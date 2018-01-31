Tottenham 2-0 Man United: Spurs run riot

Spurs have won three consecutive home games v United for the first time since 1966

This is the first time United have lost at Wembley since 2011

Spurs have picked up six points in their six games against the other ‘big six’ sides

LONDON — Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0 in front of a record Premier League crowd of 81,978 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday with Spurs running United all over the place.

Christian Eriksen scored the third-fastest goal in Premier League history to make it 1-0, then a Kieran Trippier cross was diverted into his own net by Phil Jones in the first half to double Spurs’ lead.

United never really got going with Jose Mourinho’s men hit on the break time and time again in the second half but Spurs couldn’t extend their lead.

With the defeat, their first in nine PL games, United lost ground on leaders Man City, while Spurs close the gap on the top four and are just five points behind United.

Spurs got off to a perfect start as a long ball forward found Dele Alli and he put the ball into the path of Eriksen who finished calmly to make it 1-0 inside the opening 11 seconds.

United recovered well from that early setback with Anthony Martial denied by Hugo Lloris and Romelu Lukaku looking threatening.

Spurs then went 2-0 up in bizarre fashion with Kieran Trippier’s cross from the right wing flicked into his own net by Jones at the near post in a moment of madness.

Moments later United almost pulled a goal back as Martial raced free but his shot was pushed wide by Lloris, then Paul Pogba poked an effort over.

There were plenty of big challenges flying in and the home fans weren’t happy that Sanchez and Pogba went down easily, and that Dele Alli didn’t win a penalty kick after a rash challenge from Antonio Valencia, but Spurs didn’t have much to moan about with a 2-0 lead at the break.

Spurs poured forward in search of a killer third goal with Kane just caught offside and Heung-Min Son dragged an effort wide.

United almost pulled a goal back as Pogba’s exquisite ball over the top found Lukaku who slammed an effort in on goal but Lloris saved.

Eriksen smashed a shot inches wide as Tottenham pushed hard for another goal late on but it didn’t arrive as Kane was denied by De Gea, then Son should have squared the ball to him but De Gea saved again.

Marouane Fellaini was then subbed on and off in a six-minute spell as he looked to have an injury. United were run ragged all night long and the 2-0 scoreline was kind to them.

