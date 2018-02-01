More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Mourinho slams “ridiculous” Man United defending

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 8:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Jose Mourinho rued poor defensive mistakes from his Manchester United side on Wednesday as they lost 2-0 at Wembley to Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

The Red Devils fell behind just 11 seconds into the game as a long ball forward was flicked into Christian Eriksen by Dele Alli and the Danish playmaker delivered the opener.

United never recovered and Phil Jones shanked a clearance into his own goal Tottenham’s second goal and, in truth, the 2-0 scoreline was flattering for United as Spurs missed several glorious opportunities to extend their lead further.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mourinho didn’t mince his words.

“It’s a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal,” Mourinho said. “That goal after a few seconds has a big influence in the game because Tottenham can play the way they like to play. In the end, we played against a very good team. Both goals were ridiculous goals, also the second was unlucky. The first goal is an accumulation of mistakes in spite of the fact that everything happened so fast. My players have watched the Tottenham kick-off many, many times. They know the way they do it and they also know [Harry] Kane normally starts in a position in front of the line to win some metres. We didn’t control it, lost the second ball on the ground and it was a really, really bad goal.”

Ys, United made poor defensive mistakes, but Mourinho must take his portion of the blame. When the team sheets were passed around at Wembley (which saw a record crowd for a Premier League game of 81,798) United’s attacking intent was clear. Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all started but the Red Devils were unbalanced and Nemanja Matic overrun in midfield.

It’s unlikely Mourinho will go all-out attack against a top six rival away from home again anytime soon.

The defeat now drags United further into the top four battle as they’re just five points ahead of fifth-place Spurs with an almighty scrap for the Champions League spots set to take center stage in the final months of the season with Manchester City 15 points clear and the champions elect.

Another talking point from the game was Alexis Sanchez’s Premier League debut for United as he returned to north London but didn’t enjoy taking on his former bitter rivals Spurs.

The ex-Arsenal man failed to have a shot on goal and cut a frustrated figure as Tottenham gave him special treatment with tough tackles and tight marking, as well as Spurs fans booing his every touch.

Mourinho was happy enough with Sanchez’s output as he switched him from the left flank in the first half to a central attacking role in the second half.

“He worked hard, but again the transformation the game had, the game was not for him,” Mourinho said. “In the second half, I tried to give him a position where he could be closer to [Romelu] Lukaku but then he felt the need to drop too much to organise. But he gave everything, good effort and this is a good feeling for me to know that the player is available with that spirit.”

United’s manager also teed up the battle between his club and four others for the three remaining Champions League spots as Man City moved 15 points clear atop the Premier League table on Wednesday.

“Yes, the Premier League finishes for us at Old Trafford in the last match against Watford in May but we knew that the distance to the leader was already considerable, even before this match,” Mourinho said. “Now we have us, Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal – we will be there fighting for the positions.”

Game on.

Mesut Ozil signs new contract at Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 11:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

It is officially official.

Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal, as expected, with his previous contract set to expire in the summer.

[ MORE: 7 best, worst deals of January window

For months his future at Arsenal, and that of Alexis Sanchez who has since left for Manchester United, was in doubt but despite being linked with moves to the biggest clubs in Europe, Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil, 28, has won the FA Cup three times since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2013 with the World Cup winner excelling with 182 appearances, 36 goals and 61 assists since he arrived in north London from Real Madrid.

It was widely reported on Wednesday that Ozil would sign a deal worth a $500,000 per week to make him the best-paid player in club history.

[ MORE: January transfer grades for each club ] 

Speaking about his new deal, this is what he had to say.

“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil said. “Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years.”

With the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the window, Arsene Wenger will make Ozil a key part of his dramatic rebuild as they aim to challenge not only for the Premier League title but get back in the top four and the UEFA Champions League.

The German playmaker posted the following message on Intagram with a photo alongside Wenger of him signing the new deal which he says is for three years.

7 good, 7 bad: Analyzing the PL January deals

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

With a record $596.7 million spent on new players by Premier League clubs in January, there are plenty of new faces who are either settling in at their new clubs or they’re about to.

