Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Week 26 of the Premier League is almost here as the action keeps on coming after a busy midweek including a full slate of games and the transfer deadline.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 0-2 Chelsea – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM

Arsenal 2-0 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City 2-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-2 Newcastle United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, stream schedule: Week 26

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Premier League action just keeps coming thick and fast. After the midweek slate and the transfer deadline, we have another full weekend on our plate.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:15 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Months after possible exit, Di Maria is back in favor at PSG

Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Five months after he seemed destined to be sold off, Angel di Maria has become one of the first names on Paris Saint-Germain’s team sheet.

He has arguably been PSG’s best player in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past seven games and showing the flair that once made him one of soccer’s most sought-after wingers.

As January’s winter transfer window shut at midnight on Wednesday, Di Maria was preparing for Saturday’s French league game away to Lille. Some contrast from the final days of the summer transfer window when it seemed PSG’s priority was selling him.

Qatari-owned PSG needed to sell to raise cash to balance the books, after being placed under investigation by UEFA for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play rules over the signings of Neymar for 222 million euros ($260 million) and teen star Kylian Mbappe for 180 million euros ($216 million).

However, a reported third offer of some 45 million euros ($56 million) from Barcelona – trying to unite Di Maria with his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi – was rebuffed.

PSG coach Unai Emery has been repaid for holding firm by Di Maria’s sparking form since the turn of the year. Di Maria, who has scored 100 goals in 503 career games, is still in his peak years. He will be 30 on Feb. 14 – the day PSG is at Real Madrid in the Champions League in their round-of-16 match.

“I’m especially happy for him, he’s shown great commitment to PSG,” said Emery, who took charge in 2016-17 after Laurent Blanc was fired. “I’ve known Angel for one-and-a-half years and he’s had some difficult times. I’ve spoken with him to help him regain his confidence and his best level.”

Di Maria, who helped create two of PSG’s goals in a 3-2 win away to Rennes in the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, will hope to have done enough to start the first leg against his former club Madrid.

But Emery faces a very difficult decision.

Barring injury, Neymar and striker Edinson Cavani – PSG’s all-time leading scorer – appear certain to start that game.

This leaves one place up for grabs in PSG’s biggest match of the season, and one which could shape Emery’s future. He was hired by Qatari owners QSI to take PSG into at least the last four of the Champions League, something PSG has not managed to do since QSI took over the club in June, 2011.

After PSG’s humiliating exit to Barcelona at the same stage last season – losing 6-1 in Barcelona after winning 4-0 at home – all eyes will be on Emery for this game.

If he picks Di Maria on the right flank, it means dropping Mbappe, who has formed a lethal understanding with Neymar.

But Di Maria’s slumps this season and last have been as a direct result of him being a substitute. His fragile confidence impacted both times, and it took him many weeks to regain top form.

Emery’s decision likely rests on how he approaches the Madrid game and, crucially, how he expects Zinedine Zidane’s under-performing side to play on the night.

If PSG takes the game to Madrid, then Mbappe’s pace and direct running seem the better option.

But if PSG sits back and tries to hit Madrid on the break, then it will mean long periods of soaking up play and waiting for the right moment to push forward.

This scenario better suits Di Maria’s greater experience and ability to track back more than Mbappe, whose defensive work-rate is sometimes lacking.

Questions have been raised this season, too, about Mbappe’s temperament.

He demonstrated a volatile streak on Tuesday against Rennes, getting sent off after raking his studs on the back of a Rennes player’s leg. A similar gesture of indiscipline might prove costly for Mbappe – and Emery – at this stage of the Champions League.

With Mbappe suspended for Saturday’s game at Lille, Di Maria will get another chance to stake his claim.

Mesut Ozil signs new contract at Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 11:48 AM EST
It is officially official.

Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal, as expected, with his previous contract set to expire in the summer.

[ MORE: 7 best, worst deals of January window

For months his future at Arsenal, and that of Alexis Sanchez who has since left for Manchester United, was in doubt but despite being linked with moves to the biggest clubs in Europe, Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil, 28, has won the FA Cup three times since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2013 with the World Cup winner excelling with 182 appearances, 36 goals and 61 assists since he arrived in north London from Real Madrid.

It was widely reported on Wednesday that Ozil would sign a deal worth a $500,000 per week to make him the best-paid player in club history.

[ MORE: January transfer grades for each club ] 

Speaking about his new deal, this is what he had to say.

“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil said. “Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years.”

With the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the window, Arsene Wenger will make Ozil a key part of his dramatic rebuild as they aim to challenge not only for the Premier League title but get back in the top four and the UEFA Champions League.

