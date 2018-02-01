Saints fail to add more in January because of financial constraints, says Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says that his team did not add any more players in the January transfer window because their targets were “too expensive for us.”

“I think we were prepared. The question is in our targets, we couldn’t bring our targets,” Pellegrino said. “Some of them because it was too expensive for us, some of them because they [other clubs] don’t want to accept our bids.”

The Saints brought in Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo for $27.5 million, but they had other targets they failed to latch onto. Most notably, they were linked with Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes because the Russian club was unable to find a replacement.

“The market I think in the last two years change a lot, from Pogba, from Neymar, I think the transfer fees are massive,” Pellegrino said ahead of Southampton’s visit to West Brom on Saturday. “When you think about now the transfer fees of the players, it’s difficult to bring good players, good quality and that can play in the Premier League, that’s difficult.”

Southampton has gone 13 games without a win, dropping the team into the relegation zone with just 23 points on the season through 25 matches. Since their last win on November 26th when they sat 10th in the table, Southampton has been outscored 21-12 over the 13 matches, grabbing just seven points, all on draws.

Pellegrino said he wants to wait until the end of the season to “draw a conclusion about our performance,” but if the club continues to struggle, he may not get that long.

Follow @the_bonnfire