[ MORE: Latest January transfer news ] 

Bearing that in mind, let’s focus on seven deals which were good and seven deals where they jury remains well and truly out.

[ MORE: January transfer grades for each club ] 

Remember: the term “panic buy” was invented for the January window…

7 GOOD SIGNINGS

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund to Arsenal, $79.6 million) – The big man should be a big player for Arsenal for many years to come and he joins as the reigning top goalscorer in the Bundesliga with a reputation for holding the ball up and finishing chances clinically. Auba’s arrival is a big boost for the Gunners and it will be intriguing to see if Lacazette lines up alongside him.
2. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool to West Brom, loan) – Could prove to be the signing of the January window, if he stays fit. Sturridge’s pedigree as a supreme goalscorer is undoubted but he had no chances of regular minutes. Fair play to him for rolling up his sleeves in a relegation battle at West Brom rather than joining Inter Milan or Sevilla. He needs to play well, and scored goals, to work himself into England’s 2018 World Cup squad.
3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal to Man United, swap) – We all know about Sanchez’s quality and once Mourinho finds the perfect place for him in the lineup, he will flourish. He could perhaps do his best work centrally behind Lukaku before drifting out wide. Huge wages, but a swap deal for Mkhitaryan represented a wonderful deal for United.

4. Lucas Moura (PSG to Tottenham, $32.6 million) – This one flew under the radar on Deadline Day but could be the biggest bargain of them all. The former Real Madrid winger can rip opponents apart but was out of favor at PSG despite his best mate Neymar urging him to stay, The Brazilian winger will expect to start right away at Spurs.
5. Theo Walcott (Arsenal to Everton, $28.4 million) – Two goals and an assist in his first two games for Everton is a very tidy return and Walcott is another player hungry to get back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup. That’s good news for Everton and he’s made a flying start.
6. Fousseni Diabate (Ajaccio to Leicester, $2.55 million) – Another gem from France’s second tier for the Foxex as Diabete scored twice during his debut in the FA Cup and could be a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, long term. Pace, power and trickery, Diabete should slot into life in the PL very easily.
7. Joao Mario (Inter Milan to West Ham, loan) – Looks like an inspired loan deal until the end of the season with Mario being named Man of the Match on his PL debut. The Hammers may have finally replaced Dimitri Payet

7 BAD SIGNINGS

1. Cenk Tosun (Besiktas to Everton, $38.3 million) – It appears that Besiktas have had a bit of a touch with this deal. Everton were desperate to bring in a new striker at the start of the window and they overpaid for Tosun. The Turkish striker has 64 goals in 124 games for Turkey but in his first few appearances for Everton he has looked off the pace.
2. Andre Ayew (West Ham to Swansea City, $25.5 million) – Bit of a strange deal this one. Andre Ayew didn’t want to move back to Swansea for most of the window, then all of a sudden he did. Swansea have paid a club-record fee for an injury prone striker who scored nine PL goals in 43 appearances for West Ham over the past two seasons. Hardly prolific.
3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United to Arsenal, swap) – Something about this just tells me it won’t quite be the success we all think. Yes, Mkhitaryan has his buddy Aubameyang with him, but there’s a lot of expectation on his shoulders. Failed to take games by the scruff of the neck at United over the last 18 months.

4. Guido Carrillo (Monaco to Southampton, $27.1 million) – A little harsh based on two sub appearances for Saints, but he didn’t exactly rip it up at Monaco. It appears the Ligue 1 club were quite surprised to see Saints spend a club-record fee. Pellegrino is desperate for goals but Carillo averages 1 every four  games in his career.
5. Ross Barkley (Everton to Chelsea, $21.3 million) – Looks a shadow of the player he was at Everton 18 months ago and Barkley’s career is in serious danger if it carries on in this trajectory. Is he going to be another promising Englishman who ends up on the Chelsea scrapheap?
6. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City to Huddersfield, $15.6 million) – Lot of pressure on his shoulders as the club-record signing and has so far struggled to settle into a struggling Terriers side.
7. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester to Brighton, loan) – This move seems to be all about nostalgia. Yes, Ulloa is an aerial presence, but is he really better than Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed? Probably not.

