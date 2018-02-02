More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Arsenal may have to delay Aubameyang’s debut

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
Arsenal’s fans may have to wait a little longer to see new club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action.

The 28-year-old striker joined from Borussia Dortmund for $79.6 million on Transfer Deadline Day on Wednesday, but Arsene Wenger has revealed the Gabonese forward may not be available this Saturday to play against Everton (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger also gave an injury update on Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.

“We had Jack who was sick – I still have to assess him today. I hope he will be capable of being in the squad. He’s better. He’ll train with the team today and we’ll see how he feels,” Wenger said. “Aubameyang was sick as well so we have to assess him today. Apart from that, Welbeck is not completely back from injury. He’s not ready.”

Arsenal’s boss confirmed that new playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan will make his first start for the Gunners and is hoping to link him up with his former partner in crime at Dortmund, Aubameyang, if he overcomes his illness.

“Certainly Mkhitaryan will start. That’s a possibility, yes. Aubameyang, I have to assess how well he feels,” Wenger added.

It will certainly be intriguing to see how Wenger will manage to squeeze his new attacking players into the Arsenal starting lineup along with Mesut Ozil (who signed a new contract on Thursday) and Alexandre Lacazette.

All eyes will be on the new “Fab Four” in the Premier League between now and the end of the season as Wenger has put his faith in Auba, Mkhitaryan, Ozil and Lacazette to lead the Gunners into a brave new era with all eyes locked on next season and trying to sneak into the top four this season.

 

Injury updates: Man United, Chelsea, Man City latest

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Several Premier League managers were speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their games this weekend.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

The injury status of several star players were discussed and here’s a roundup of the key injury news to keep yourself in the loop and/or to plan last minute changes to your PL Fantasy lineups this weekend…

Here we go.

Chelsea

Both Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen have been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Morata has been out since Jan. 17 with a back problem, while Christensen limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

“Alvaro is still out. He has a problem in his back, he’s missing a lot of games and that’s not a good situation for him, for me or for the team,” Conte said. “But I hope in the future we can solve this problem and I hope to have him back soon. For Christensen, his first exam on his injury was positive but we have to wait, but for sure he’s out against Watford.

Conte said he also has to “check a couple of situations before the game” regarding a few other players with new signings Emerson Palmeri working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury for the left back and Olivier Giroud potentially fit enough to start on the bench.

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is out with the knee injury he suffered during his seven minutes on the pitch at Wembley vs. Tottenham on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho also confirming that he hopes to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly back by the end of February.

“They are working on the pitch but not yet with us as a group so they are not very close to a return,” Mourinho said. “But I want to believe that by Champions League time, around the end of the month, they will be back.”

Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both back in full training as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men were handed a big boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Adam Lallana is back in training but he may not play against Tottenham on Sunday: Adam trains today. In an ideal world he shouldn’t be involved at the weekend. He wasn’t out too long. It would be better for him to train for next 10 days before Southampton game.”

The other big injury line from Klopp was that long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne will return to training soon following several months out with a back injury and he’s been included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Benjamin Mendy, a long-term absentee with his ACL injury, is in New York City and will continue his rehab and be back with the team hopefully by March.

As for immediate team news, David Silva remains a doubt for City’s trip to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com). after he came off early on in the win against West Brom on Wednesday.

“Yesterday David Silva could not train – he was recovering. He has a painful kick in the side. We will see today how he feels,” Guardiola said.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from illness and may not play on Saturday against Everton(Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC online via NBCSports.com).

Jack Wilshere is also a slight doubt due to illness, while Danny Welbeck is definitely out.

Leicester City

Claude Puel has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez will not play for Leicester against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Algerian winger has reportedly failed to turn up for training over the past few days after Man City had a late bid turned down by Leicester for him on transfer deadline day.

Puel wouldn’t go into too many details as to if Mahrez had been fined and where he is right now, saying “we will deal with his side and the club, not in public” and the Frenchman added the following.

“The club took the decision for the best interest of Leicester, we needed to respect this decision. It is the best decision for our squad,” Puel said. “The position with Riyad, we will assess. After the transfer window, it is a tough decision for us to mange now. It is important now to move on and to keep our focus on the pitch. I hope Riyad can clear his head and come back with us as he is a valuable player for us and crucial in our play.

