by Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Peru, Colombia, the USA and the Netherlands.