The German playmaker posted the following message on Intagram with a photo alongside Wenger of him signing the new deal which he says is for three years.

7 good, 7 bad: Analyzing the PL January deals

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
With a record $596.7 million spent on new players by Premier League clubs in January, there are plenty of new faces who are either settling in at their new clubs or they’re about to.

[ MORE: Latest January transfer news ] 

Bearing that in mind, let’s focus on seven deals which were good and seven deals where they jury remains well and truly out.

[ MORE: January transfer grades for each club ] 

Remember: the term “panic buy” was invented for the January window…

7 GOOD SIGNINGS

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund to Arsenal, $79.6 million) – The big man should be a big player for Arsenal for many years to come and he joins as the reigning top goalscorer in the Bundesliga with a reputation for holding the ball up and finishing chances clinically. Auba’s arrival is a big boost for the Gunners and it will be intriguing to see if Lacazette lines up alongside him.
2. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool to West Brom, loan) – Could prove to be the signing of the January window, if he stays fit. Sturridge’s pedigree as a supreme goalscorer is undoubted but he had no chances of regular minutes. Fair play to him for rolling up his sleeves in a relegation battle at West Brom rather than joining Inter Milan or Sevilla. He needs to play well, and scored goals, to work himself into England’s 2018 World Cup squad.
3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal to Man United, swap) – We all know about Sanchez’s quality and once Mourinho finds the perfect place for him in the lineup, he will flourish. He could perhaps do his best work centrally behind Lukaku before drifting out wide. Huge wages, but a swap deal for Mkhitaryan represented a wonderful deal for United.

4. Lucas Moura (PSG to Tottenham, $32.6 million) – This one flew under the radar on Deadline Day but could be the biggest bargain of them all. The former Real Madrid winger can rip opponents apart but was out of favor at PSG despite his best mate Neymar urging him to stay, The Brazilian winger will expect to start right away at Spurs.
5. Theo Walcott (Arsenal to Everton, $28.4 million) – Two goals and an assist in his first two games for Everton is a very tidy return and Walcott is another player hungry to get back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup. That’s good news for Everton and he’s made a flying start.
6. Fousseni Diabate (Ajaccio to Leicester, $2.55 million) – Another gem from France’s second tier for the Foxex as Diabete scored twice during his debut in the FA Cup and could be a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, long term. Pace, power and trickery, Diabete should slot into life in the PL very easily.
7. Joao Mario (Inter Milan to West Ham, loan) – Looks like an inspired loan deal until the end of the season with Mario being named Man of the Match on his PL debut. The Hammers may have finally replaced Dimitri Payet

7 BAD SIGNINGS

1. Cenk Tosun (Besiktas to Everton, $38.3 million) – It appears that Besiktas have had a bit of a touch with this deal. Everton were desperate to bring in a new striker at the start of the window and they overpaid for Tosun. The Turkish striker has 64 goals in 124 games for Turkey but in his first few appearances for Everton he has looked off the pace.
2. Andre Ayew (West Ham to Swansea City, $25.5 million) – Bit of a strange deal this one. Andre Ayew didn’t want to move back to Swansea for most of the window, then all of a sudden he did. Swansea have paid a club-record fee for an injury prone striker who scored nine PL goals in 43 appearances for West Ham over the past two seasons. Hardly prolific.
3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United to Arsenal, swap) – Something about this just tells me it won’t quite be the success we all think. Yes, Mkhitaryan has his buddy Aubameyang with him, but there’s a lot of expectation on his shoulders. Failed to take games by the scruff of the neck at United over the last 18 months.

4. Guido Carrillo (Monaco to Southampton, $27.1 million) – A little harsh based on two sub appearances for Saints, but he didn’t exactly rip it up at Monaco. It appears the Ligue 1 club were quite surprised to see Saints spend a club-record fee. Pellegrino is desperate for goals but Carillo averages 1 every four  games in his career.
5. Ross Barkley (Everton to Chelsea, $21.3 million) – Looks a shadow of the player he was at Everton 18 months ago and Barkley’s career is in serious danger if it carries on in this trajectory. Is he going to be another promising Englishman who ends up on the Chelsea scrapheap?
6. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City to Huddersfield, $15.6 million) – Lot of pressure on his shoulders as the club-record signing and has so far struggled to settle into a struggling Terriers side.
7. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester to Brighton, loan) – This move seems to be all about nostalgia. Yes, Ulloa is an aerial presence, but is he really better than Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed? Probably not.