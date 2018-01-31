Watch Live: Seven Premier League games

Seven Premier League games are coming your way on Wednesday with the midweek action in full flow.
You can watch all the games live online with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all in action as a big clash at Wembley takes center stage with Spurs hosting Man United.
You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The schedule for all seven games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Leicester City
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Burnley
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Brighton
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Watford
The day has arrived.
Teams looking to make mid-season improvements or jettison want-away players have until 6 p.m. ET to do so, with a flurry of deals set to take place between now and then.
Arsenal started the day off with a bang, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee, and there are more deals expected to be completed today, including Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi to Chelsea. In addition, with the World Cup six months away, some other players will be looking for a loan around Europe for more playing time.
And remember, there is a live Deadline Day show on NBCSN and online from 5 p.m. ET today
Let’s get stuck in…
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has another attacking weapon to work with.
On Wednesday, the club announced the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly in a nearly $35 million transfer with another $5 million as add-ons. Moura reportedly signed a 5.5-year contract with the London club.
Clearly Moura’s been getting along with his new teammates as seen in Tottenham’s announcement video.
Jack Harrison was all set to sign for his hometown club Stoke City. Then Pep Guardiola got involved.
Excited about his future potential, Guardiola helped engineer Jack Harrison’s $6 million transfer to Manchester City and subsequent loan to Middlesborough right under Stoke City’s nose, according to a report from ESPN. Guardiola and Harrison’s former coach at New York City FC Patrick Vieira both believe the England Under-21 international can develop into a first-team player at the club down the line, but they are sending him to the Championship for additional seasoning.
Harrison signed a 3.5-year contract at Manchester City, leaving open the option of another loan next season if he can’t break into the first team before he’s really given a chance to shine at the Etihad.
Having Pep Guardiola’s blessing is crucial for Harrison, an MLS and college soccer success story who is set to take his game to the next level in the coming months. Harrison certainly took the road less traveled, moving to a private school in Massachusetts before spending a season at Wake Forest and then becoming a professional at 19-years old.
Now 21, Harrison had become a solid MLS starter for a playoff team and was ready to take the next step in his career. Perhaps others will see his career path and consider MLS as a proving ground for young players.
MOSCOW (AP) A plague of locusts could destroy the fields in World Cup stadiums this year, the Russian government said Wednesday.
Locusts often feast on crops in southern Russia and the person who oversees plant protection at the agriculture ministry said they could descend on stadiums, too.
“We have more or less learned how to deal with locusts, but this year I’m afraid we could end up in an international locust scandal,” Pyotr Chekmaryov said in comments reported by state news agencies. “Soccer fields are green. Locusts like places where there is a lot of green. What if they fly to the places where football is played?”
Chekmaryov pointed out the Volgograd region as a particular concern.
Group games in Volgograd will include England’s match against Tunisia and a game between Poland and Japan.
Addressing a conference of agricultural experts, Chekmaryov said it was “our responsibility” to ensure that Russians do not “disgrace ourselves in front of global society, especially where we will have guests from all over the world.”