Top Premier League Storylines — Week 26

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
The first weekend after the transfer window has closed means teams will look to integrate their new signings as quickly as possible. What will be the fallout from the deals done?

Which new attacking player will have the most immediate impact?
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Olivier Giroud could start if Alvaro Morata is still sidelined. Alexis Sanchez has yet to hit the back of the net for Manchester United. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan headline the Arsenal attack as the Gunners host Everton. The Toffees still need Cenk Tosun to get off the mark.

Which attacker will have the biggest impact this weekend? With Morata likely to return, Giroud will most certainly have to wait for his first chance at Chelsea, but that could come quickly if Morata continues to fire blanks, with just one goal since December 3rd. Sanchez was stifled by Tottenham as Manchester United fell 2-0 last time out. Arsenal seems to have the best chance, with Aubameyang likely to be thrust into action soon as the Gunners have few options up front. As they host Everton at the Emirates, the Gabonese international could be at the forefront of the headlines in London as they take on a defense without a clean sheet since Boxing Day.

Who will take charge of second place?
Liverpool vs. Tottenham — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

A Manchester United loss last time out means the top four race is even more wide open than before. The Red Devils have just a three-point lead in second place, and Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all within three or five points. Two of those teams meet in a critical matchup as the Reds host Spurs at Anfield.

With Liverpool three points behind Manchester United and Spurs five back, either team could potentially take control of third position with a win and some help. The Reds were incredibly quiet on Deadline Day, and now the leaky Liverpool defense will have to contend with Alexis Sanchez for a third time this season. The past two times Sanchez met the Reds while with Arsenal, a total of 10 goals were scored between the two matches (a 4-0 Liverpool win and a 3-3 draw that saw Sanchez score a goal).

Can Virgil Van Dijk lock down Harry Kane in a battle of Premier League stars? All eyes will be on that matchup as these two teams battle it out for top four supremacy.

Can Swansea continue surge against tumultuous Leicester?
Leicester City vs. Swansea City — 10:00 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly gone on strike at Leicester City with his future at the club in jeopardy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Swansea City has kicked down the door to safety with a pair of impressive wins against Liverpool and Arsenal to help them lift off the bottom of the table. They visit King Power Stadium on Saturday to take on a Leicester City side in serious turmoil. After the club once again refused to sell Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, the star winger has reportedly refused to show up for training, and his status for this weekend – and beyond – could be in serious jeopardy.

The Foxes saw their three-match unbeaten run snapped last time out against Everton, could they be in for more disappointment at home with Mahrez on the outside looking in? With a win and the right results, Swansea could not only lift themselves out of the relegation zone, but they could leap as high as 14th if things go right. What a result that could be for new manager Carlos Carvahal.

Will Manchester City put its depth problems in the rear view mirror?
Burnley vs. Manchester City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

The Premier League runaways dominated West Brom last time out, but breaking down Burnley at Turf Moor is a whole other task. With Manchester City unable to secure a deal for Mahrez at the deadline, they are left with Bernardo Silva to step into the injured Leroy Sane’s role. The Portuguese winger has seen his role diminish with Sane’s explosion and his own struggles, with just one goal and no assists in his last six appearances. However, with Sane out for six weeks at minimum, Bernardo Silva will combine with David Silva and Raheem Sterling to fill Sane’s shoes.

Burnley’s inability to score of late will leave them serious underdogs in this matchup, but should they knick a score, the stout Clarets defense could take center stage. Burnley has not conceded more than one goal in any game since they last faced Manchester City just about a month ago in a 4-1 FA Cup loss. Will the Citizens punish Burnley again?

Sunil Gulati slams US Soccer narrative in scathing speech amid upcoming election

By Kyle BonnFeb 1, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Asked to speak at the US Youth Soccer Hall of Fame dinner in Philadelphia, outgoing U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati spent 17 minutes absolutely slamming a number of presidential candidates and those critical of the organization in the wake of missing the 2018 World Cup.

Gulati cautioned against lofty promises candidates have been making by saying “all that glitters is not gold” and lamented attacks against the organization and its current leadership, saying “it’s ok to have opinions, but that’s not discourse.”

The 58-year-old began by taking specific aim at a van parked outside the event that apparently attacked himself, presidential candidate Kathy Carter, fellow candidate and current vice president Carlos Cordeiro, and MLS commissioner Don Garber, calling it “absolutely disgraceful.”

“The facts don’t get changed by calling people names, or saying they’re not competent, or having trucks outside,” Gulati said. “There’s ways to have elections with a positive tone, and the tone in this election is far from that, and to me that’s very disappointing.

The overall tone of his speech centered around the idea that things in US Soccer were trending upwards for many years until one loss, referencing the loss to Trinidad & Tobago that eliminated the United States from World Cup contention, seemed to change the entire discussion. “We lost a really big game in October in Trinidad,” Gulati said. “But we sent the most successful coach in the history of American soccer with a virtually healthy squad and we lost a game.”

