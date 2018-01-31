VIDEO: Eriksen scores after 11 seconds v Man United

Tottenham got off to a perfect start against Manchester United at Wembley as Christian Eriksen scored after 11 seconds.
A long ball forward was flicked into Eriksen’s path by Dele Alli and he finished calmly while most fans at Wembley were still finding their seats.
Watch the video below to see an incredible start.
Four of seven Premier League matches are at half, and we’ve had six total goals so far Wednesday.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Everton 2-0 Leicester City
Sam Allardyce is passing a Top Seven test thanks to three 2017-18 additions: Theo Walcott has both goals, one assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson and another courtesy of Michael Keane.
Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley
Nick Pope saved a penalty from the hosts’ Joselu, won by new boy Kenedy, and the Clarets are fortunate to be living the nil-nil life after 45 minutes.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United (36′)
Harry Kane and Dele Alli played a role in Christian Eriksen‘s goal 11 seconds into the match at Wembley Stadium. Phil Jones wasn’t covered in glory there, nor was he on an own goal later in the frame.
Manchester City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion (35′)
Kevin De Bruyne getting assists is nothing new, but Fernandinho‘s a bit of an unusual name for the score sheet as City beat Ben Foster to take an early lead.
Southampton 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
Wesley Hoedt conceded a penalty to Solly March, and Glenn Murray made no doubt about the chance to give the Gulls a first half lead.
Elsewhere
Stoke City 0-0 Watford (36′)
Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth HT
Seven Premier League games are coming your way on Wednesday with the midweek action in full flow.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
You can watch all the games live online with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all in action as a big clash at Wembley takes center stage with Spurs hosting Man United.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all seven games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
The day has arrived.
Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.
[MORE: Latest transfer news]
Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.
And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today which you can steam by clicking on the link below.
[STREAM: Deadline Day show]
Let’s get stuck in…
(more…)
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has another attacking weapon to work with.
On Wednesday, the club announced the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly in a nearly $35 million transfer with another $5 million as add-ons. Moura reportedly signed a 5.5-year contract with the London club.
[MORE: Latest transfer news]
Clearly Moura’s been getting along with his new teammates as seen in Tottenham’s announcement video.