Saints fail to add more in January because of financial constraints, says Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says that his team did not add any more players in the January transfer window because their targets were “too expensive for us.”
“I think we were prepared. The question is in our targets, we couldn’t bring our targets,” Pellegrino said. “Some of them because it was too expensive for us, some of them because they [other clubs] don’t want to accept our bids.”
The Saints brought in Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo for $27.5 million, but they had other targets they failed to latch onto. Most notably, they were linked with Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes because the Russian club was unable to find a replacement.
“The market I think in the last two years change a lot, from Pogba, from Neymar, I think the transfer fees are massive,” Pellegrino said ahead of Southampton’s visit to West Brom on Saturday. “When you think about now the transfer fees of the players, it’s difficult to bring good players, good quality and that can play in the Premier League, that’s difficult.”
Southampton has gone 13 games without a win, dropping the team into the relegation zone with just 23 points on the season through 25 matches. Since their last win on November 26th when they sat 10th in the table, Southampton has been outscored 21-12 over the 13 matches, grabbing just seven points, all on draws.
Pellegrino said he wants to wait until the end of the season to “draw a conclusion about our performance,” but if the club continues to struggle, he may not get that long.
Once leading the Italian top flight and seemingly back in a title race for the first time in nearly eight seasons, Inter has faded after a two-month stretch of poor form, and now faces the prospect of saving the season without its leading scorer.
Inter was top of the table after a 5-0 win over Chievo Verona on December 3rd, and sat there after a scoreless draw with Juventus the following week. But now, the club has failed to win since, dropping them all the way back to fourth, a whopping 13 points back of Juventus at the top.
They have lost twice and drawn five in that span, scoring just four goals in their last seven matches. The attack has gone silent, and now they will be without their best goalscorer for the forseable future.
Leading scorer Mauro Icardi, who has 18 goals this season in 22 league matches, but he suffered an injury in training, and the club announced on Wednesday night that scans showed a right adductor strain, meaning Icardi will likely miss some significant time.
The Inter captain has not missed a league game this year, and has hardly even missed a minute, seeing the field for 1,944 out of a possible 1,980 minutes this Serie A season. The next highest scorer this season for the club is Ivan Perisic with seven, followed by 22-year-old center-back Milan Skriniar with three.
According to multiple reports in England, Leicester City is prepared to fine Riyad Mahrez two weeks wages, or about $285,000, for his disappearance over the past few days.
Mahrez has missed training and a game since the collapse of a potential move to Manchester City on deadline day. Reports say the Premier League leaders targeted him as a temporary replacement for the injured Leroy Sane, bidding around $71 million, but Leicester City rejected all bids for the 26-year-old.
His transfer speculation left the Foxes without its dynamic winger for the 2-1 loss to Everton on Wednesday, and his subsequent disappearance could see him miss three training sessions before the weekend. It is likely he will miss the match against Swansea City on Saturday as well, a critical game against a team in good form and fighting for its Premier League survival.
When asked about it on Wednesday after defeating West Brom, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hinted at a future move for Mahrez in the summer. “He’s a Leicester player,” Guardiola said. “Everybody knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly. We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door. We are going to see what happens in the summer.”
Interestingly enough, Leicester City plays Manchester City the following weekend, setting up a perfect storyline for Mahrez’s return to the squad.
Marouane Fellaini‘s strategy to wait on a better contract offer from Manchester United could backfire after a poorly timed injury.
The Belgian was withdrawn after just seven minutes on the pitch in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham. He came on in the 63rd minute to replace Jesse Lingard, but was withdrawn in the 70th minute in favor of Ander Herrera and sent straight down the tunnel.
Fellaini has been dogged by a persistent left knee injury since initially suffering ligament damage in a World Cup qualifier for Belgium against Bosnia & Herzegovina in October, causing him to miss three Premier League matches. He returned but re-aggravated the injury, forcing him out for a full 6 weeks, sidelined for nine league games. He has since returned for three short substitute appearances, but it has not healed properly.
Reports in England say Fellaini is now weighing up surgery to fix the issue once and for all. The reports say the problem is with the MCL, meaning surgery would likely sideline him for 6-8 weeks.
The injury is a serious threat to Fellaini’s hope of staying at Manchester United past this season. His contract is up in the summer, and he has already turned down one contract offer from the Red Devils. Now, that strategy of working for a better offer could backfire if Manchester United decides that re-signing the 30-year-old after knee surgery is not worth his demands.