He continued looking to diminish the one result among the relative growth of the sport in the United States. “Where we are today is in pretty damn good shape,” Gulati said. “We have done a pretty damn good job of getting the sport to where it is.”

Gulati attacked promises by candidates to end pay to play, saying that the U.S. Soccer surplus wouldn’t come close to being enough to end the practice. “I did economics as an undergrad, not math, but that math does not pencil out, and it doesn’t pencil out for any of you, just do the math – pretty simple. It’s billions of dollars. So when you hear things like that, challenge it. Think about it. Ask questions.”

He also slammed presidential candidates who attacked the federation’s bid for the 2026 World Cup, “Why would anybody seeking to stand where I am standing now…in any shape or form criticize our World Cup effort or think it’s in jeopardy? All 8 of the candidates and everybody in this room should be unified in that.”

Gulati also attacked ideas of promotion and relegation, changing the substitution rules, television revenue, compliance with the FIFA statutes, moving the MLS season, making the presidential position a paid position, and the discussion of electing “a soccer person.”

Gulati summarized his speech by quoting former New York senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan. “And then I heard that the federation is out of compliance with 13 FIFA statutes, which is false. That’s not an opinion. The great senator Moynihan from New York said, ‘everyone is entitled to their own opinion’ but he also said ‘not everyone is entitled to their own facts.’ These are facts.”

You can watch the full speech here.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Week 26 of the Premier League is almost here as the action keeps on coming after a busy midweek including a full slate of games and the transfer deadline.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watford 0-2 Chelsea – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 2-0 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester City 2-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Newcastle United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Premier League TV, stream schedule: Week 26

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Premier League action just keeps coming thick and fast. After the midweek slate and the transfer deadline, we have another full weekend on our plate.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC

Sunday
9:15 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Chelsea – NBCSN

Months after possible exit, Di Maria is back in favor at PSG

Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Five months after he seemed destined to be sold off, Angel di Maria has become one of the first names on Paris Saint-Germain’s team sheet.

He has arguably been PSG’s best player in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past seven games and showing the flair that once made him one of soccer’s most sought-after wingers.

As January’s winter transfer window shut at midnight on Wednesday, Di Maria was preparing for Saturday’s French league game away to Lille. Some contrast from the final days of the summer transfer window when it seemed PSG’s priority was selling him.

Qatari-owned PSG needed to sell to raise cash to balance the books, after being placed under investigation by UEFA for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play rules over the signings of Neymar for 222 million euros ($260 million) and teen star Kylian Mbappe for 180 million euros ($216 million).

However, a reported third offer of some 45 million euros ($56 million) from Barcelona – trying to unite Di Maria with his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi – was rebuffed.

PSG coach Unai Emery has been repaid for holding firm by Di Maria’s sparking form since the turn of the year. Di Maria, who has scored 100 goals in 503 career games, is still in his peak years. He will be 30 on Feb. 14 – the day PSG is at Real Madrid in the Champions League in their round-of-16 match.

“I’m especially happy for him, he’s shown great commitment to PSG,” said Emery, who took charge in 2016-17 after Laurent Blanc was fired. “I’ve known Angel for one-and-a-half years and he’s had some difficult times. I’ve spoken with him to help him regain his confidence and his best level.”

Di Maria, who helped create two of PSG’s goals in a 3-2 win away to Rennes in the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, will hope to have done enough to start the first leg against his former club Madrid.

But Emery faces a very difficult decision.

Barring injury, Neymar and striker Edinson Cavani – PSG’s all-time leading scorer – appear certain to start that game.

This leaves one place up for grabs in PSG’s biggest match of the season, and one which could shape Emery’s future. He was hired by Qatari owners QSI to take PSG into at least the last four of the Champions League, something PSG has not managed to do since QSI took over the club in June, 2011.

After PSG’s humiliating exit to Barcelona at the same stage last season – losing 6-1 in Barcelona after winning 4-0 at home – all eyes will be on Emery for this game.

If he picks Di Maria on the right flank, it means dropping Mbappe, who has formed a lethal understanding with Neymar.

But Di Maria’s slumps this season and last have been as a direct result of him being a substitute. His fragile confidence impacted both times, and it took him many weeks to regain top form.

Emery’s decision likely rests on how he approaches the Madrid game and, crucially, how he expects Zinedine Zidane’s under-performing side to play on the night.

If PSG takes the game to Madrid, then Mbappe’s pace and direct running seem the better option.

But if PSG sits back and tries to hit Madrid on the break, then it will mean long periods of soaking up play and waiting for the right moment to push forward.

This scenario better suits Di Maria’s greater experience and ability to track back more than Mbappe, whose defensive work-rate is sometimes lacking.

Questions have been raised this season, too, about Mbappe’s temperament.

He demonstrated a volatile streak on Tuesday against Rennes, getting sent off after raking his studs on the back of a Rennes player’s leg. A similar gesture of indiscipline might prove costly for Mbappe – and Emery – at this stage of the Champions League.

With Mbappe suspended for Saturday’s game at Lille, Di Maria will get another chance to stake his claim.