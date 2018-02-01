Mesut Ozil signs new contract at Arsenal

It is officially official.
Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal, as expected, with his previous contract set to expire in the summer.
For months his future at Arsenal, and that of Alexis Sanchez who has since left for Manchester United, was in doubt but despite being linked with moves to the biggest clubs in Europe, Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium.
Ozil, 28, has won the FA Cup three times since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2013 with the World Cup winner excelling with 182 appearances, 36 goals and 61 assists since he arrived in north London from Real Madrid.
It was widely reported on Wednesday that Ozil would sign a deal worth a $500,000 per week to make him the best-paid player in club history.
Speaking about his new deal, this is what he had to say.
“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil said. “Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years.”
With the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the window, Arsene Wenger will make Ozil a key part of his dramatic rebuild as they aim to challenge not only for the Premier League title but get back in the top four and the UEFA Champions League.
The German playmaker posted the following message on Intagram with a photo alongside Wenger of him signing the new deal which he says is for three years.