Mahrez misses Leicester training after failed Man City move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Once again Riyad Mahrez has failed to turn up to training for Leicester City as the situation regarding his future with the Foxes took another dramatic twist just hours after the January transfer window closed.

Mahrez is said to be “depressed” and feels he is “unable to play football” after his Transfer Deadline Day move to Manchester City broke down on Wednesday.

Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Mahrez failed to turn up for training, as expected, for the second day running and he was not in Leicester’s squad against Everton on Wednesday as the Foxes lost 2-1 at Goodison Park.

In essence, Mahrez is on strike. But that should come as no real surprised after he handed in a formal transfer request in the summer and spent most of Deadline Day in September on a private jet waiting to sign for Chelsea or Roma.

Less than six months on he’s in a similar situation.

With City offering a deal worth over $90 million for Mahrez, Leicester rejected the advances and kept their star playmaker who has been playing much more like himself in recent months since Claude Puel arrived as manager.

The 26-year-old Algerian winger has been a repeated target for Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and other big clubs across Europe since leading Leicester to Premier League title glory in 2015-16, but he will remain at the King Power Stadium at least until the summer and it appears he’s not at all happy.

Technically Mahrez is in breach of his contract for not turning up to training, so Leicester could fine him, but it is unlikely that will happen as it appears to be a delicate situation.

Puel has repeatedly said he hopes Mahrez can be happy with the Foxes and after the defeat at Everton he talked about making the Algerian star smile again.

As for City, the club he tried to sneak in and sign Mahrez on deadline day, Pep Guardiola was disappointed a deal couldn’t be done.

“We can not afford what they are asking, I understand. We tried to do in summer time, we tried to do now. It was not possible but we are going to see what happens in the summer,” Guardiola said.

Key numbers: Premier League’s record-breaking January window

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Premier League clubs shattered their previous record for spending in the January transfer window as the total outlay reached almost $600 million over the past 31 days.

[ MORE: Latest January transfer news ]  

With the window closed for the winter, there will be no new arrivals for the rest of the season. Don’t worry though, the summer window opens in 149 days…

[ MORE: January transfer grades for each club

Official figures released by the PL on Feb. 1 show just how much clubs spent on new players, how much they brought in from players sales and, most importantly (at least for ArsenalFanTV…) the overall net spend in the league.

Can clubs afford it? Well, the PL has also said that the transfer spending in January equates to 3.11% of their total revenue this season. Not bad at all.

Simply put, clubs spent big on incoming players but also cut their cloth accordingly but sending others out on loan or selling to bring players in. Despite all of the crazy fees, there was plenty of sensible business out there.

Here are the key numbers behind a record-breaking January:

  • $596.7 million spent on new players in the Premier League
  • Premier League clubs received $386.8 million for selling players
  • That equals a net spend of $210.8 million between all 20 PL clubs, an average of $10.5 million per club
  • The previous record for the most money spent across the PL in a January window was back in the 2010-11 season when $319.8 million was dished out on new players

And here’s a look at the five biggest signings for Premier League clubs in January:

  1. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool) – $106.6 million
  2. Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Man City) – $81 million
  3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal) – $79.6 million
  4. Cenk Tosun (Besiktas to Everton) – $38.3 million
  5. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham) – $32.6 million

Which clubs spent the most?

  1. Liverpool – $106.6 million
  2. Manchester City – $87 million
  3. Arsenal – $82.3 million
  4. Chelsea – $71.9 million
  5. Everton – $66.8 million

Five lowest net spending clubs

  1. Southampton – $79.4 million profit
  2. Liverpool – $45.5 million profit
  3. Newcastle United – $0 profit
  4. Manchester United – $0 profit
  5. Bournemouth – $0 profit