Mourinho gives update on Zlatan to LA Galaxy

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has poured cold water on speculation regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving Manchester for the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Mourinho concedes PL title ]

Ibrahimovic, 36, has been linked with a move to the Galaxy over the past week but Mourinho told reporters on Friday that he expects the Swedish veteran to return to full fitness and be involved for United at the end of this month.

He also had this to say about Ibra’s potential move to MLS, with Mourinho saying he spent plenty of time with Zlatan on Friday around their Carrington training HQ.

“He never mentioned absolutely anything to me, not an opinion, comment nothing at all, so I presume nothing is true in the news because I would probably be first to know from him. So I presume nothing,” Mourinho said.

Ibrahimovic is currently contracted to United through the end of this season and it is believed he is on a heavily incentivized deal which rewards him for playing.

He may not have made a lot of cash this season, as he signed the deal in November after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last April to end his superb debut season at United in disappointing fashion.

Zlatan has played just seven times in all competition this season for United, scoring once, and with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, plus Alexis Sanchez in January, many believe he will not be at United past this summer.

Still, his 28 goals in his 2016-17 campaign cut short by injury were pivotal in winning three trophies for United and getting them back to the UEFA Champions League.

It appears this Zlatan to MLS talk will not go away and we can expect plenty more between now and this summer when his deal at United runs out.

Changes to Premier League transfer window taking shape

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
With the Premier League clubs in favor of changing the way the transfer window works, the new rules will come into place for this summer.

It is all becoming a lot clearer.

With 14 of the 20 PL teams agreeing to end the 2018 summer transfer window before the 2018-19 Premier League season begins in a previous vote, we now know the key dates to get business done as a report from Sky Sports on Friday stated that FIFA has confirmed when the summer window opens in England.

Why the change?

The main reason for this move is to stop the uncertainty around players leaving a certain club three or four game weeks into a season.

There are, however, fears that Premier League clubs may be at a disadvantage as they couldn’t replace players after the new deadline if they sold them to clubs outside of the Premier League whose transfer window will remain open until August 31.

But if PL clubs don’t want to do business with foreign clubs between the PL deadline and the later summer deadline for the rest of Europe, and the world, then they don’t have to.

This decision to shorten the summer window by one month will see PL managers know exactly who they have in their squad when they kick off the first game of the season. The transfer sagas of Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil Van Dijk last summer will no longer drag on into the season, and this has to be a good thing for everyone concerned.

We don’t know how long this change will last as PL clubs could decide to go back to the Aug. 31 deadline, but here’s what we do know…

What we know about the summer window

  • FIFA have confirmed the summer transfer window will open in England on Friday, June 9, 2018
  • Premier League clubs have voted to close their own window at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday August 9, which is just over 48 hours before the opening games of the 2018-19 season
  • That would mean the window would last exactly two months from June 9 to August 9
  • As things stand, the transfer window in England will officially close on August 31, 2018 for non-PL clubs, but the English Football League may follow the Premier League’s rule changes
  • Across Europe it is believed the transfer window will remain open until Aug. 31

Mourinho says Premier League title race is “practically” over

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has all but conceded the Premier League title will be won by Manchester United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City this season.

[ MORE: Mourinho slams “ridiculous” defending ]

Following United’s 2-0 defeat at top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Mourinho’s second-place side fell 15 points behind Man City with 13 games to go.

United are embroiled in a race to finish in the top four as they’re in second place in the table but just five points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

Mourinho knows that and has acknowledged that the title race is “practically closed” with City losing just once all season long.

“They are doing so so well, it makes me feel like they aren’t letting the others come close to them.With the number of points we have in normal conditions that would leave the fight open. In this moment the fight is open for third, second, fourth, fifth and the sixth, but is practically closed for the first,” Mourinho said. “We are trying to become first of the last. We want to finish second.”

“I cannot say we are doing bad or Tottenham are doing bad or Chelsea are doing bad. Manchester City started strong and kept being strong with results and managed to win games even when they didn’t deserve. I give credit. Last minute in extra time. If you tell me all the six want to be champion so the the other five have failed. I don’t think that is correct.”

So, there you have it.

As close to a title concession as you will get from Mourinho without actually saying Pep Guardiola is a genius and has masterminded one of the best title-winning teams in Premier League history (as if Mourinho would say that…)

United’s manager is saying what we are all thinking, but if City slip up at Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and United beat Huddersfield Town at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), then maybe Mourinho will change his tune slightly.

The reality of the situation is: it will take an incredible collapse for City not to win the title and United are now in an intense top four battle rather than chasing the title.