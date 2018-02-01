Key numbers: Premier League’s record-breaking January window

Premier League clubs shattered their previous record for spending in the January transfer window as the total outlay reached almost $600 million over the past 31 days.
With the window closed for the winter, there will be no new arrivals for the rest of the season. Don’t worry though, the summer window opens in 149 days…
Official figures released by the PL on Feb. 1 show just how much clubs spent on new players, how much they brought in from players sales and, most importantly (at least for ArsenalFanTV…) the overall net spend in the league.
Can clubs afford it? Well, the PL has also said that the transfer spending in January equates to 3.11% of their total revenue this season. Not bad at all.
Simply put, clubs spent big on incoming players but also cut their cloth accordingly but sending others out on loan or selling to bring players in. Despite all of the crazy fees, there was plenty of sensible business out there.
Here are the key numbers behind a record-breaking January:
- $596.7 million spent on new players in the Premier League
- Premier League clubs received $386.8 million for selling players
- That equals a net spend of $210.8 million between all 20 PL clubs, an average of $10.5 million per club
- The previous record for the most money spent across the PL in a January window was back in the 2010-11 season when $319.8 million was dished out on new players
And here’s a look at the five biggest signings for Premier League clubs in January:
- Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool) – $106.6 million
- Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Man City) – $81 million
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal) – $79.6 million
- Cenk Tosun (Besiktas to Everton) – $38.3 million
- Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham) – $32.6 million
Which clubs spent the most?
- Liverpool – $106.6 million
- Manchester City – $87 million
- Arsenal – $82.3 million
- Chelsea – $71.9 million
- Everton – $66.8 million
Five lowest net spending clubs
- Southampton – $79.4 million profit
- Liverpool – $45.5 million profit
- Newcastle United – $0 profit
- Manchester United – $0 profit
- Bournemouth – $0 profit